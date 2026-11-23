Mars Clayton, a six-year-old boy with ADHD, was handcuffed at Mead Elementary School in San Antonio. Northside ISD defends Officer Clarence Yarbrough's actions.

Mars Clayton, now seven years old, remains the center of a legal and emotional battle in San Antonio after school police officer Clarence Yarbrough handcuffed the kindergartner during an emotional outburst at Mead Elementary School in May 2025. The incident, which occurred when Mars was six, has left the young boy with severe trauma, including hiding from law enforcement officers, while his parents fight for systemic changes in how Texas schools handle children with disabilities. The San Antonio Express-News first reported the harrowing footage, which shows Mars sobbing uncontrollably with his hands shackled around the strap of his backpack, crying that the police want him to die.

The confrontation began when Mars, who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and a developmental delay affecting his emotional regulation, became frustrated with a school-issued iPad in the front office. His father, Lawrence Clayton, was waiting outside to pick him up when he heard his son screaming and rushed into the building. The principal led Lawrence to a room where he found Mars crying and restrained by Officer Yarbrough, who had been called to the scene after an office worker reported an altercation involving the child and the tablet.

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Officer Clarence Yarbrough justified the use of handcuffs by claiming Mars kicked the office worker in the shin and pulled her lanyard, stating the child posed an immediate risk of harm. Yarbrough allegedly told Lawrence Clayton that Mars had struck a teacher in front of police and threatened to take the six-year-old to jail before tightening the cuffs just as the father arrived. The officer reportedly told a special education staff member who requested Mars release that he knew the child's history but did not care because the boy had struck a teacher.

Mars's parents, Lawrence and Robin Clayton, strongly dispute the officer's account of his son's behavior. They state that surveillance and body-camera footage, which the family finally accessed on October 23 after 18 months of delays, shows Mars merely attempting to push the woman away with his foot as she tried to take the tablet, with no clear contact made. The parents emphasized that the special education staff present had asked Yarbrough to release the child immediately, noting his young age and developmental condition, but the officer remained firm.

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Northside Independent School District has defended Officer Yarbrough's actions, asserting that he believed Mars posed a serious danger. This stance stands in stark contrast to Texas law, which prohibits physically restraining children aged 10 and younger unless they present a serious threat to themselves or others. The district declined to comment further on the parents' account of the recordings, citing student privacy laws, while Yarbrough refused to provide additional statements regarding the incident at Mead Elementary.

The family's struggle for transparency has been arduous, as they waited nearly a year and a half to view the surveillance and body-camera footage. The district cited student privacy laws to decline allowing the family to take copies of the recordings home, with Mars and his parents only permitted to view the videos at district offices on October 23. Robin Clayton, 38, described her son as a gentle, creative boy who loves drawing, expressing horror that the school meant to be a safe place became a site of trauma for her child.

This handcuffing incident follows another troubling event in April 2025, when Mars returned home with bruises on his neck, alleging a classroom aide was responsible. The family shared photographs of the injuries with the newspaper, and Officer Yarbrough was assigned to investigate the complaint. The district stated that an investigation involving police, human resources, and Child Protective Services found no evidence of improper staff conduct, further complicating the family's efforts to hold staff accountable for Mars's well-being.

The case has fueled wider concerns about the growing police presence in Texas schools, with campaigners warning that children with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to having their behavior mistaken for deliberate defiance. State Senator Royce West, who co-sponsored the 2023 No Kids in Cuffs law, said cases like Mars have prompted him to pursue stronger protections for young pupils when lawmakers reconvene in January. Advocates argue the current legislation lacks clear definitions and specific penalties for violations, leaving children like Mars exposed to unnecessary restraint.

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Robin Clayton hopes that making her son's experience public will force school authorities to reconsider how they deal with young children whose disabilities can make their behavior difficult to manage. She expressed a painful determination to prevent similar incidents for other families, asking what purpose Mars's traumatic event serves if it does not help the next child. The Clayton family continues to seek justice and accountability, ensuring that Mars's experience leads to meaningful policy changes in Texas schools.