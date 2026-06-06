Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Placed on Lung Transplant List as Health Deteriorates

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been placed on the lung transplant list amid a severe worsening of pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and incurable disease. Medical specialists indicate she may have only about one year to live. The announcement comes as the royal faces multiple family crises, including her son's rape trial and past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying pressures on the Norwegian monarchy.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway faces a critical health crisis as she has been placed on the lung transplant list due to a severe progression of pulmonary fibrosis , a disease with no cure that scarred her lung tissue.

The 52-year-old future queen's condition has significantly deteriorated over the past six months, with specialists indicating she may have only about one year to live without a transplant. Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, confirmed her worsening health, stating, "The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and I think she has gotten a bit worse lately.

" The Royal Court announced she has suspended official duties, and no further medical updates will be provided until after the transplant surgery. Lung specialist Are Holm of Oslo University Hospital explained that being placed on the transplant list means she is considered so ill that her life expectancy is roughly one year. He noted the waiting time depends entirely on the availability of a suitable organ and that the hospital follows protocol precisely in her case.

The princess was recently seen using a nasal cannula during the Constitution Day parade on May 17, and last month she appeared wearing an oxygen mask at a public event, visibly struggling to breathe. Her health battle adds to a series of profound challenges for the Norwegian monarchy. These include the ongoing legal troubles of her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who is on trial for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault; a verdict is expected on June 15.

Additionally, revelations about her past contact with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged earlier this year, forcing her to issue a public apology for what she described as embarrassing poor judgment. The convergence of these personal and familial crises has placed immense strain on the royal household during what has become one of the most difficult periods for Norway's modern monarchy





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crown Princess Mette-Marit Norway Royalty Lung Transplant Pulmonary Fibrosis Organ Disease Health Crisis Marius Borg Høiby Epstein Norwegian Monarchy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed on list for lung transplant, palace saysCrown Prince Haakon earlier this week said Mette-Marit’s condition had deteriorated.

Read more »

Norway’s crown princess on waiting list for lung transplantNorway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a waiting list for a transplant due to “life-threatening chronic lung disease,” the country’s royal household has announced.

Read more »

Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit, 52, Placed on Transplant Waiting ListThe health crisis comes at an already tumultuous time for the Crown Princess.

Read more »

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed on a lung transplant listNorway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a lung transplant list due to worsening pulmonary fibrosis.

Read more »