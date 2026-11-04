Northwestern University FLIP Method Reveals Hidden Exoplanet in JWST Data

Northwestern astrophysicists develop FLIP, a new imaging technique that enhances James Webb Space Telescope sensitivity by 15 times to reveal hidden exoplanets previously obscured by starlight glare.

A research team from Northwestern University has engineered a breakthrough imaging technique that significantly reduces the blinding glare of starlight, enabling the James Webb Space Telescope to detect exoplanets that were previously invisible. This innovation, known as Physics-based Learning for Imaging Planets or FLIP, combines precise physics modeling with machine learning optimization to correct for microscopic imperfections in telescope optics. The method has already improved image sensitivity by as much as 15 times, leading to the discovery of the giant exoplanet 51 Eridani b in existing archival data.

FLIP Overcomes Starlight Glare Limits

Northwestern University researchers developed the FLIP method to solve the persistent problem of distinguishing faint celestial bodies from the overwhelming brightness of their host stars. Professor Jason Wang, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, explained that planets are approximately one million times fainter than the stars they orbit. To capture images of these distant worlds, scientists must effectively remove the stellar glare, a task complicated by the fact that even the smallest physical changes in the telescope can alter light patterns.

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Wang noted that shifts or tilts on the scale of a few nanometers can dramatically change how starlight appears in images. The FLIP method accounts for these minute variations by modeling exactly how light travels through the telescope's mirrors and detectors. By simulating the optical path with high fidelity, the technique removes the glare with a precision that surpasses traditional image processing methods, allowing astronomers to see objects that would otherwise remain hidden in the noise.

Creating a Digital Twin of JWST

The core of the FLIP methodology involves creating a computational digital twin of the James Webb Space Telescope that mimics its real-world optical behavior. Instead of relying on reference images from other stars, which have limitations due to telescope instability, the team built a simulation that replicates how starlight interacts with the actual mirrors and instruments. This digital model allows researchers to isolate and subtract the specific patterns of intrusive starlight from their observations without losing data from the target planet.

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To fine-tune this digital twin, the team utilized computational techniques similar to those used in training artificial intelligence models, although the method itself does not employ AI. They repeatedly adjusted parameters in the simulation until the digital version closely matched the observations from the physical telescope, including the specific distortions caused by wobbles and thermal changes. Once the simulation accurately replicated the real-world glare, the team subtracted the simulated starlight to reveal the faint planetary signals.

Challenges of Telescope Stability

Previous attempts to image exoplanets have relied on a standard technique lasting for the past 20 years, where astronomers observe a different, brighter star to create a reference image. This reference is then subtracted from the target observation to remove unwanted glare. However, this approach is imperfect because telescopes do not remain perfectly still. Small thermal changes can cause mirrors to expand or contract by picometers, while cryocoolers used to keep instruments super cold can introduce vibrations from their tiny motors.

Jason Wang highlighted that while engineers strive for extreme stability, known and unknown causes of instability persist. He stated that telescopes like JWST face extreme engineering challenges that have not yet been fully solved. These issues include mirror vibrations and thermal expansion that alter the resulting images of starlight, making it difficult for reference images to match the original observation of the target star perfectly. The FLIP method bypasses these issues by modeling the instability directly rather than trying to eliminate it through reference subtraction alone.

Discovery of 51 Eridani b

Researchers tested the FLIP approach using existing images from the James Webb Space Telescope focusing on three stars: HIP 65486, 51 Eridani, and TYC 5899. HIP 65486 and 51 Eridani are known to host planets, while TYC 5899 does not have known planets. The application of FLIP to the 51 Eridani data resulted in the clear detection of 51 Eridani b, a giant exoplanet that had been undetected in two-year-old JWST data using conventional methods.

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Although 51 Eridani b had been previously spotted using ground-based telescopes, it remained invisible in the high-resolution data from the space telescope until the new method was applied. Northwestern researchers demonstrated that the planet was present in the archival data but was obscured by the complex pattern of starlight that traditional processing could not fully remove. This successful test proves that FLIP can recover valuable scientific data from existing observations without requiring new telescope time.

Future Implications for Astronomy

The success of the FLIP method suggests it could lead to numerous additional discoveries of exoplanets hiding in current astronomical databases. Researchers believe this technique could reshape how future telescopes are designed and operated, particularly for missions aiming to find Earth-like planets around sun-like stars. NASA's proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory, for instance, aims to photograph such planets and may need to maintain stability at the picometer scale to succeed.

A picometer is defined as a trillionth of a meter, highlighting the extreme precision required for next-generation space astronomy. By understanding and modeling the sources of instability, such as mirror vibrations and thermal fluctuations, engineers can better predict the performance of these complex instruments. The FLIP method provides a powerful tool for maximizing the scientific return of current telescopes while offering insights that could improve the design and operational strategies of future space observatories seeking to find worlds similar to our own.