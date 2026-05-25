Norwegian Cruise Line Cracks Down on Sunbed Hoggers

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced a sun lounger policy to handle unused but reserved sunbeds. Crew members are actively marking unoccupied chairs and removing towels and personal items from loungers left unattended.

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced a sun lounger policy to handle unused but reserved sunbeds. Crew members are actively marking unoccupied chairs and removing towels and personal items from loungers left unattended.

If the loungers are not occupied an hour later, they then remove the belongings from the chair to make it available for others. Some passengers have spotted staff members putting stickers on reserved beds at 10am. The methods have been widely praised by passengers. The liner states 'Pool, deck and theatre chairs may not be reserved' in its 'guest conduct policy' guidelines.

Last summer, several clips went viral of guests rushing in the early hours of the morning to secure sunbeds for their family and some hotels have even gone as far as introducing security guards to manage the situation. An application, called Reservato, has been launched and can be used by hotels around the world. It pitches itself as 'the ultimate resolution to the sunbed wars' and allows guests to book a lounger.

Guests can stay on the sunbed for as long as they like, but once they leave it unattended, they can only hold it for 30, 45 or 60 minutes before someone else will be able to book it. Other hotels seem to be hiring staff to help clamp down on the issue.

A guest at a holiday camp on France's Mediterranean coast told the BBC how 'twice a day they sound a horn and if you're not at the lounger, all the items are removed to lost property'. Meanwhile St George Beach Hotel and Spa Resort in Cyprus has a 'sun lounger allocation' policy that sees guests given a specific sunbed for their entire holiday.

Holidaymakers in Costa Del Sol were spotted racing each other to nab poolside sun loungers the moment the doors opened in 2024. Some hotels are taking slightly different approaches to tackling sunbed hogging, including simply removing items from unused loungers. Security guards and bouncers have even been hired in some locations, like Sunset Beach Club hotel in Benalmádena, Costa Del Sol





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Norwegian Cruise Line Sunbed Hoggers Sun Lounger Policy Reservato Sunbed Wars

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