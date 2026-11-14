Northwestern Heads Back on the Road to Take on Ohio State Without Aidan Chiles for Second Straight Game

Northwestern looks to right the ship on the road Saturday as it will face off against No. 20 Ohio State, which has also lost its last two games. In their matchu

Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun on the sidelines in a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at New Ryan Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Northwestern looks to right the ship on the road Saturday as it will face off against No. 20 Ohio State, which has also lost its last two games. In their matchup last weekend against Iowa, the Wildcats failed to generate offensive momentum, ultimately dropping their first game at the new Ryan Field as the Hawkeyes sealed the 24-10 victory.

Also read Breaking Down Northwestern vs Ohio State: Can the Wildcats Shock the Buckeyes?

In place of Aidan Chiles who was out last week, quarterback Nicco Marchiol threw for 24 of 32, recording 181 passing yards and a touchdown. Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol passes the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at New Ryan Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Aidan Chiles will miss his second consecutive game this weekend, with Nicco Marchiol once again getting the nod as the starting quarterback. Despite Northwestern’s offensive struggles, wide receiver Griffin Wilde and tight end Luke Dehnicke each recorded 52 receiving yards, providing occasional sparks for the Wildcats’ offense.

Advertisement

Northwestern was held scoreless in the first half, putting its first points on the board in the 3rd quarter off of a field goal. The sole touchdown for Northwestern came late in the fourth quarter as running back Joseph Himon II recorded his fourth receiving score of the season. Northwestern welcomed defensive back Robert Fitzgerald back to the lineup after he missed several games due to injury.

Although the Wildcats' defensive unit held the Hawkeyes to fewer than 300 total yards of offense, Iowa remained in control for much of the matchup. As Northwestern scouts its upcoming game against Ohio State, both teams enter the contest coming off similar recent results, looking to get back on track. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Buckeyes most recently lost at home against Oregon last weekend and suffered a road loss to USC the previous weekend. A major factor in their offensive success is star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who ranks among the nation’s leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs back to the line of scrimmage for a two point conversion attempt after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Ohio State has faced a few challenges offensively more recently in the absence of its starting quarterback, Julian Sayin who has missed the past two games due to injury. Sayin will miss his third consecutive game this weekend against Northwestern, with freshman quarterback Luke Fahey expected to start in his place. In last Saturday’s loss to Oregon, Fahey completed 36 of 50 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Advertisement

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey fakes a throw in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Despite the recent changes offensively for the Buckeyes, their defensive unit has remained rock solid, allowing a little over 18 points per game, 287 yards per game and around 97 rushing yards per game.

Saturday’s matchup will mark the 82nd meeting between both programs, with the Buckeyes holding an 11-game winning streak. Kick off is set for 11 a.m. CT. Gabriella Egozi is an accomplished journalism student at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, passionate about sports media, writing, and broadcasting. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida, thus her passion for sports reporting originated from watching the Miami HEAT in the NBA Bubble.

Gabriella has had experiences working as an intern for the digital team at NBC6 and Telemundo 51, as well as with CBS Sports at live sporting events, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Gabriella most recently was an intern at CNN on NewsNight with Abby Phillip in New York, assisting with production and content creation roles. At Northwestern, Gabriella serves as a sideline reporter, color analyst, writer and play-by-play commentator for Big Ten sporting events.

Gabriella is a reporter for WNUR Sports, NNN Sports Night, The Daily Northwestern and BigTen Network StudentU Productions. Gabriella wants to pursue a career within sports media and hopes to continue to further propel her passions for storytelling and connecting communities through her work.