The latest aurora forecast for tonight helps you make sure you're in the right place at the right time to see the northern lights.

Northern lights remain possible at high latitudes as weak solar wind lingers The northern lights could still make a limited appearance at high latitudes tonight as a weak coronal hole influence continues to brush past Earth.

, geomagnetic conditions are expected to remain mostly quiet to unsettled tonight. Any aurora activity is likely to stay confined to far northern regions.

However, shorter hours of darkness at high latitudes will limit aurora hunting efforts. , geomagnetic conditions are expected to rise from quiet to unsettled and possibly active levels on May 27 and into the early hours of May 28 as solar wind speeds increase.

Meanwhile, several increasingly active sunspot regions rotating into view on the sun are continuing to attract attention, with forecasters noting a growing chance of strong M-class solar flares in the days ahead. , geomagnetic activity will remain mostly at background levels tonight, although some minor high-latitude aurora enhancements are possible as a weak high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole begins to arrive at Earth.

Any northern lights displays are expected to remain limited and largely confined to northern regions. However, the longer summer daylight hours will hinder most viewing efforts. While aurora chances remain modest for now, space weather forecasters are keeping a close eye on several increasingly active sunspot regions rotating into view on the sun. There could still be some solar fireworks ahead!

But things could get more interesting next week. Space weather forecasters are watching multiple active sunspot regions on the far side of the sun that are expected to rotate into view in the coming days. If there are any big solar flare players still standing by the time they rotate into the"Earth strike zone!

" there could be some solar fireworks ahead!conditions are easing, though isolated minor geomagnetic storm conditions remain possible tonight as lingering effects from earlier CMEs and elevated solar wind continue to fade. While current activity is fading, space weather forecasters are watching a large sunspot region on the far side of the sun that will begin rotating into view early next week. There could be some fireworks ahead!

This may be our last night of promising activity, as conditions are gradually easing after several days of enhanced geomagnetic activity.could become more active over the next few nights as forecasters monitor possible glancing blows from not one but three coronal mass ejections launched by the sun late last week.

Minor geomagnetic storm conditions are possible through May 18-19, with a slight chance of moderate storm levels if any CME material clips Earth's magnetic field, according toIf these storm levels are reached, auroras could become visible across high-latitude U.S. states, including Alaska, northern Michigan and Maine, while skywatchers in Canada, Scotland and similar latitudes may also have a chance to spot the northern lights, clear skies pending.could ramp up tonight due to an incoming fast stream of solar wind from a coronal hole on the sun. The speedycould trigger minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions during the early hours of May 15 UTC, which lines up with tonight for North American skywatchers.

G2 storm conditions are possible between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. tonight with lingering G1 conditions possible afterward, according to Though auroras will likely remain confined to high latitudes, stronger geomagnetic conditions such as G1 and G2 could briefly push the northern lights farther south, and auroras could be visible as far south asmay get a slight boost tonight if the expected glancing CME arrives, but it's possible it could miss us altogether. However, space weather forecasters are now watching a large coronal hole rotating into an Earth-facing position that could spark fresh aurora activity later this week.

Geomagnetic conditions are expected to stay mostly quiet to unsettled tonight, with only limited chances for aurora visibility at high latitudes, according toHowever, around May 15, a high-speed solar wind stream is forecast to sweep past Earth and could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions. If these conditions are met, the northern lights could be visible in the northern U.S., Canada and Scandinavia, clear skies pending.

Tuesday, May 12: Northern lights possible tonight as CME glances past Earthcould get a boost tonight as forecasters monitor the possible arrival of a glancing coronal mass ejection launched from the sun on May 10. Sun unleashes colossal solar flare and coronal mass ejection, raising the chances of northern lights this week Geomagnetic conditions are expected to remain mostly quiet through much of today, then potentially intensify late tonight and into early May 13 if the The incoming solar storm could trigger active geomagnetic conditions and isolated minor storm periods, briefly enhancing the auroral oval and increasing northern lights visibility at high latitudes.

The forecast remains somewhat uncertain because the CME is only expected to deliver a glancing blow at best, meaning impacts could end up weaker than currently predicted. Looking ahead, auroras could get another boost around May 15 when a fast stream of solar wind arrives from an Earth-facing coronal hole.forecasting mainly quiet geomagnetic conditions.

However, space weather forecasters are closely monitoring a possible Earth-directed component from a fast-moving CME launched during an M5.7 solar flare on May 10. The powerful flare erupted from sunspot region AR4436 and produced an impressive large partial halo coronal mass ejection — expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. While most of the solar material appears to be heading east of Earth, early modelling suggests a glancing blow remains possible sometime early on May 13.

Meanwhile, solar scientists are monitoring an active region rotating onto the sun's northeastern limb after it unleashed an M2.6 solar flare on May 7.could make an appearance tonight as a fast stream of solar wind from a coronal hole begins sweeping past Earth.say geomagnetic conditions are expected to strengthen from quiet levels later tonight, with active conditions and isolated minor to moderate geomagnetic storm periods possible through late May 7 into May 8.

If skies are clear, auroras may be visible across parts of Alaska, Canada and northern U.S., as well as northern Scandinavia and Scotland.could stay fairly quiet tonight, but forecasters say conditions could pick up again late May 7 as another stream of fast, geomagnetic conditions are currently easing after this week's CME impact. Tonight's activity is expected to remain mostly quiet to unsettled, meaning aurora sightings will likely stay limited to high latitudes.

However, with the high-speed stream of solar wind arriving around May 7, we may see renewed chances of active geomagnetic conditions and isolated minor storm periods.predict active conditions with isolated G1-G2 storm periods still possible early May 5, driven by the tail end of a weak coronal mass ejection that swept past on May 4. This means there is still a short window for aurora sightings at higher latitudes.

However, aurora activity is expected to drop off into quiet to unsettled levels by late May 5 into May 6. Looking ahead, another small boost to activity could arrive around May 7, due to the anticipated fast solar wind stream from an Earth-facing coronal hole.

Aurora forecast May 1-3 — Northern lights activity may linger before fading into the weekend Aurora activity is expected to remain slightly elevated into May 1 before easing into the weekend, as the current burst of speedy solar wind gradually fades. This means aurora sightings may still be possible at higher latitudes tonight , while solar wind speed remains elevated.say unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions could persist tonight but will gradually calm through May 2-3, returning to mostly quiet to unsettled levels.quiet conditions at first.

Still, they may rise to unsettled or active levels later tonight, with a chance of minor geomagnetic storms due to the anticipated arrival of fast solar wind from an Earth-facing coronal hole.from a coronal hole, which is expected to arrive today and could bring a chance of minor geomagnetic storming overnight. Aurora visibility will still remain predominantly at higher latitudes, though brief activity could push the northern lights slightly further south if conditions strengthen.

A stream of fast solar wind from a coronal hole is forecast to arrive by mid to late April 29, which could push geomagnetic activity up to unsettled or active levels, with a possible chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions developing. This means aurora sightings will likely stay confined to higher latitudes with only a small chance of brief, faint displays further south if conditions align.

Despite a recent flurry of solar activity, including multiple M-class solar flares, there are no confirmed Earth-directed coronal mass ejections at this time.will remain mostly quiet tonight but conditions could pick up into the weekend, with a chance of a minor geomagnetic storm by Sunday night . A fast stream of solar wind is expected to arrive on April 25, which could nudge geomagnetic activity into unsettled to active levels over the weekend.

Scientists are also keeping an eye on a possible glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection launched on April. If it lands Earth with a glancing blow, it could provide an additional boost to activity on April 26.

If conditions align, aurora activity could briefly strengthen over the weekend but at the current forecast, the best displays will likely stay confined to high latitudes such as Alaska, Canada and northern Scandinavia.are expected to remain mostly quiet tonight as geomagnetic activity continues to wane following activity earlier this week.say conditions will stay quiet to unsettled tonight with only isolated active periods possible as lingering solar wind effects fade. Looking ahead, things could pick up around April 25 with the arrival of another fast stream of solar wind, which could nudge activity into active levels with the slight chance of minor storm conditions, according to the U.K. Met Office.

Wednesday, April 22: Aurora forecast low due to a lull in geomagnetic activityforecastssay conditions are waning to quiet to unsettled levels, though isolated minor storm activity has already been observed today, showing that auroras are still very much possible. As the lingering fast solar wind weakens, aurora chances will become increasingly limited to higher latitudes and displays are likely to be fainter and shorter-lived.could still make an appearance tonight for those at high latitudes, but activity is beginning to fade after a more active weekend that saw geomagnetic storm levels briefly reach G2 .

