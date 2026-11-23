Northside Independent School District officer Clarence Yarbrough faces scrutiny for handcuffing Mars Clayton, a six-year-old with ADHD, following a tantrum at Mead Elementary School in San Antonio.

Police Officer Clarence Yarbrough detained Mars Clayton, a six-year-old kindergartner with ADHD, in handcuffs at Mead Elementary School in San Antonio following an emotional outburst. The distressing incident occurred on May 9, 2025, after the young boy became frustrated with a school-issued iPad in the front office. Footage obtained by his father, Lawrence Clayton, shows Mars crying uncontrollably with his hands shackled to the strap of his backpack, wailing that the police wanted him to die.

Officer Clarence Yarbrough Detains Mars Clayton

Officer Clarence Yarbrough was called to the scene after Mars allegedly kicked an office worker in the shin and pulled at her lanyard. According to the officer's account, Mars posed an immediate threat that required physical restraint. However, Mars' parents, Robin and Lawrence Clayton, dispute this characterization. They state that the surveillance video shows Mars simply attempting to push the woman away with his foot as she tried to take the tablet, and it is unclear if physical contact was made at all.

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Northside ISD Defends Officer Clarence Yarbrough

Northside Independent School District officials have defended Officer Clarence Yarbrough's decision to handcuff Mars Clayton, citing student privacy laws as the reason they declined to provide further details. The district stated that the officer believed the child presented an immediate risk of harm to himself or others. Under Texas law, school security personnel are prohibited from physically restraining children aged ten and younger unless they pose a serious danger. The district maintains that their policy was followed correctly during the May 9 incident.

Lawrence Clayton Obtains Footage of Mars Clayton

Lawrence Clayton discovered his son handcuffed after hearing agonizing screams while waiting outside Mead Elementary School. The school principal led him to a room where Mars was found sobbing, his hands shackled around his 'Amazing Digital Circus' backpack. This scene was captured on video just moments before the officer tightened the restraints further. Robin Clayton expressed shock at the footage, noting she expected to see her son acting wildly, but the recording showed a much milder situation than what the officer described to the father.

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Special Education Staff Intervened for Mars Clayton

A special education staff member later approached Officer Clarence Yarbrough's location and requested the release of Mars Clayton. The staff member reminded the officer that Mars was a kindergartner with a developmental delay affecting his emotional regulation. Reports indicate that the officer replied he knew who Mars was but did not care because the child had struck a teacher in front of a police officer. Despite this intervention, the handcuffs were not removed until the father arrived on the scene.

Robin Clayton Sees Recordings After 18 Months

The Clayton family waited nearly 18 months before they were allowed to view the school's surveillance footage and the officer's body-camera recordings. District officials only permitted them to watch the videos at their offices on October 23, after the San Antonio Express-News formally requested the documents. The parents were not permitted to take copies of the recordings home. This delay prevented the family from addressing the incident while it was fresh, compounding their distress over the treatment of their son.

Previous Injury Allegations Against School Staff

This incident follows a separate troubling event in April 2025 where Mars Clayton returned home with bruises on his neck. The boy told his parents that a classroom aide was responsible for the injuries. The family shared photographs of the injuries with the newspaper, prompting Officer Clarence Yarbrough to be assigned to investigate the complaint. An investigation involving police, human resources, and Child Protective Services concluded there was no evidence of improper staff conduct, according to the district.