Northpoint residents worry proposed data center will add to neighborhood's rapid change

A city building permit application for the property, submitted May 21, describes Project Bedrock as a one-story data center. “I used to be able to see all the way out to the island,” he said.

Now, he said, his view is “a building. ” Bangerter has lived in Salt Lake City’s Northpoint neighborhood his entire life. He said the area has changed dramatically over the past decade as commercial warehouses have been built around his property. A city building permit application for the property, submitted May 21, describes Project Bedrock as a one-story data center.

Also read ABC News veterans take buyouts as Disney continues to cut costs, and staffers worry about ‘brain drain’

A separate application for diesel-fired emergency generators and fuel storage was submitted to the Utah Division of Air Quality in late September. Dungan Adams, an environmental engineer with the division, said the generators would provide backup power if electricity from the grid is interrupted. The application says the facility’s primary power would come from the grid, he said. The air-quality application is still in an early stage and has not been deemed complete.

Adams said the state is evaluating the proposed emissions. The review’s timeline depends on the information submitted, though the process can take about 180 days from start to finish, he said. Residents’ concerns extend beyond the data center. Less than a half-mile away is the proposed site of a homelessness campus, adding to questions some neighbors have about how the area will change.

Advertisement

“There’s been a lot more sound pollution, noise pollution, air pollution,” said Chris Souther, who operates a recording studio at his home. He said trucks have been driving by with open loads and leaving dust. Souther said the development has affected his quality of life. He also said he believes commercial growth has hurt his property’s value.

“The city’s already pretty much trashed our property value by commercializing everything around us, so our house is worth essentially zero,” he said. Bangerter said he would consider leaving if he received enough money, but the offers he has received would not allow him to replace the homes on his property. Salt Lake City Council member Victoria Petro, who represents the area, did not respond to a request for comment.

The city building application still requires approval before construction can begin. The Division of Air Quality said its application is incomplete. Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident.

Colorado teen and mother helped Utah girl reach safety through online chats A conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation. A video of an ICE arrest in Ogden of a Honduran musician, who may have an expired visa, has gone viral, with social media buzzing over the bust, which happened after a traffic stop earlier this week.

Advertisement

Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. S