Conditions are now expected to settle into unsettled to active levels as the stream of fast solar wind that fueled the weekend's display gradually weakens, according to If you're in a favorable location with clear skies, there's still a chance of catching a subtle display tonight, just don't expect the same punch we saw over the weekend.could be gearing up for a strong weekend show , with geomagnetic activity expected to ramp up significantly starting tonight.

This could trigger minor to moderate geomagnetic storms, and even a slight chance of stronger G3 bursts if conditions align just right, according to theWell, tonight could mark the start of a multi-night aurora window, so make sure you've got your camera batteries charged and your aurora alerts switched on!may be quiet tonight , but don't get too comfortable...because a possible geomagnetic storm surge is on the way! Aurora chasers make sure those camera batteries are charged and your aurora alerts are switched on!

We could have quite the treat heading into the weekend. Auroral activity will remain at background levels, with any displays confined to high latitudes. Conditions are forecast to stay quiet to unsettled at first, with a chance of active periods developing into April 15, according to. There is currently a small chance of a brief uptick to minor geomagnetic storm conditions tonight, which could enhance aurora activity at higher latitudes.

But looking ahead, a more noticeable uptick is expected later this week, with stronger solar winds forecast to arrive around April 17, potentially improving aurora spotting chances over the weekend.could make a modest return tonight and into the weekend as fast solar winds sweep past Earth, stirring up geomagnetic activity.driven primarily by the arrival of a speed solar wind stream from an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun. Active conditions are expected to linger over the weekend.

This weekend offers a decent window for aurora activity for those at high latitudes such as Canada, Alaska and northern Scandinavia.could become more active again tonight , as faster solar winds begin to reach Earth and could stir up geomagnetic conditions. If G1 or G2 levels are reached, aurora chasers at high latitudes could get an impressive show tonight, so make sure those camera batteries are charged!

Wednesday, April 8: Auroras relatively quiet tonight before speedy solar winds return The northern lights are expected to remain mostly quiet again tonight and confined to high latitudes. Forecasters are tracking the arrival of fast solar winds late on April 9 through April 10, which could ignite minor geomagnetic storm conditions according toAurora activity is expected to remain confined to high latitudes, with little chance of widespread displays further south.

Looking ahead, things could pick up later in the week as forecasters keep an eye on the arrival of faster solar winds around April 9-10 which could bring a return of minor geomagnetic storm conditions and improved chances of aurora sightings!could make a return over the Easter weekend, with geomagnetic activity picking up again tonight following the recent arrival of aUnsettled to minor geomagnetic storm conditions are likely tonight, as well as possible isolated moderate storm conditions, according to This activity is expected to continue into Friday night before gradually easing through the rest of the weekend.

The CME impact on April 1 has already"primed" Earth's magnetic field and now the incoming speedy solar wind could keep conditions lively.northern lights Minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions are possible tonight due to the combined effects of a possible coronal mass ejection impact that has yet to arrive and a fast stream of solar wind from an Earth-facing coronal hole, according to the) is currently heading toward Earth and may land our planet with a glancing blow. If it does hit and conditions align, we could be in for some active conditions.

Northern lights could be visible in 16 states tonight March 31 as a speedy coronal mass ejection heads for EarthPowerful X-class solar flare triggers radio blackout ahead of Artemis 2 launch Minor geomagnetic storm conditions are expected tonight , with conditions forecast to intensify to moderate storm levels on March 31, according to This follows an X1.4 solar flare that erupted last night and triggered strong radio blackouts on the dayside of Earth at the time and launched a CME with a possible Earth-directed component. If conditions align, auroras could become visible farther south than usual, potentially reaching parts of the northern U.S., including states like New York, Wisconsin and Washington.

However, conditions could shift as we enter the weekend, as forecasters are currently monitoring the possible arrival of a new stream of fast solar wind late on March 28 into March 29, which could trigger a gradual uptick in geomagnetic activity. Thursday, March 26: Northern lights primarily confined to high latitudes tonight The northern lights could still make a brief appearance tonight , though activity is expected to continue easing after recent solar storm influences.

Geomagnetic conditions are expected to sit at unsettled to active levels tonight with a small chance of isolated minor geomagnetic storm conditions, according to Looking ahead, activity is expected to dip further into March 27, before the next potential uptick arrives later in the weekend due to the arrival of another stream of fast solar wind.could show a small uptick tonight , though overall activity is expected to remain fairly subdued as geomagnetic conditions continue to ease following a recent surge in activity. , quiet to unsettled conditions are expected tonight with isolated active periods possible as lingering fast solar wind from a coronal hole continues to fade.

launched on March 22. If that does arrive and conditions align, we could briefly experience minor geomagnetic storm conditions. Aurora chasers, keep those fingers and toes crossed just in case! , geomagnetic activity is expected to remain unsettled to active, with isolated minor storm conditions possible early tonight as lingering fast solar winds continue.

But there could be a brief uptick overnight tonight as there is currently a low-confidence chance that Earth could receive a glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection that left the sun on March 22. If it arrives at the right time and with favorable conditions, it could briefly enhance aurora activity. As Earth's magnetic field is still reverberating from the weekend's activities, even a small nudge could make a noticeable difference.

Conditions should remain somewhat active tonight, but any aurora displays are likely to be confined to higher latitudes than over the weekend.are expected to continue through to March 24-25. A possible incoming solar storm that erupted from the sun on March 22 could impact Earth sometime on March 25 and could bump conditions up to G2, even G3, as Earth's magnetosphere is still pretty rattled after the weekend's activity.could put on a strong show tonight and through the weekend as the long-awaited solar storms begin to arrive.

appears to have struck Earth, sparking active geomagnetic conditions and aurora displays across parts of North America in the early hours. This may just be the beginning!

Geomagnetic activity is expected to increase to minor to moderate storm levels on March 20, with conditions likely to strengthen further on March 21 when an additional CME and fast solar wind stream are forecast to arrive, according to Forecasters say G2 storms are likely with a chance of stronger G3 intervals, which could push the northern lights much farther south than usual. Friday and Saturday nights look especially promising for aurora chasers, with the potential for the northern lights to be visible farther south than usual, including vast swathes of northern U.S., Canada and northern England if conditions peak.

By March 22, activity is expected to ease slightly but could still remain elevated at minor levels, meaning aurora chances may continue, particularly at higher latitudes. Geomagnetic conditions have remained relatively quiet so far as the first CME from the March 16 eruption has yet to arrive, according to However, that could all change late tonight when the first CME is expected to hit.

Once it does, geomagnetic activity could rise to G1-G2 storm levels with a chance of G3 intervals. If storm levels are reached, the timing favors North American skywatchers, where darkness will coincide with the likely arrival window. The northern lights could become visible much farther south than usual. And this is just the beginning!

Multiple additional CMEs are expected to arrive through March 20-21, which could prolong and intensify aurora activity over the coming nights, so make sure those camera batteries are charged!could put on a good show tonight , as geomagnetic activity begins to ramp up with the anticipated arrival of the first of several coronal mass ejections — huge bursts of solar plasma and magnetic field from the sun — heading for Earth. , minor geomagnetic storm conditions could develop as early as around 11 p.m. EDT tonight, which favors overnight viewing across the U.S., where skies will be dark as the predicted activity begins to build.

But this is just the beginning! Forecasters anticipate moderate geomagnetic storm conditions likely later on March 19, with additional activity possible into March 20-21 as we await further analysis of several more CMEs released yesterday and heading toward Earth. If you're located in high to mid latitudes, I recommend keeping those aurora alerts switched on for the next couple of nights, as we could be in for a treat.

Considering the favorable time of year, around the spring equinox, which can give a seasonal boost and the fact that we have multiple CMEs en route, weBut space weather can be fickle. It is possible that the incoming CMEs don't carry the right magnetic orientation to strongly interact with Earth's magnetic field. If that's the case, we could all end up sitting in the dark with not a wisp of impressive aurora.

It's all part of the fun of the chase! For real-time forecasts based on your location, consider using a space weather app. A great option is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" as lingering speedy solar wind continues to brush past Earth, though activity is expected to gradually ease.

Tonight, geomagnetic conditions are expected to sit at quiet to unsettled levels, with only a slight chance of active periods according to launched on March 16 is forecast to hit Earth on March 19 and could trigger moderate geomagnetic storm conditions, with a chance of even stronger G3 intervals, according to the U.K. Met Office. If the storm does materialize, it could significantly boost aurora visibility, we'll keep you updated on what to expect here on Space.com.

