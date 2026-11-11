Northwestern University Named Best College in the Midwest in Forbes 2027 Rankings

Forbes ranks Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois as the best college in the Midwest, with the University of Chicago placed second in the region.

Forbes has named Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois the best college in the Midwest, and the same list ranks it 15th best college in the country. The ranking appears in the Forbes story titled 'America's Top Colleges 2027,' which was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota on November 10, 2026.

The University of Chicago took second place in the Midwest, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign also made the regional list. Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the best college in America in the same Forbes report, holding the top national position.

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Forbes also named the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Notre Dame among the leading colleges in the region. For students in the Midwest, the list offers a comparison of schools across the region, with Northwestern University ranked first among them.

Forbes describes Northwestern University as a leading private research university with its main campus in Evanston, Illinois, along the shores of Lake Michigan. The university also operates additional campuses in downtown Chicago and in Doha, Qatar, giving it a presence both in the Chicago area and abroad.

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According to Forbes, Northwestern's quarter system allows students to explore a broad range of interests. The university encourages an interdisciplinary approach to education across its 12 schools, and the publication highlights two programs in particular.

The Medill School of Journalism is described by Forbes as internationally recognized for preparing generations of award-winning reporters and media leaders. The Bienen School of Music has produced numerous Grammy-winning alumni and faculty, according to the same report.

The University of Chicago is a private research university located in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Forbes points to its renowned Core Curriculum as the heart of the undergraduate experience, requiring students to explore subjects from the humanities and social sciences to the physical and biological sciences.

Forbes also credits the University of Chicago's research legacy, which includes the discovery of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and the world's first laboratory devoted to sleep research. The publication also cites foundational advances in quantum mechanics as part of that record.

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The Forbes ranking places Massachusetts Institute of Technology above every regional leader named in the Midwest coverage. Northwestern University and the University of Chicago appear in the Midwest portion of the list, while Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds the top national position.