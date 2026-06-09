Norwegian Crown Princess's Health Crisis Triggers Son's Release Amid Legal Battle and Royal Controversies

Oslo District Court allows Marius Borg Hoiby to leave jail to see his ailing mother, Crown Princess Mette‑Marit, who is on a lung‑transplant list. The decision comes as Hoiby awaits trial on forty charges, while the princess faces backlash over past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein and the royal family grapples with a controversial reality‑TV project starring Princess Märtha Louise and shaman husband Durek Verrett.

Marius Borg Hoiby , the 29‑year‑old son of Crown Princess Mette‑Marit from a relationship preceding her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, has been granted a temporary release from custody this week.

The decision came from Oslo District Court after Hoiby pleaded to be allowed to visit his ailing mother, who is battling severe pulmonary fibrosis and has been placed on a lung‑transplant waiting list. Hoiby faces a pending trial on forty separate charges, including rape and assault, with a verdict scheduled for 15 June. The court's ruling does not waive the charges; it merely acknowledges the humanitarian grounds of his request given the Crown Princess's rapidly deteriorating health.

Pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive scarring of lung tissue, has severely compromised the princess's breathing capacity. According to lung specialist Are Holm, employed at Oslo's University Hospital, her condition has worsened dramatically over the past six months, leaving doctors to estimate a life expectancy of roughly one year without a transplant.

The royal family has suspended the princess's official duties, and a further medical update will be provided only after a successful transplant takes place, according to a statement from the Royal Court issued on Friday. Prosecutors immediately appealed the release, asking that a suspensive effect be applied, which would keep Hoiby in detention until the Court of Appeal decides on the matter.

The appeal timeline remains unclear, but officials have confirmed that Hoiby will remain behind bars while the higher court reviews the case. In addition to the legal drama surrounding Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette‑Marit has been thrust into a fresh wave of public scrutiny after the release of documents linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The so‑called Epstein files reveal that the princess maintained regular communication with Epstein long after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting an under‑age girl, igniting a backlash against her within Norway and abroad. The royal family is simultaneously contending with heightened media attention on other members.

Princess Märtha Louise, the eldest daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja, and her husband Durek Verrett-who describes himself as a shaman with unconventional, pseudoscientific beliefs-are set to star in a second Netflix reality series following the success of their first show, "Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.

" The upcoming series will document the couple's preparation for their 2024 wedding in the scenic town of Geiranger and explore the controversy surrounding Verrett, whose statements have included the claim that unhappiness can cause cancer in children and that he may possess "half‑reptilian" ancestry. Their relationship, which began in 2019 and includes past‑life narratives involving ancient Egypt, has been a source of fascination and criticism.

The couple previously faced allegations of sexual misconduct when a Swedish father accused Verrett of attempting to assault him during a spiritual session, an accusation the shaman has denied, citing a legal protection document. The convergence of legal, health, and media issues surrounding the Norwegian royals has generated intense public debate about the role and scrutiny of constitutional monarchies in modern society





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Crown Princess Mette‑Marit Marius Borg Hoiby Pulmonary Fibrosis Norwegian Royal Family Reality TV Controversy

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