Watch this space! While these winds are gradually easing, they may still trigger quiet to active geomagnetic conditions, with a slight chance of isolated minor geomagnetic storm intervals early in the period, according to If geomagnetic activity intensifies again, the northern lights could become visible across high-latitude regions such as Alaska, northern Canada, northern Scandinavia and northern Scotland.could become more active tonight and through the weekend as a stream of fast solar wind from a coronal hole sweeps past Earth.

Space weather forecasters say minor geomagnetic storm conditions are likely on March 13-14, with active geomagnetic conditions continuing into March 15 as the high-speed Should conditions be favorable, the northern lights could become visible across high-latitude regions such as Alaska, northern Canada, northern Scotland and northern Scandinavia, with the best chances tonight and Saturday night while the solar wind stream is strongest. Conditions may remain somewhat elevated into Sunday before gradually easing.are expected to remain mostly quiet tonight as geomagnetic conditions stay relatively calm before a new burst of fast solar wind is due to arrive tomorrow.

However, space weather forecasters expect a high-speed solar wind stream from an Earth-facing coronal hole to arrive on March 13, which could push geomagnetic activity higher and trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions through March 13-14. If G1 conditions are reached, the northern lights could become visible across high-latitude regions such as northern Canada, Alaska, northern Scandinavia and northern Scotland. The best chances begin late Friday and continue into the weekend.

Geomagnetic activity is forecast to sit at quiet to unsettled levels with little chance of significant aurora outside the usual high latitudes, according to Looking ahead, forecasters are watching for another flurry of fast solar wind expected around March 13-14, which could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions and improve aurora visibility later in the week, according to theare expected to remain mostly quiet tonight and confined to high latitudes such as Alaska and northern Scandinavia.are still monitoring a coronal mass ejection that launched on March 6, which may pass close to Earth. While it is expected to miss, a weak glancing blow could briefly nudge geomagnetic activity higher.

Looking ahead, another burst of fast solar wind is expected later this week and could bring a better chance of auroras around March 13, according to the launched on March 6, which is expected to pass close to Earth today or tonight. While it is most likely to miss, a weak glancing blow could still briefly boost geomagnetic activity.

Geomagnetic conditions could reach active levels tonight, though they are expected to ease toward quiet to unsettled levels tomorrow , according tocould see a slight increase in activity late tonight through to the early hours of March 7 as fast solar winds arrive at Earth with the potential to trigger minor G1 geomagnetic storm conditions, according to Should the G1 activity manifest, auroras would most likely be limited to higher latitudes over Canada and Alaska, along with parts Scandinavia and Russia, though it's possible that the northern lights could be spotted as far south as Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Any aurora sightings will likely remain confined to high latitudes such as Alaska, northern Canada and northern Scandinavia.expected to arrive around March 6-7, which could push geomagnetic activity back to minor storm levels and increase northern lights visibility as we head into the weekend, according to space weather forecasters at, geomagnetic conditions are expected to settle to quiet to unsettled levels as the influence of a coronal hole fast wind stream begins to ease.

The next possible uptick may arrive later this week, around March 6-7, when another stream of fast solar wind could spark active conditions.are likely to remain subdued tonight as geomagnetic conditions sit at quiet to unsettled levels with no significant auroral displays in the forecast, according to A brief uptick in activity is possible on Friday if Earth connects to a minor coronal hole fast solar wind stream, bringing a slight chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions according to theare expected to remain mostly quiet tonight into early March 3 with only a slight, minor boost in activity.

, geomagnetic conditions will hover around quiet to unsettled levels as a new high-speed stream of solar wind from a coronal hole begins to influence Earth.could remain unsettled tonight and into the weekend, with another possible uptick late Saturday into Sunday . The lingering fast solar wind from a coronal hole is still influencing Earth, keeping geomagnetic conditions unsettled to active tonight, according to that launched from the sun on Feb. 25.

If it arrives, the CME could spark more sustained active conditions and a chance of minor geomagnetic storming, particularly on Sunday, according to the Auroras are most likely confined to high latitudes, including Alaska, northern Canada and northern Scotland.

If the CME delivers even a weak glancing blow, we could see a brief uptick in activity this weekend.could put on another lively but fleeting display tonight after active geomagnetic conditions and substorms were observed last night.stream from a coronal hole is still buffeting Earth, with solar wind speeds holding around the 500-600 km/s range , according to Geomagnetic activity is expected to range from quiet to active, meaning additional aurora bursts are possible if the magnetic field is favorable!2026-02-24T08:53:54.192Z. As a result, geomagnetic conditions are predicted to remain unsettled to active with a chance of isolated minor geomagnetic storms tonight.

Aurroas could push farther south than usual if G1 storm conditions are reached, particularly across northern Canada, Alaska, northern Scotland and northern Scandinavia, weather permitting.could put on a show tonight as geomagnetic storm conditions ramp up due to a fast stream of solar wind.speeds of 600-700 km/s from a coronal hole high-speed stream .

As a result, minor geomagnetic storms are likely again tonight, with a chance of moderate storming!are forecast to remain fairly subdued tonight and through the weekend as the lingering fast solar wind from a coronal hole on the sun gradually fades, according to Over the weekend, northern lights sightings will mostly be confined to high latitudes such as northern Canada, Alaska, northern Scotland and northern Scandinavia.could see a slight uptick tonight due to a small chance of minor geomagnetic storm activity as lingering fast solar winds brush past Earth.

If brief G1 geomagnetic storm conditions develop, auroras will likely be confined to high latitudes, including northern Scotland, Northern Canada, Alaska and similar high latitude regions of Scandinavia.quiet to unsettled levels tonight with only a slight chance of brief active periods. That means aurora activity will mainly be confined to high latitudes, with little chance of widespread visibility.stream from a coronal hole expected to arrive later this week, which could bring a minor uptick in activity and a small chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions over the weekend.forecast mainly quiet to unsettled levels with only a slight chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions.

This means auroras will likely stay confined to high latitudes, such as Alaska and northern Scandinavia. Things could change in a few days due to a recent filament eruption from Feb. 10. It is being analysed to see if it launched a CME, but for now, space weather remains relatively calm.will remain relatively quiet again tonight as geomagnetic conditions hover between quiet and unsettled.

Earth is still feeling the effects of a weak fastfrom a coronal hole along with the fading effects of a glancing coronal mass ejection , but those influencing continue to wane.expect any lingering disturbances in the solar wind to diminish through today, allowing mostly quiet space weather to persist through the night.note that unsettled to active conditions are possible tonight as weak coronal mass ejection effects combine with ongoing high-speedare expected to remain relatively quiet for most of tonight, as Earth is still sitting under largely calm conditions. Auroras will be confined to high latitudes.there has yet to be a major impact on Earth's magnetic field.

The volatile sunspot region spewing out all these flares appears to be all bark and no bite ... for now.are currently tracking an incoming coronal mass ejection released during the X8 flare earlier in the week. Current modeling suggests a glancing blow could arrive late tonight or on Feb. 5, potentially pushing geomagnetic storm conditions up to minor levels.

If that happens, the northern lights could be more visible at high latitudes, including Canada, northern Scandinavia and parts of Scotland, pending clear skies.are expected to remain relatively quiet and confined to high latitudes tonight, with Earth currently experiencing calm solar wind conditions. While the sun has been extremely active, linked to an X8.1 solar flare late on Feb. 1.

Current modeling suggests a glancing blow is possible around Feb. 5, which could potentially raise geomagnetic activity to minor levels and improve aurora chances later in the week, especially at high latitudes. Monday, Feb. 2: Northern lights calm tonight, but X-class solar flares could change conditions midweek That said, the sun has been far from quiet.

A rapidly growing sunspot region unleashed an X8.1 solar flare, along with several other X-class and M-class eruptions over the past 24 hours. While no Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been confirmed so far, some of these powerful eruptions may have launched CMEs that are still being modelled and analyzed. This behemoth sunspot is still growing and is becoming more geoeffective and it turns to face Earth.

If it produces an Earth-directed CME in the coming days, geomagnetic activity could increase later this week.indicate geomagnetic conditions could hover between unsettled and minor storm levels, which is enough to spark auroras at higher latitudes. Activity is expected to be patchy and variable, rather than widespread, but conditions could stay favorable into Thursday evening before gradually calming.2026-01-27T09:00:48.262ZAn uptick later this week cold bring minor geomagnetic storm conditions Jan. 28-29 when a fresh burst of fast solar wind is forecast to arrive.are expected to stay largely quiet tonight as space weather conditions continue to ease following last week's intense geomagnetic storms.

