The Land of Lincoln Trophy is on the line. It's rivalry week! Northwestern Wildcats (6–5 overall, 3–5 Big Ten) will host Illinois Fighting Illini (6–5 overall,

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect will host Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday at 12:30pm ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 59–55–5 and has won the last two meetings, including a 20–13 win on November 29, 2025. This presents a great opportunity not only for theto get revenge, but also to end their four-game losing skid.

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It's been a rollercoaster few weeks for the football team ever since losing quarterback Aidan Chiles for the rest of the season. Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser has thrown for 2,449 yards, completing 199-of-325, with 20 TDs and 10 INTs. Houser is listed as questionable for this game. Houser has a bothering right hand, which he suffered in a hit during the game against Iowa.