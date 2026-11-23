Northwestern University researchers create a digital twin software to eliminate starlight glare from James Webb Space Telescope images, revealing hidden exoplanets.

Northwestern University researchers have developed a computational software solution designed to enhance the imaging capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope by removing blinding starlight glare. This technological advancement directly addresses a significant limitation in deep space observation, allowing astronomers to detect faint celestial objects that were previously obscured by the intense light of brighter stars.

Computational Technique Erases Telescope Glare

The new software innovation acts as a digital twin for the actual James Webb Space Telescope, utilizing physics-based learning to simulate how starlight travels through the observatory's mirrors and detectors. This simulation allows the system to accurately model and subsequently subtract the overwhelming glare that typically hinders the capture of detailed images in deep space.

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This method improves the telescope's sensitivity, which is critical because planets are significantly fainter than their host stars. By refining the observational data through this computational technique, the team can now isolate and analyze faint objects that were previously lost in the noise of stellar brightness, thereby expanding the scope of potential discoveries.

Hidden Giant Exoplanet Discovered

The study was led by Rodrigo Ferrer-Chavez from Northwestern University, who emphasized that increasing the telescope's sensitivity is paramount for finding exoplanets. As a direct result of applying this new software to existing James Webb Space Telescope images, the research team successfully revealed a giant exoplanet that had been hidden in plain sight within the data.

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Ferrer-Chavez explained that planets are a million times fainter than their stars, making them incredibly difficult to observe without specialized processing tools. The successful detection of this hidden giant demonstrates the practical efficacy of the digital twin approach in uncovering celestial bodies that standard imaging techniques had failed to highlight.

Digital Twins in Astronomical History

The use of digital solutions to augment astronomical observations is not a new concept, with roots tracing back to the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. During that historic mission, NASA ground teams used vehicle modeling and simulators to resolve a catastrophic oxygen tank explosion, a critical application of digital twin technology that helped avert a potential tragedy.

Modern applications like the physics-based learning for imaging planets technique continue this legacy by replicating and augmenting physical hardware processes. These in-software models allow experts to maximize the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope, ensuring that every photon captured contributes to a deeper understanding of the cosmos.

Impact on Future Exoplanet Discovery

As of November 2026, astronomers have confirmed the existence of 6,473 exoplanets, but NASA believes billions more exist in the universe. The development of this digital twin software represents a significant step toward discovering these billions of hidden worlds by peering through the starlight that currently obscures them.

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This advancement suggests a new era in exoplanet research, where computational power complements physical hardware to unlock previously inaccessible data. The ability to remove glare from James Webb Space Telescope observations will likely accelerate the identification of potential habitable worlds and deepen our understanding of planetary formation across the galaxy.