Friday, Jan. 23 - Sunday Jan. 25: Northern lights still possible at high latitudes as geomagnetic activity settles While residual fast solar wind may keep geomagnetic conditions unsettled at times on Friday , with a small chance of isolated G1-G2 storming, activity on the whole is expected to steadily ease through Saturday and Sunday.are continuing to ease tonight as Earth steadily recovers from the powerful geomagnetic storms triggered by the coronal mass ejection that struck on Jan. 19.

While geomagnetic conditions remain unsettled, activity is beginning to wane as the CME effects give way to weaker coronal hole fast winds, according to space weather forecasters at theAuroras are still possible at high latitudes, but are expected to return to near-background levels as space weather continues to calm. If you haven't quite had enough of all the incredible photos from the recent aurora shows during this week's geomagnetic storms, might I suggest checking out theseremain possible tonight, but aurora activity is gradually easing as the effects of this week's powerful coronal mass ejection continue to wane.

Last night saw highly variable geomagnetic storm conditions, with activity fluctuating between moderate and strong levels as Earth continued to move through different parts of the CME's structure.predict geomagnetic conditions should continue to settle through tonight, dropping from storm levels toward active and unsettled conditions. Auroras are most likely to be confined to higher latitudes tonight.remain active tonight after an extraordinary night of geomagnetic storming, with G4 conditions repeatedly observed overnight as a powerfulWhile storm intensity is expected to ease gradually through tonight , forecasters say elevated geomagnetic activity could persist, meaning auroras may still be visible across higher latitudes, with lingering chances farther south if conditions briefly intensify again.

As always, visibility will depend on cloud cover and how Earth's magnetic field responds as the CME continues to pass. Severe geomagnetic storm conditions have already been reached! A colossal coronal mass ejection slammed into Earth earlier this afternoon , triggering a G4 geomagnetic storm, according to The impact was confirmed at 2:38 p.m. EST and the storm is still ongoing.

This means auroras could become visible much farther south than usual tonight, potentially reaching into parts of the central U.S. — and possibly even lower if conditions hold.are already buffeting Earth and a full halo coronal mass ejection launched by a colossal X1.9 solar flare on Jan. 18 is expected to arrive late tonight or tomorrow. More detailed analysis and modeling are still underway to narrow down the CME's exact arrival window.has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, warning that this incoming CME could trigger strong storm conditions with a chance of severe levels depending on the storm's exact timing and magnetic orientation.

If these conditions occur, auroras could be pushed well into mid-latitudes, so keep your eyes on the skies and your aurora alerts switched on! The speedy solar wind could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions with a chance of isolated moderate storming at times through Jan. 18, according to If G2 levels are reached, auroras could extend farther south than usual, with possible visibility as far south as parts of the northern U.S., including states like Idaho and New York, as well as Canada and northern Europe.are forecast to remain relatively quiet tonight as geomagnetic conditions continue to ease following a recent surge in fast solar wind activity.

Looking ahead, forecasters are keeping an eye on a new stream of fast solar wind expected to arrive on Jan. 17 that could give geomagnetic activity a boost.speeds are still elevated, they are beginning to slow; as a result, geomagnetic conditions are forecast to range from unsettled to briefly active with only a low chance of isolated minor storm intervals, according to space weather forecasters at Any aurora displays tonight are most likely to be subtle and short-lived, confined to higher geomagnetic latitudes such as northern Canada, Alaska, and parts of northern Europe. Visibility farther south appears unlikely.

But that could all change later in the week as a new fast stream of solar wind is forecast to arrive along with some 'big flare players' as several active sunspot regions turn to face Earth.could remain visible at high latitudes tonight as Earth continues to feel the effects of fast solar winds flowing from a coronal hole on the sun. While geomagnetic conditions have eased from the stronger storming seen over the weekend, space weather remains unsettled to active, keeping aurora chances alive for far northern regions.

, elevated solar wind speeds are continuing as coronal hole fast wind influence becomes the dominant driver. These conditions could support occasional G1 geomagnetic storm levels, though activity is expected to be weaker and more variable than earlier this week.

As a result, any auroras tonight are most likely to stay confined to higher latitudes, with the best chances across northern Canada, Alaska, and parts of northern Europe, including northern Scotland, if skies are clear.could still make an appearance tonight, particularly across high-latitude regions, as Earth remains under the waning influence of disturbed space weather. Over the weekend, a cannibal CME — formed when multiple solar eruptions merged en route to Earth — arrived and helped spark periods of geomagnetic storming.

While the most active conditions have now passed, elevatedindicate that unsettled geomagnetic activity may persist through Jan. 14 due to"further re-enhancement from the easternmost portion of a coronal hole". Solar wind speeds are expected to remain elevated into Saturday , which could help fuel aurora activity at higher latitudes.

By Sunday , conditions are forecast to ease as the influence from the coronal hole weakens gradually.could make a return late tonight into early Jan. 9, as geomagnetic conditions begin to respond to an incoming stream of fastWhile a weak solar eruption was spotted earlier this week, there's no clear sign yet that it will significantly affect Earth. As a result, any aurora activity tonight is most likely to stay close to background levels and confined to higher latitudes, with visibility mainly limited to far northern regions.

Looking ahead, forecasters are keeping an eye on a fast stream of solar wind expected to arrive later this week. The speedy solar wind could bring a renewed chance of auroras around Jan. 9, so it's worth keeping an eye on updated forecasts over the coming days.will be mainly confined to high latitudes tonight as overall conditions are calming down after the geomagnetic storms seen over the weekend.

A weak that arrived late Sunday is still affecting Earth's magnetic field, which could briefly elevate geomagnetic activity early tonight, according tospeeds are now slowing to near-background levels and forecasters expect geomagnetic conditions to remain quiet to unsettled. This means any aurora activity tonight is likely to be limited, short-lived and largely confined to high latitudes such as northern Canada, Alaska and parts of northern Scandinavia.

Geomagnetic activity may increase late tonight or early Saturday as a slow-moving coronal mass ejection is expected to brush past Earth. A CME is a large plume of magnetic field and plasma from the sun. When it reaches Earth and interacts with our planet's magnetic field, it can trigger geomagnetic storms, which in turn can produce more intense and widespread aurora displays.

Activity is expected to gradually ease by Sunday as solar wind conditions settle down, although sporadic aurora activity may linger early in the night!remain possible at high latitudes tonight as Earth continues to experience fast solar winds flowing from a large coronal hole on the sun.show solar wind speeds staying high and keeping geomagnetic activity unsettled to occasionally active through Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day. Forecasters are keeping an eye on the low-confidence passage of a coronal mass ejection that left the sun on Dec. 20.

Current modelling shows it may pass close to Earth, but any associated geomagnetic enhancement is expected to be minor. Finally, we'd like to wish all our readers a very merry Christmas and happy holidays.

Regular updates to this live blog will resume on Jan. 2, but if any significant space weather events occur before then, we'll bring you a dedicated article covering everything you need to know.could put on a show tonight as Earth moves deeper into a fast stream of solar wind flowing from a coronal hole on the sun.predict these conditions could continue through Tuesday, so keep your eyes on the skies, especially if you're at high latitudes!could make a brief and fairly subtle appearance tonight as Earth remains under the fading influence of fast solar winds flowing from a coronal hole on the sun.

WhileFor Friday night into Saturday , aurora activity is most likely to stay confined to higher latitudes, with only short-lived or faint displays possible if conditions briefly align, according to space weather forecasters at the Looking ahead to Sunday , forecasters are watching for the possible arrival of another fast solar wind stream. If it connects with Earth as expected, aurora chances could tick up slightly late Sunday or beyond.

Forecasters expect this fast solar wind stream to gradually ease into Dec. 19, meaning aurora activity should slowly quiet down. While a brief G1-level uptick is still possible, widespread or vivid displays are unlikely, making this a subtle night best suited for northern locations and patient skywatchers. While those solar wind speeds are up, the magnetic conditions haven't been perfectly aligned, which can limit how much energy actually feeds into auroras.

That means any displays tonight are most likely to stay close to higher latitudes and could be faint or brief. The main burst of this fast solar wind is expected to arrive over the next couple of days, though, so aurora chances may improve.are expected to be confined to high latitudes again tonight with geomagnetic activity ranging from quiet to unsettled, according tofrom a trans-equatorial coronal hole on the sun is starting to reach Earth, but it hasn't fully arrived yet.

