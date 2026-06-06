Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed on a lung transplant list

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a lung transplant list due to worsening pulmonary fibrosis.

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Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaMore than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back homeThe Afternoon WireVirginia man gets life in prison for double murder scheme in affair with au pairShohei Ohtani greets Jen Pawol behind the plate at DodgersTaylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song is a return to pop countryAnthropic urges industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks growAstronauts briefly take shelter during repair to fix leak on the International Space StationHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed on list for lung transplant, palace saysCrown Prince Haakon earlier this week said Mette-Marit’s condition had deteriorated.

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Norway’s crown princess on waiting list for lung transplantNorway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on a waiting list for a transplant due to “life-threatening chronic lung disease,” the country’s royal household has announced.

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Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit, 52, Placed on Transplant Waiting ListThe health crisis comes at an already tumultuous time for the Crown Princess.

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