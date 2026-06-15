Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to serve four years in prison after being found guilty of several charges, including two counts of rape. The case has sparked concerns about the impact of royal family members' behavior on the public's perception of the monarchy and the need for greater accountability and transparency in the justice system.

The son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit , Marius Borg Høiby , was sentenced to serve four years in prison after he was found guilty of several charges, including two counts of rape.

In addition to his prison sentence, Høiby, 29, was also sentenced to a two-year restraining order against one of his victims. The restraining order was issued against a woman who was publicly named in the case, Haukland. Høiby was ordered to pay Haukland and three other women compensation. He was also acquitted of two other charges of rape.

The case against Høiby was initially sparked by an alleged attack on a 20-year-old woman in 2024. He was arrested for the alleged attack in 2025 and was initially charged with 32 counts, including rape and sexual abuse.

The charges against Høiby were later increased to a total of 38, which included six counts of filming people without their consent, six counts of sexually offensive conduct without consent, attacking a former partner, violating a restraining order, as well as drug and driving offenses. Høiby's defense lawyers argued that he should only serve 18 months in prison, while prosecutors argued that he should be given seven years and seven months.

The case has garnered significant attention due to Høiby's royal connections. He is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the half-brother of Crown Prince Haakon.

However, Høiby is not in the line of succession to the throne. The case has also drawn comparisons to the recent arrest of Prince Andrew, the former Duke of York, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Prince Andrew's arrest will likely affect members of the British royal family.

The case against Prince Andrew is separate from the case against Høiby, but it has sparked concerns about the impact of royal family members' behavior on the public's perception of the monarchy. The Norwegian royal family has released a statement about the charges pressed against Høiby. Crown Prince Haakon issued a statement saying that the royal family's thoughts are with everyone affected by the case.

He also expressed confidence that the trial would be conducted in a fair and orderly manner. The case against Høiby is ongoing, and it is expected to continue in the coming weeks and months. The outcome of the case will likely have significant implications for the Norwegian royal family and the public's perception of the monarchy.

The case has also sparked concerns about the treatment of victims of sexual assault and the need for greater support and resources for those affected by such crimes. The case against Høiby is a reminder of the importance of holding those in positions of power accountable for their actions and of the need for greater transparency and accountability in the justice system.

The case has also drawn attention to the need for greater support and resources for victims of sexual assault and their families. The outcome of the case will likely have significant implications for the Norwegian royal family and the public's perception of the monarchy. The case has also sparked concerns about the impact of royal family members' behavior on the public's perception of the monarchy and the need for greater accountability and transparency in the justice system





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Marius Borg Høiby Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Rape Charges Prison Sentence Restraining Order Norwegian Royal Family

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