For tonight, that means aurora activity is possible but likely to be brief and limited, rather than a strong, widespread display. The bulk of the fast solar wind is expected to arrive over the next couple of days. Geomagnetic conditions are currently quiet to unsettled, following the gradual fade of an earlier coronal hole fast wind stream.

However, forecasters are also watching the approach of another high-speed solar wind stream from a transequatorial coronal hole, which could begin to influence near-Earth space later tonight or into the next couple of days. Lingering solar wind disturbances and the arrival of a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole could deliver intermittent geomagnetic activity in the coming days.

NOAA space weather forecaster forecasts unsettled to active conditions, with minor geomagnetic storming possible, especially late Dec. 12 into Dec. 13.may be active again tonight after the long-delayed coronal mass ejection finally hit Earth late on Dec. 10, sparking moderate geomagnetic storming, according tosay G1–G2 activity may continue into Dec. 11, especially if any of the recent smaller CMEs give a glancing blow.

After that, geomagnetic conditions should trend back toward unsettled levels, though another rise in activity is possible late Dec. 12 as Earth moves toward a coronal hole high-speed stream expected on Dec. 13.are expected to remain confined to high latitudes tonight as the solar storm that was forecast for yesterday failed to deliver. Geomagnetic conditions are expected to stay quiet through Dec. 11, with only a slight chance of brief enhancements if any of the recent small, non-direct CMEs happen to glance Earth.could put on a show later tonight as Earth awaits the arrival of a coronal mass ejection launched by the sun on Dec. 6, according to.

Geomagnetic activity is still expected to rise once the CME shock front reaches Earth, with strong geomagnetic storm conditions likely when it does, according to theSpace weather forecasters expect storming to develop at some point today with elevated activity potentially lasting through the night into tomorrow as CME effects wane.could intensify tonight into tomorrow as multiple coronal mass ejections are expected to reach Earth, according to Geomagnetic activity is likely to reach minor storm levels tonight, increasing to strong storm levels on Dec. 9 as the faster of the CMEs is expected to arrive. As such, the U.K. Met Office has issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch from Monday night through Tuesday.

If the CMEs deliver as expected, auroras may be visible much farther south than usual, potentially reaching the northern U.S., Canada, Scotland and similar latitudes, where skies are clear.continue to buffet Earth and a weak blow from a coronal mass ejection could become possible this weekend, according to Space weather forecasters predict active geomagnetic conditions with a slight chance of minor level storming tonight and Saturday as the influence of the incoming high-speed solar wind stream wanes. Meanwhile, on Sunday, a glancing impact from a CME launched on Dec. 4 could add another small boost to activity, though confidence remains low.

Overall, expect periods of unsettled to active geomagnetic activity through the weekend, with the best chances for auroras occurring late Saturday into Sunday if the CME arrives on time .could become quite active tonight due to the arrival of a fast stream of solar wind alongside a possible glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection released duringto moderate levels with a brief chance of strong if both the fast solar wind and CME arrive close together.

The exact timing of the CME is uncertain, so aurora intensity may fluctuate through the night and into Thursday . If activity strengthens, auroras could reach lower latitudes than usual.

However, the best chances remain across Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, and Scandinavia. Mid-latitude visibility remains uncertain but not impossible if the CME arrives with strong southward magnetic fields. Otherwise, the show will stay confined to higher latitudes until the next wave of fast wind arrives. That calm won't last long.

Both agencies expect geomagnetic conditions to increase on Dec. 3–4, when three space-weather drivers arrive in quick succession: a sector boundary crossing, a co-rotating interaction region , and a fast solar wind stream from a negative-polarity coronal hole. G2 geomagnetic storm watches for Dec. 3–4, with the possibility of G3 if the CIR and a potential glancing CME arrive close together.will be confined to high latitudes tonight as activity remains at background levels, as the effects of a recent high-speed solar wind stream continue to wane.is on the way and expected to rotate into a geoeffective position by Dec. 3, which could bring a fresh uptick in solar wind and a chance of minor storming mid-week.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Chance of northern lights at high latitudes as activity slowly wanesanticipate unsettled to active activity by Nov. 30 with auroras limited to high latitude regions before returning to background levels over the weekend.may still be visible at times across high northern latitudes tonight as fast solar wind from a coronal hole continues to disrupt Earth's magnetic field. Overall, aurora visibility will be mainly limited to high-latitude regions, with mid-latitude sightings possible if G1 levels are reached.may put on a show again tonight across high latitudes as fast solar wind from a coronal hole continues to buffet Earth.

Conditions are expected to slowly return to background levels by Nov. 28, as the coronal hole influence wanes.may be visible at high latitudes tonight as Earth continues to feel the effects of a fast solar wind stream from an Earth-facing coronal hole.will stay fairly quiet tonight with visibility mostly limited to high latitudes as a coronal hole's high-speed solar wind stream begins to reach and influence Earth.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Generally quiet with auroras confined to high latitudesThursday, Nov. 20: Auroras mainly confined to high latitudes again tonightEarth mid to late eveningwill be confined to high latitudes tonight as geomagnetic activity continues to quieten down after last week's flurry of activity.stream from a coronal hole is still brushing Earth, keeping wind speeds slightly elevated but not enough for a widespread show into mid-latitudes. The burst of aurora activity we saw last week is finally calming down.

After multiple CME impacts, including several that delivered G3-G4 geomagnetic storms, conditions are now easing and only minor aurora activity is expected tonight. That said, the show might not be completely over yet. A high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole could reach Earth around Sunday night , possibly sparking an uptick in aurora activity. And just this morning, the sun fired off an X4-classfrom region AR4274.

Early coronal imagery shows that a CME was launched and it may contain an Earth-directed component, although further modelling is needed to determine whether or when it might reach Earth. Nov. 11, X5.1 solar flare Strong to severe geomagnetic storm conditions are still possible through early Friday, with activity gradually easing by the weekend,last night, you might get another great chance tonight .

A speedy CME released during yesterday's X5.1 solar flare is expected to hit Earth today and could potentially drive one of the strongest geomagnetic storms of the year. Multiple CMEs launched since Nov. 9 are now bombarding Earth.

Forecasters predict strong to severe geomagnetic storm conditions tonight with a slight chance of extreme levels if conditions align, according to thecould put on quite a show tonight as two coronal mass ejections are expected to arrive in quick succession, according to The first CME, launched on Nov. 9, is forecast to reach Earth late tonight , followed closely by a second rapid CME released yesterday. Together, they could trigger minor to strong geomagnetic storm conditions, depending on how their magnetic fields interact with Earth's.

Auroras could be visible across the northern U.S., Canada and northern Europe with a chance of glimpses farther south if skies are clear.will stay mostly quiet tonight, but could receive a boost on Tuesday when a coronal mass ejection from Sunday's X1.7 solar flare is due to arrive.

The CME released from sunspot region AR4274 could spark minor to moderate geomagnetic storms with a slight chance of strong levels late Tuesday into early Wednesday, according toAuroras could be possible over the northern U.S., Canada and northern Europe under clear skies if such geomagnetic storm levels are reached.could put on another show tonight and into the weekend as Earth remains under the influence of multiple solar eruptions and a fast A coronal mass ejection from Wednesday's M7.4 solar flare likely arrived earlier today, but so far, geomagnetic activity has remained fairly subdued, compared to theG1-G3 geomagnetic storms are possible tonight as the CME continues to interact with the high-speed solar wind stream, according to.

G1-G2 levels could be reached Saturday as another CME from the M8.6 solar flare approaches. Conditions should begin to ease on Sunday, though elevated activity may linger. For an in-depth solar storm forecast and what to expect in the coming days, check out space weather physicist Tamitha Skov's informative video below. HEADS UP AURORA CHASERS, we could be in for something special tonight.

The northern lights already surprised forecasters overnight as Earth was brushed by earlier coronal mass ejections , sparking strong geomagnetic storm conditions far sooner than expected. But the main event may still be on the way, with even stronger activity possible tonight into Friday. The overnight storm was likely triggered by a glancing CME arrival that combined with lingering effects from a high-speed solar wind stream, according to.

The strongest activity, however, is expected later tonight when a CME associated with the M7.4 solar flare eruption yesterday is forecast to reach Earth.the unfolding event in a post on X as “an aurora photographer’s dream starting now and lasting at least through the weekend," adding that"G3 to G4 storm levels are possible by Friday.

