Norwegian Royal Family Grapples with Health Crisis, Legal Turmoil, and Reality TV Controversy

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Hoiby, was temporarily released from trial to visit his mother, who is on a lung transplant list due to severe pulmonary fibrosis. Meanwhile, the royal family faces scrutiny over ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the upcoming reality show featuring Princess Martha Louise and her shaman husband.

Marius Borg Hoiby , the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit , has been temporarily released from custody following a decision by an Oslo District Court. Hoiby, who is currently on trial facing 40 charges including rape, requested release to visit his mother whose health has significantly declined.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease that has worsened over the past six months, placing her on the lung transplant list. According to lung specialist Are Holm of Oslo University Hospital, her condition is so severe that she is considered to have approximately one year left to live. She has suspended all official duties, and the Royal Court has stated that no further medical updates will be provided until after the transplant.

Prosecutors immediately appealed the release decision and requested a suspensive effect, meaning Hoiby will remain in detention pending a ruling from the Court of Appeal; no timeline for that decision has been given. Hoiby's own trial verdict is scheduled for June 15, 2024, and he will stay in custody until the appeal process is complete. This episode adds another layer of turmoil for the Norwegian royal family.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has recently faced public scrutiny over her longstanding association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with records showing communication continued long after his 2008 guilty plea. Simultaneously, Princess Martha Louise, the king and queen's eldest daughter, is preparing to launch a second reality television series with her husband, self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett. Their first Netflix documentary, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, offered an intimate look at their controversial relationship and wedding in Geiranger during 2024.

Martha Louise relinquished her royal title in late 2022, a move described as Norway's version of Megxit, partly due to her relationship with Verrett, whose pseudoscientific views-including claims that childhood cancer can be caused by unhappiness-have drawn widespread criticism. Verrett, who identifies as half-reptilian and bisexual, previously had a long-term relationship with a man and has stated that gender or even species does not matter in love.

Adding to the controversy, Verrett was recently accused of sexual assault by Swedish father-of-two Joakim Boström, who alleged the shaman grabbed his penis during a spiritual session. Verrett denied the allegations and claimed to possess a legal document protecting him. The new reality series will continue to follow the couple as they navigate public backlash and their unusual place within the former royal hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Hoiby's release on compassionate grounds has itself become a point of debate, raising questions about privilege and the balance between personal family circumstances and the gravity of the charges he faces. The convergence of these events-the Crown Princess's grave illness, the scandal surrounding her son's trial, the Epstein connection, and the spectacle of Princess Martha Louise's media ventures-paints a picture of a monarchy experiencing unprecedented public Relations challenges and internal strain





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Marius Borg Hoiby Crown Princess Mette-Marit Norwegian Royal Family Pulmonary Fibrosis Lung Transplant Jeffrey Epstein Princess Martha Louise Durek Verrett Reality TV Court Trial Rape Charges

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