Norwegian PM Warns Andy Burnham Against EU Single Market Ambitions

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre cautions UK Mayor Andy Burnham that single market membership requires accepting Brussels regulations, rejecting it as a model for Brexit renegotiations.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway has issued a stern warning to Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and a prominent figure within the Labour Party, advising against any attempts to reintegrate the United Kingdom into the European Union's single market. The Scandinavian leader emphasized that Norway's participation in the European Economic Area comes with significant political and legal obligations that mirror EU membership, thereby rejecting the notion that the Nordic model offers a flexible halfway solution for post-Brexit Britain.

Norway Rejects Halfway Brexit Model

Støre made these remarks in an interview with Politico, directly addressing the growing discussions within UK political circles about closer ties with Brussels. He clarified that while Norway is not a member of the European Union, it is bound by the European Economic Area through its membership in the European Free Trade Association alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. The Norwegian leader stressed that this arrangement requires his country to implement the majority of EU directives, effectively stripping them of the regulatory autonomy that Brexit was intended to restore. 'After Brexit, British friends called me and said, tell us about the Norwegian way of doing it,' Støre recalled. 'And I said, if you left the EU because there was too much Brussels, don't take the Norwegian version, because here, you know, basically we are taking most of their decisions, we implement them.' This stark warning serves to dismantle the argument often made by pro-European advocates that the EEA provides a low-cost, high-access alternative for the UK.

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Burnham Faces Political Backlash

The caution from Oslo comes as Andy Burnham faces intensifying criticism from Conservative MPs regarding his recent diplomatic efforts. Burnham met with Støre at the Labour Party Conference in September and is scheduled to travel to Belgium next week to discuss strategies for moving the UK closer to the EU. While complete rejoining of the EU has not been ruled out by Burnham's camp, the Prime Minister's comments that a new reset deal is just the beginning of a broader ambition have triggered a hostile response from the opposition. Alex Burghart, the Tory deputy leader, praised the Norwegian PM's stance as excellent advice, signaling a unified front against what he described as transparent attempts to undermine the Brexit settlement. The backlash intensified on Sunday night when Burnham suggested that his proposed deal was merely the start of plans to 'cosy up to Europe,' prompting former officials like Priti Patel to accuse him of lacking a mandate to negotiate such fundamental changes.

Government Red Tape Reduction Plans

Amidst this political turmoil, the UK Government is preparing to unveil a specific trade reset agreement at a summit scheduled for November 20. The Prime Minister told the Sunday Mirror that this upcoming deal aims to cut red tape on food imports and exports, a move designed to ease pressure on supermarket prices and streamline supply chains. He argued that working more closely with European neighbors could drive economic growth, enhance national safety, and provide additional tools to tackle illegal migration. The government maintains that this reset does not need to represent the end of ambition, suggesting that incremental improvements are possible without full membership. However, these efforts have been met with skepticism from Brussels, which has warned that Britain cannot 'cherry pick' benefits without accepting corresponding obligations, reinforcing Støre's earlier point about the indivisibility of market access and regulatory compliance.

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Brexiteers Demand Clarity on Trade-offs

Senior Conservative figures have seized upon the Norwegian warning to argue that any closer alignment with Europe would come at an unacceptable economic cost. David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, stated that while being close to nearest allies is reasonable, it must not come at the price demanded by European negotiators, labeling Labour's approach as naive. Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel went further, asserting that the country has moved on and that Burnham is 'living in the past' by attempting to drag the UK back into the EU by the back door in a non-transparent manner. Lord Redwood, a Conservative peer, added that joining the EU would inevitably lead to dearer energy, higher taxes, and slower growth. These critiques highlight the deep ideological divide within the UK, where the desire for smoother trade relations clashes with a steadfast commitment to reclaiming full sovereignty from Brussels institutions.

Implications for Future Trade Negotiations

The convergence of high-level diplomatic warnings from Oslo and internal political friction in London underscores the complexity of any future UK-EU trade relationship. As Burnham prepares for his trip to Belgium, the Norwegian PM's insistence that his country implements most EU decisions serves as a critical case study for British policymakers. The European Economic Area model allows for single market access but requires the adoption of EU rules on competition, state aid, and environmental standards, along with contributions to the EU budget. For UK leaders seeking to reduce regulatory divergence while maintaining access, Støre's experience suggests that such a balance is nearly impossible to strike without significant concessions. The upcoming November 20 summit will likely test whether the government can secure tangible economic benefits without triggering the political backlash witnessed recently, as both domestic opponents and European partners remain vigilant against any move that resembles de facto reintegration.