" If forecasts hold, auroras could once again spill far beyond the polar regions tonight and Friday, lighting skies across Canada, Alaska, northern Europe and Scandinavia, with possible sightings extending farther south. Auroras are likely from Scotland and similar latitudes, with a chance of glimpses from northern England or Northern Ireland under clear skies, according to theremains in effect through Nov. 7 as multiple CMEs and a coronal-hole-driven solar wind stream continue to interact with Earth’s magnetic field.

Get those camera batteries charged and those eyes on the skies! If you captured a photo of the northern lights or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com readers, please email it to spacephotos@space.com.are likely to remain confined to high latitudes tonight as geomagnetic conditions remain quiet to unsettled.

But forecasters are watching for a possible boost in activity later in the week when a coronal mass ejection and a new high-speed solar wind stream are expected to reach Earth.have issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch for late Thursday into Friday , when the combined effects of the coronal hole's high-speed solar wind stream and the outer edge of several recent CMEs could give aurora a noticeable boost. In the last 24 hours, the sun has been very active.

A large magnetically complex sunspot, AR4274, that is turning to face Earth, unleashed an X1.8-class solar flare on Nov. 4 while another X1.1 flare erupted from a sunspot region still hidden just beyond the sun's southeastern limb. Both eruptions were accompanied by CMEs, but neither is expected to directly impact Earth.

The edge of these CMEs may interact with an incoming solar wind stream arriving later this week, which could perhaps set the stage for stronger geomagnetic activity and auroras around Nov. 6-7. We shall just have to wait and see! Tuesday, Nov. 4: Northern lights still possible at high latitudes but enhanced activity may come later in the weektonight.

Still, forecasters are watching for a potential uptick in activity later this week when a coronal mass ejection and a new speedyis showing signs of waking up after a relatively quiet few days. A large and magnetically complex sunspot region unleashed several moderate solar flares yesterday, some accompanied by CMEs. While these CMEs are not expected to impact Earth directly, they could land us with a glancing blow.

The combination of a possible CME arrival and a new high-speed solar wind stream could boost geomagnetic activity around Nov. 6-7, potentially sparking stronger auroras later this week.are possible tonight, but activity will likely be limited to high latitudes s the effects of a high-speed solar wind stream continue to wane. Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Northern lights confined to high latitudesare expected to quieten down over Halloween and into the weekend as the effects of a high-speed solar wind stream begin to wane.unsettled to minor geomagnetic storm conditions tonight with conditions easing over the next couple of days to become quiet to active levels.

A weak coronal mass ejection left the sun on Oct. 29 and may deliver a glancing blow on Friday , potentially giving auroras a short-lived boost on Halloween!still predict minor geomagnetic storm conditions for tonight with a slight chance of moderate conditions through into Thursday.predict minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions tonight and into Wednesday as Earth moves into the high-speed solar wind stream.predict mostly quiet geomagnetic conditions tonight, but could strengthen over the next couple of days as a large coronal hole turns to face Earth, spewing a fast stream of solar wind our way.

If forecasts hold, this could lead to minor to possibly moderate geomagnetic storming from Tuesday night through Wednesday , bringing a better chance of visible auroras across northern-tier U.S. states such as Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota, and farther north into Canada and Alaska.are forecast to remain relatively quiet tonight before a weak solar wind stream could slightly increase geomagnetic activity later in the week.

A stream of fast solar wind could give geomagnetic conditions a boost, but forecasters emphasize that any auroral enhancements are expected to be minor and short-lived, with only a slim chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions developing.are expected to stay quiet tonight as space weather conditions remain calm and solar wind speeds continue to decline, according to forecasters atare expected to remain mostly quiet tonight as Earth continues to move away from the influence of a high-speed solar wind stream.

No new Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been observed, and solar activity remains low.are expected to stay mostly quiet tonight and confined to high latitudes as Earth moves out of range of the fastpredict quiet to unsettled geomagnetic conditions as the influence of the coronal hole's high-speed solar wind stream begins to wane. The fast solar wind over the weekend fuelled an impressive substorm which gave aurora chasers, including myself a dazzling display aboard Hurtigruten's Signature Voyage North Cape Line on Oct. 19.may make an appearance tonight for skywatchers at high latitudes.

However, activity is expected to gradually decline as Earth moves out of the influence of a fast solar wind stream.predict conditions will settle to quiet to unsettled levels overnight into Tuesday as the influence from the coronal hole weakens.northern lightspredict minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions late tonight through early Friday, roughly between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. EDT , when the first wave of CMEs is expected to arrive. Additional glancing blows are possible and could keep geomagnetic activity elevated into Friday night.

So get those camera batteries charged! We could be in for a treat.northern lights, multiple CMEs released between Oct. 11 and Oct 13 are expected to reach Earth between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Their impact could possibly spark minor or moderate geomagnetic storms late Thursday into early Friday, with the best viewing window likely between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EDT .

Geomagnetic activity is expected to remain generally active to unsettled, with a small chance of minor storm conditions tonight, according to Exciting things might be coming midweek as forecasters are keeping an eye on several coronal mass ejections released over the weekend. One or more could deliver a glancing blow around Oct. 15-16. The impact could spark minor conditions and impressive aurora displays for those at high latitudes and maybe even down to mid latitudes.

Keep your eyes on the skies and the latest aurora forecasts!solar wind A coronal mass ejection released on Oct. 12 could have an Earth-directed component, though confidence in its potential impact remains low.

If it does arrive, models suggest any effects would likely occur around Oct. 16.are expected to stay fairly quiet tonight, but a fast solar wind stream from an Earth-facing coronal hole could bring livelier skies over the weekend.forecast mostly calm geomagnetic conditions tonight, with a rise in activity levels on Saturday and possible minor storming on Sunday.at quiet to unsettled levels, which means auroras are likely to be limited to the highest latitudes, across northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland and Scandinavia.the next round of activity could arrive this weekend, when a fast stream of solar wind from a large coronal hole is expected to reach Earth.

This speedyare expected to be confined primarily to high latitudes tonight as geomagnetic activity is expected to mostly say quiet to unsettled levels.speeds are hovering around 400 km/s and slowly easing, suggesting any aurora tonight will likely be confined to northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Scandinavia.

Scotland may see a slim chance if the skies are clear, but conditions aren't looking particularly strong.when even modest solar activity can spark short-lived auroras, but for most skywatchers, it's shaping up to be a quiet night.could make another appearance tonight as a pair of slow-moving coronal mass ejections released from the sun on Oct. 3 and 4 are expected to reach Earth.these weak CME arrivals could bring unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions, with a chance of minor storms and perhaps brief moderate periods if the impacts are stronger than forecast.

There's still some uncertainty though, as the CMEs are slow and faint and it's possible their effects will be minimal.could get a boost tonight as a pair of slow-moving coronal mass ejections released from the sun on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 are expected to brush past Earth. These CME impacts could bring periods of geomagnetic storming over the next couple of nights, with a chance of minor to moderate conditions possible according to.

There is even a chance of strong storm intervals should the CMEs pack a bigger punch than expected, according to the After a week of fast solar winds, conditions are beginning to ease, but the incoming CMEs could recharge aurora activity. This boost could see auroras become visible at high-latitude locations and even dip into mid-latitudes.could stay active tonight and into the weekend after a stormy start to the month.

Over the past couple of days, Earth has been under the influence of fast solar wind streams that pushed geomagnetic conditions as high as G3 , bringing spectacular auroras to high-latitude skies.expect ongoing unsettled to active conditions through Friday night. That means G1 storms are likely, with the possibility of brief stronger bursts. Auroras may be visible across Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and occasionally reach into northern Scotland or Scandinavia when skies are clear.

Looking ahead, conditions should gradually ease through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are likely to bring mostly quiet to unsettled activity, with just a chance of isolated active or minor storm intervals.

That means the best chances for aurora sightings will remain at higher latitudes, but the ongoing fast solar wind means it's still worth keeping an eye on the sky if you're in aurora territory.was hit by fast solar wind streams that pushed storming levels as high as G3 in places, sparking dazzling auroras at high latitudes. Solar wind speeds are still elevated at 700–800 km/s thanks to a large coronal hole spewing fast solar wind toward Earth.

Both NOAA and the U.K. Met Office expect unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions through Thursday night. That means G1 storms are likely, with a chance of brief G2 activity if conditions align. Auroras may be visible across Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and occasionally dipping into northern Scotland and Scandinavia where skies are clear.

