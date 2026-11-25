Northwest ISD defends staff facing harassment after State Board of Education member Brandon Hall criticized a World Geography lesson on Islam, citing state mandates.

Northwest Independent School District officials have publicly defended their faculty members, who are currently enduring harassment, following intense criticism from State Board of Education member Brandon Hall. The controversy stems from a social media post by Hall, in which he condemned a World Geography worksheet utilized by a teacher at Northwest High School for its coverage of the core principles of Islam.

Curriculum Requirements and State Mandates

The school district clarified that its educators are strictly adhering to Texas Education Agency regulations which require the instruction of major world religions. Specifically, state mandates compel teachers to describe the central ideas and spatial distribution of religious traditions, explicitly listing Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Sikhism as required subjects for analysis.

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Northwest ISD emphasized that all instructional materials, including the disputed worksheet, rely exclusively on state-approved textbooks and curricula. The district asserted that its educators do not attempt to influence the personal beliefs of students nor engage in proselytizing, but rather provide a broad, factual overview of religions as legally required by the state.

Hall's Criticism and Political Context

Brandon Hall, a Republican serving on the State Board of Education, initiated the public dispute by sharing his views on the assignment. He wrote that public schools are intended for education rather than indoctrination, labeling the assignment as unacceptable and expressing concern that parents should not have to worry about their children being taught the doctrine and what he described as fairy tales of Islam in a non-objective manner.

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The district responded by reminding Hall of his specific role within the educational hierarchy. Northwest ISD noted that as a member of the State Board of Education, Hall possesses the authority to decide what is taught in classrooms alongside other board members, whereas districts and individual teachers are responsible only for implementing those established standards.

Impact on Staff and Future Governance

The administrative fallout has created a hostile environment for staff members across Northwest ISD, which operates schools in parts of Denton, Tarrant, and Wise counties. The district described the ongoing harassment efforts against its teachers and staff as unacceptable, demanding an immediate cessation of such activities while reaffirming their commitment to following state mandates without deviation.

This conflict occurs during a significant transitional period for Texas education policy. Beginning in January, Democrats are set to assume control of the State Board of Education for the first time in more than thirty years, potentially altering the dynamics of curriculum oversight and the relationship between the board and local districts like Northwest ISD.