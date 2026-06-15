Norwegian Royal Stepchild Sentenced to Four Years for Rape and Sexual Offenses

Marius Borg Høiby, stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, received a four-year prison sentence after being convicted on multiple charges including rape. The high-profile trial concluded with a verdict between prosecution and defense recommendations, while the Norwegian royal family issued a statement emphasizing the rule of law. Separate controversies involve Britain's Prince Andrew and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as messages between Epstein and Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Marius Borg Høiby , the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit , was sentenced on June 15, 2026, to four years in prison after Oslo District Court found him guilty of several charges, including two counts of rape.

The verdict, delivered nearly three months after his six-week trial concluded, marks the end of one of the most closely watched legal proceedings involving a member of Norway's royal family in recent memory. Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the future king of Norway, does not hold a royal title and is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne. His half-siblings are Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Høiby faced a total of 38 charges, encompassing a wide range of alleged offenses. He was initially arrested for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old woman in 2024, and on August 18, 2025, he was formally charged with 32 counts, which included rape and sexual abuse. The charges also included six counts of filming people without their consent, six counts of sexually offensive conduct without consent, attacking a former partner and violating a restraining order, as well as drug and driving offenses.

The four rape allegations were alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2024. His defense team stated that he denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence. At trial, he pleaded not guilty to four rape charges as well as charges related to abuse and explicitly filming women without their consent. He did plead guilty to a few lesser charges, including offensive sexual behavior, speeding and driving without a license.

He partially pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and reckless behavior. The proceedings grew emotional on February 4, 2026, when Høiby was described as having had a breakdown in court while discussing his childhood. He also denied accusations that he drugged one of his alleged rape victims. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Høiby should be sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, while his defense lawyers argued for only 18 months.

The final sentence of four years fell between the two recommendations. Had he been convicted on all counts at the maximum level, Høiby could have faced up to 16 years in prison. He was ordered to pay compensation to four women, including the only victim publicly named in the case, and he was acquitted of two other charges of rape. Crown Prince Haakon issued a public statement on January 28, 2026, addressing the charges against his stepson.

Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathise, Haakon said. At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law.

I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible. In parallel, the British royal family has faced separate scrutiny. Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and evicted from his lavish home following his arrest on his 66th birthday in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police confirmed an investigation. Andrew's fall from grace has been tied to his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released files from the Department of Justice show the FBI received a tip in October 2019 alleging that Andrew was at Epstein Island.

Additionally, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's name appeared in newly released files, reportedly showing she and Epstein exchanged messages and that she had stayed at his house on one occasion. These revelations have added complexity to the public perception of European royalty during this period





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