Forecasters say activity should gradually ease toward the weekend as solar wind streams weaken, but for now, the ongoing stormy space weather means there's still a fair chance of catching the northern lights tonight.could continue to put on a good show tonight, after a surprising burst of geomagnetic activity over the past 48 hours. Strong solar wind conditions from a coronal hole, possibly coupled with a glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection , pushedinto storming levels.

Minor to moderate geomagnetic storm levels were reached with an isolated G3 storm early on Tuesday.predict active conditions with a good chance of G1 storms, and even the possibility of G2 intervals if Earth continues to see strong southward magnetic fields. That means auroras may be visible across Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and possibly dipping into northern parts of Scotland or Scandinavia if skies are clear.

The sun itself remains busy, with several active regions producing M-class flares and even the chance of an X-class event in the coming days. No Earth-directed CMEs are currently in the forecast, but the ongoing fast solar winds from a positive-polarity coronal hole should keep geomagnetic activity unsettled to active into Oct. 2, before conditions gradually ease later in the week.put on a stronger-than-expected display overnight, with a series of geomagnetic storms reaching G1 and briefly G3 levels.

These were triggered by a sustained period of southward-pointing magnetic fields in the solar wind, which allowed energy from the sun to couple efficiently with Geomagnetic activity is now at unsettled to active levels, with only a slight chance of a minor G1 storm tonight according toThat means aurora visibility will mostly be confined to high latitudes such as Canada, Alaska, Greenland, and perhaps the far north of Scotland if skies are clear. The sun remains restless, with several active regions producing multiple M-class flares over the past 24 hours.

A large, complex sunspot cluster in the northeast has the potential to release stronger flares. So far, no Earth-directed CMEs are expected to arrive tonight, though forecasters are watching closely.could make a brief appearance tonight at very high latitudes, across parts of northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and possibly the far north of Scotland, if skies are clear.

Unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions are possible, with only a slight chance of minor G1 storming before activity settles back down, according to bothA few recent solar flares have launched fast-moving coronal mass ejections, but current modeling shows they will miss Earth. That means aurora activity will likely remain subdued over the next couple of days.are expected to remain quiet tonight , with mostly calm geomagnetic conditions as Earth moves further away from the influence of recent fast solar winds.

Aurora activity will stay mainly confined to locations above the Arctic Circle, according tois forecast to arrive, likely from the onset of a coronal hole high-speed stream. This may push geomagnetic activity to unsettled or even active levels, with a chance of minor G1 storms. If that happens, auroras could dip farther south than usual, perhaps reaching northern Scotland and other high-latitude regions, as well as expanding visibility across northern North America.

Solar activity overall remains low to moderate, with several C-class flares over the past day and a small but continuing chance of isolated M-class flares. No Earth-directed CMEs have been confirmed, though forecasters note that a very slow eruption observed earlier this week could enhance conditions if any of its material interacts with Earth. Solar wind speeds are easing toward background levels, currently around 480–520 km/s, and geomagnetic conditions should stay mostly quiet according to both.

Any aurora activity will likely be restricted to the polar regions, with only faint displays possible over the northernmost parts of Canada, Alaska, or Greenland. Solar activity remains low to moderate, with a few C-class flares and two M-class flares detected, but no Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been confirmed.

Looking ahead, forecasters expect mostly quiet conditions through Friday, but by the weekend the arrival of a coronal hole high-speed stream, possibly boosted by a faint, slow-moving CME, could bring unsettled to active conditions, with a chance of minor G1 geomagnetic storms. This could be good news for aurora chasers.will stay mostly quiet tonight as Earth moves out of the influence of a fast solar wind stream.report that solar wind speeds, which peaked near 600 km/s earlier this week, are now declining toward background levels.

That means aurora activity will likely stay confined to the polar regions — with only faint displays possible over northern Canada, Alaska, and Greenland. Conditions should continue to ease into Thursday, with mainly quiet geomagnetic activity expected. Looking ahead, forecasters are watching a small coronal hole rotating into view that could bring a slight bump in activity around Sept. 27, but until then, aurora chances remain relatively low.

Unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions are expected, with solar wind speeds holding around 500–550 km/s. That means there's a slight chance of G1 storming, according to Auroras may be visible at high latitudes such as northern Canada, Alaska, and Greenland, with only a very slim chance of extending far enough south to reach northern Scotland.

Any activity should ease later Tuesday as solar wind conditions begin to decline, according to thecould get a boost tonight as Earth connects with a stream of fast solar wind flowing from a coronal hole on the sun. Skywatchers can expect unsettled to active conditions, with a good chance of G1 geomagnetic storming and even a slight possibility of G2 levels if conditions line up just right, according to Forecasters expect the activity to taper off after tonight, with quiet to unsettled conditions likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Still, with the equinox window now open — a time whenwill stay relatively quiet tonight and through most of the weekend, with only unsettled conditions possible at times, according to, no significant aurora activity is expected over the weekend, but things could change as we head into early next week. A persistent coronal hole — now turning to face Earth — is expected to send a fresh wave of fast solar wind our way around Sept. 21-22, which could bring minor geomagnetic storming and slightly better aurora chances.

For now, auroras will be confined to high latitudes like northern Canada, Alaska and Greenland, with little chance of reaching farther south. But with the autumn equinox approaching, whenThat means any northern lights will likely be confined to the highest latitudes such as northern Canada, Alaska and Greenland, with little chance of dipping farther south.

By the weekend, forecasters expect solar wind conditions to return to background levels, further reducing aurora chances.may still be spotted at high latitudes tonight, but activity is on the decline as fast solar wind from a coronal hole slowly eases, according to both. Forecasters expect unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions, with only a small chance of G1 storming early on.

That means aurora visibility will likely be limited to high latitudes, including northern Canada and Alaska, with only a slim chance of reaching farther south.speeds remain high, between 600 and 750 km, but are gradually easing. There are currently no Earth-directed CMEs in the mix, so geomagnetic activity should continue to quieten, dropping back to mostly calm conditions by Sept. 18–19.could still make an appearance tonight as Earth remains under the influence of fast solar winds, according to both.

Forecasters say unsettled to G1 geomagnetic storm conditions are likely, with a chance of G2 storms if conditions line up. That means auroras could be visible across high-latitude regions, including Canada and Alaska tonight.

Aurora activity has already eased since last night's stronger storming, but lingering fast solar wind from a coronal hole continues to buffetcould make an appearance tonight thanks to fast solar wind from a large coronal hole and a possible near miss from a recent CME, according to forecastsThat means auroras may be visible across high-latitude North America, particularly Canada and Alaska, with a slim chance of extending farther south if conditions line up. The Met Office notes that parts of northern Scotland and similar latitudes could also see activity, though confidence is low.

Geomagnetic activity is expected to taper off into Tuesday , but unsettled to active conditions could still bring brief aurora sightings before things calm further midweek.are expected to stay mostly quiet tonight , but things could be looking up this weekend as Earth is in position to connect with a stream of fast, with only a slim chance of brief displays in the far north of Canada or Alaska. From Saturday into Sunday , however, solar wind speeds are expected to strengthen, raising the chance of G1 geomagnetic storm conditions, with a small possibility of G2 storms at peak.

That could bring auroras farther south than usual, although bright moonlight may reduce visibility. Aurora visibility will depend heavily on timing, local cloud cover, and whether the interplanetary magnetic field turns southward to let solar wind energy more easily connect with Earth .

If everything lines up, weekend skywatchers across high latitudes of North America — including much of Canada and possibly the northern U.S. states — could catch a display.are expected to stay mostly quiet tonight , with only a slim chance of brief auroral activity across the northernmost parts of Canada and Alaska. According to thethe auroral oval remains weak, meaning any displays will be confined to high latitudes, with little chance of visibility farther south..

Forecasters are watching for stronger activity later in the weekend , when a large coronal hole rotating to face Earth could boostare expected to stay fairly quiet tonight , though forecasters say there’s a small chance of brief auroral enhancements. According to thespeeds remain elevated from a coronal hole high-speed stream, which could keep activity a little unsettled through tonight, with isolated G1 storming possible early.

In North America, aurora visibility is most likely confined to Canada and Alaska under clear, dark skies. Elsewhere, expect mostly quiet conditions, with only the occasional chance of a fleeting show at very high latitudes.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Fairly quiet, but chance of moderate geomagnetic storm on Sept. 7 A coronal mass ejection on Thursday could lead to increased aurora activity on Sunday , but things look fairly quiet until then.could bring see visible auroras as south as the northern parts of the United Kingdom and similar latitudes on Sept. 7, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts a chance for G2 levels on Sept. 7 due to the CME.

