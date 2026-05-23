Norwegian Horror Auteur's Dream Project: A Script for The Overlook Hotel (Prequel to The Shining)

Norwegian horror maestro André Øvredal recently discussed one horror movie that he doesn't think he'll ever get to make, a script based on an iconic horror classic. He mentioned that he wrote the script called The Overlook Hotel, which is a prequel to Stephen King's The Shining.

Passenger, the latest fright flick from Norwegian horror maestro André Øvredal, hits theaters this upcoming long weekend. He recently discussed one horror movie he doesn't think he'll ever get to make, based on an iconic horror classic, with Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

His next project is Bendy and the Ink Machine, an adaptation of the popular survival horror game. However, when it comes to dream projects, he still thinks about a script he wrote based on The Overlook Hotel, a prequel to Stephen King's The Shining. He clarifies that The Overlook Hotel would be a prequel to The Shining, one of Stephen King's most famous creations. Yet, he doesn't think it'll ever make it to the screen.

King's 1978 novel The Shining, centered around struggling novelist Jack Torrance and his struggle against madness and evil as he works as the isolated Overlook Hotel's winter caretaker, has been adapted into a 1980 film and a 1997 miniseries, among others. Additionally, there's a 'Survival Quiz' that tests survivors' ability to face various killers and one that evaluates fear





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Horror Movie Script The Overlook Hotel Stephen King The Shining Stanley Kubrick's Film Adaptation Of The Shini King's 1997 Miniseries Adaptation Of The Shini Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan's Film Adaptation Of Doctor Slee

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