Norwegian Teenager Hired by Iran-Backed Gang Planned Self-Inflicted Injury to Avoid UK Assassination Plot

A 19-year-old Norwegian man, recruited by an Iran-supported criminal network, testified in court that he planned to shoot himself in the foot to avoid completing a £21,000 assassination contract in the UK. Johannes Natland, arrested in a Huddersfield hotel with firearms and ammunition, claimed he never intended to kill anyone and was terrified of the Foxtrot Network's retaliation if he withdrew. The trial reveals how the gang targets vulnerable youth for murder-for-hire operations.

A Norwegian teenager, hired by an Iran -backed gang to carry out an assassination in the United Kingdom, revealed in court that he planned to shoot himself in the foot to escape the dangerous situation he had entered.

Johannes Natland, 19, accepted a contract to kill an unidentified target in Britain in exchange for £21,000, money he intended to use to purchase a large quantity of drugs, according to proceedings at the Old Bailey. At the time of the agreement, Natland was 18 years old. He traveled from Stavanger, a city in southwest Norway, to Manchester on March 17 of the previous year, embarking on what he described as 'a crazy mission.

' His attempt was interrupted when he was arrested just two days later in a hotel room in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Authorities discovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, and twelve rounds of live ammunition in his possession, along with £2,000 in cash. Prosecutors stated that Natland 'neither knew, nor cared' who his intended victim was.

During his testimony, Natland explained that he was terrified and intended to sabotage the plot at the last moment by inflicting a non-lethal injury upon himself. He claimed he did not withdraw from the assignment earlier because he feared retribution from the Swedish Foxtrot Network, the Iran-supported criminal organization that had recruited him. He warned that 'the biggest crime group in Scandinavia would be on my arse' if he tried to back out.

Natland insisted to the court: 'I was never going to kill anyone. I was not a gangbanger, a roadman, a hoodlum or a street guy. I never even properly beat someone's ass. I had never done these things, I was never going to make the jump, definitely not.

' The Foxtrot Network, which operates from Sweden but acts as a proxy for the Iranian regime, has been documented using children as young as 13 to commit murders. The gang systematically targets vulnerable youths, often those within state care facilities, and employs social media to recruit individuals whose identities can be easily severed from the crimes. Prior to his involvement with drugs, Natland was described as a gifted student and a promising football player.

However, he became addicted to substances including cannabis, LSD, and cocaine. He told the court that he first encountered the recruitment offer through a message from a boy he met while in a children's home, during his own recovery from substance abuse. He was subsequently added to a group chat containing a Foxtrot recruiter and a senior gang member identified only as 'Agent 47.

' Natland admitted he agreed to the hit job because he 'wanted some money' and 'was going to buy a lot of drugs. ' Initially suspecting it might be a scam, he only realized its authenticity as the planned date approached. 'I thought I am in a bit of a pickle here,' he stated.

When questioned about boastful messages he sent to friends and his then-girlfriend regarding the mission, Natland explained he lacked the courage to admit fear and instead 'wanted these people to think I was cool, to think I was someone.

' He firmly distinguished himself from a professional assassin, saying, 'I was not a cold blooded professional hitman like Liam Neeson. I was never a career criminal back home, I have never robbed anyone. I was a drug addict.

' Prosecutor Alistair Richardson confronted Natland, suggesting he precisely fit the profile of individuals Foxtrot exploits: 'Someone who had recently been discharged from some sort of institution, somebody who can be recruited, and frankly disposed of, to undertake their murders? ' Natland agreed with this characterization. He elaborated on his state of mind before his arrest, describing a 'not very brilliant plan' to 'shoot myself in the foot and say 'yo we need to get out of here'.

' He rationalized, 'I was going to look like an idiot but desperate times call for desperate measures. Faced with the alternative of being shot in the head, I thought being shot in the foot is better.

' Mr. Richardson challenged this account as a fabrication, noting Natland had never expressed fear to his friends. Natland denied lying but conceded the plan was 'ridiculous' and acknowledged he had 'made a lot of bad choices.

' Natland has denied the charge of conspiracy to murder an unknown person but has pleaded guilty to possession of the two firearms and ammunition. The trial is ongoing





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norway Iran Foxtrot Network Assassination Plot UK Gun Possession Teenager Recruitment Old Bailey Criminal Network

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager recruited by Iran-linked gang to assassinate in UK, court hearsA Norwegian teenager was arrested in England with firearms after being recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish-based gang used by Iran, to kill a target for money. The gang recruits children as young as 13 on social media for crimes.

Read more »

US strikes Iran after blaming Tehran for helicopter crash as Iran fires backBahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire.

Read more »

Iran latest: Latest US strikes increase pressure on Iran to reach a dealThe hostilities that erupted earlier in the week continued Thursday morning when the United States launched a new round of airstrikes on Iran, which soon reciprocated with its own attacks on three neighboring countries. The exchange was the third one of the week as the two-month-old ceasefire was tested again.

Read more »

Norwegian Teenager Hired by Iran-Backed Gang to Kill in UKA Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, was hired by an Iran-backed gang to kill in the UK. He planned to shoot himself in the foot to get out of the situation he was in. Natland, 19, was arrested in a hotel room in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, after being found with a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

Read more »