SWPC projects that the Kp index will peak atThursday, Sept. 4: 'Mainly quiet' geomagnetic activity, but with chances for a more lively weekend Things look mostly quiet on the space weather front for the next 24 hours, but this weekend could see a chance of slightly increasedactivity thanks to high speed solar wind flowing from a hole in the sun's corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. The next opportunity for activity will be from the recurrent, southern coronal hole.

💨Fast solar wind leaving this region should connect with Earth in the next 2-3 days, likely resulting in periods of minor storming, consistent with that from last rotation . pic.twitter.com/TwwW8B3AqjWednesday, Sept. 3: Geomagnetic activity declining, with chances for strong flares The impacts from a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on Aug. 30. continue to wane.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has forecasted G1 geomagnetic storm levels tonight as the effects of solar weather thatHowever, radio disturbances could be experienced on some parts of Earth due to a likely chance of M-class solar flares, with a slight chance for X-class flares from an active region on the sun designated AR 4197,could put on a big display tonight as Earth continues to feel the impact of a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on Aug. 30.

The storm hit late last night, briefly sparking G2 geomagnetic storming, and That means auroras could be visible across much of Canada, Alaska, and possibly dipping into the northern U.S. under dark, clear skies. In Europe, northern Scotland and Scandinavia have the best chance for a show. A bright waxing gibbous moon may wash out fainter displays, but stronger auroras should still shine through.

Auroras could reach far into mid-latitudes tonight!could put on a major show tonight as a coronal mass ejection from the sun barrels toward Earth. Forecasters at theexpect the impact to arrive late tonight into early tomorrow, bringing a strong chance of G2–G3 geomagnetic storms, with even a small possibility of G4 conditions.

That means skywatchers at high latitudes — including Canada, Alaska, and northern parts of Europe — could have a good shot at catching auroras if skies are clear. According toThe timing of the CME's arrival remains uncertain, but if it hits as predicted, tonight could be one to remember.aren't expected to put on much of a show tonight or over the weekend, with aurora activity forecast to remain mostly quiet and limited to the highest latitudes, for example, Alaska, northern Canada, and Scandinavia, according to thealso predicts mostly quiet geomagnetic conditions through Saturday, with only a slight uptick possible on Sunday as a high-speed stream from a coronal hole brushes past Earth.

That could bring unsettled intervals, but nothing major. More activity could be on the horizon as the sun is staying busy. Several active sunspot regions are producing M-class flares, with a slight chance of an even stronger X-class flare. No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been observed, but those emerging regions could bring more action later.are expected to stay fairly subdued tonight , with only limited auroral activity likely at the highest latitudes.

That means visibility will mostly be restricted to places like northern Canada, Alaska, northern Scandinavia, or the far north of Scotland, according to the Solar activity remains on the moderate side, with several active sunspot regions capable of producing more M-class flares, and even a slight chance of stronger X-class flares later this week. For now, though, aurora visibility will be minimal outside of high latitudes, but with those emerging sunspot groups, forecasters are keeping an eye on potential activity in the days ahead.are expected to stay fairly quiet tonight , with only very limited chances of visibility at the highest latitudes.

The auroral oval will mostly remain at background levels, meaning displays are likely confined to the far north — such as the Arctic, northern Canada, Alaska, or northern Scotland if skies are clear, according to the Earth is currently under the influence of a coronal hole high-speed stream, which could bring unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions, but not enough for widespread aurora activity according to. While the sun has produced multiple M-class flares in recent days, none have launched Earth-directed CMEs, so geomagnetic storming is not expected .

There are also some interesting sunspot regions emerging on the sun that could begin to influence geomagnetic activity later this week, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast. , any aurora activity will likely stay confined to high latitudes, with only a small chance of visibility as far south as northern Scotland or similar locations.also expect unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions as Earth is buffeted by high-speed solar wind.

That means auroras will mostly favor the usual high-latitude regions such as Canada, Alaska and the Arctic. While this isn’t shaping up to be a major storm, short bursts of auroral activity can’t be ruled out if conditions line up. The elevated solar wind is expected to persist into midweek before gradually easing.

While things look quiet tonight in terms of solar activity and aurora forecast, geomagnetic activity could pick up in coming days thanks to some new active regions appearing on the sun's eastern limb. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, there is only a slight chance of minor geomagnetic storms within the next 72 hours, meaningthat new active regions are rotating into view on the eastern side of the sun, so things might pick up later this week.

There have been minor radio blackouts today from a solar flare just out of view, space weather physicist Tamitha SkovBig flare now! A Region just out of view has fired an M4.5-flare. Amateur radio operators & GPS users, expect short lived R2-level #RadioBlackout over Asian Pacific, India, East Africa, and Eastern Europe .

This is likely our old friend, Region 4168,… pic.twitter.com/2iUyOYvcArare expected to stay mostly quiet tonight and through the weekend, though skywatchers in northern Scotland and similar high-latitude regions may catch a rare glimpse if Earth receives a glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection . Thespeeds remain somewhat elevated, hovering between 470 and 530 km/s, but the high-speed stream from a coronal hole is waning.

A pair of CMEs that erupted earlier this week are expected to miss Earth, though forecasters say there’s a small chance of a glancing blow that could briefly boost auroral activity late Friday into Saturday. Overall, geomagnetic activity is likely to remain quiet to unsettled, with only small windows for active intervals or a G1 geomagnetic storm if Earth does catch the edge of a CME.

By Sunday, forecasters expect conditions to calm further, leaving only background chances for auroras.are less likely to make an appearance tonight as the fast solar wind that sparked earlier geomagnetic activity begins to settle down. There is only a slight chance remaining for aurora sightings over northern Scotland and similar high-latitude locations, according to thespeeds are currently elevated near 575–600 km/s, but are starting to ease.

No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been spotted, though forecasters are keeping an eye on a possible glancing blow from an earlier eruption.from a coronal hole, with forecasters also watching for a glancing impact from a coronal mass ejection that left the sun on Aug. 17.reports that geomagnetic activity has already reached G1 storm levels, with a chance of an isolated G2 interval later tonight. , fast solar wind speeds peaked near 720 km/s, gradually easing over the coming days, but the combination of the high-speed stream and possible CME effects tonight keeps aurora chances elevated.

The best viewing prospects are for northern Scotland, Canada, Alaska, and similar high latitudes, while the far south of New Zealand could also catch displays if skies are clear.may be visible across high latitudes tonight as a stream of fast solar wind sweeps past Earth, according to Forecasters expect unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions with a chance of G1 storming as wind speeds climb toward 700 km/s. And that's not all!

A coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on Aug. 17 could deliver a glancing blow late tonight or into Wednesday, keeping aurora chances elevated for another night. Skywatchers in northern Canada, Alaska, northern Scotland and similar high-latitude regions, or the far south of New Zealand, could also see some aurora displays if skies are clear. If geomagnetic storm conditions are triggered, auroras could be visible in mid-latitudes..

Solar wind speeds have been slow all day, but late tonight they’re forecast to surge toward 700 km/s, boosting the chance of G1 geomagnetic storms. That means skywatchers in Alaska, northern Canada and other high latitudes could get a show, weather permitting. Adding to the excitement, a coronal mass ejection launched from the sun on Aug. 17 may clip Earth between Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping aurora activity elevated through Aug. 20.

For now, the best viewing prospects are in the far north, but conditions could hold for a couple of nights. Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Northern lights unlikely tonight but watch for possible weekend boost, solar wind speeds are now around 450 km/s and continuing to ease as the influence from a coronal hole high-speed stream fades.

Any auroras in the next couple of days will likely be confined to the northernmost parts of Canada and Alaska, according to the But there's hope on the horizon: a new, central coronal hole is expected to send another burst of fast solar wind toward Earth late Sunday . If the timing and conditions line up, that could spark G1 geomagnetic storming and bring the aurora further south into more of Canada and possibly the northern U.S. early next week.are still possible tonight , but mostly for the highest latitudes as fast solar winds begin to ease.

According to, Earth remains under the influence of a coronal hole high-speed stream, with solar wind speeds now around 500 km/s and gradually declining. This setup could bring occasional unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions, but the odds of G1 storming are dropping. Skywatchers in northern Canada, especially Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, along with Alaska, have the best shot at spotting auroras if skies are dark and clear.

With conditions expected to quieten further over the next couple of days, tonight may be one of the last modest aurora opportunities before activity tapers off. Skywatchers in northern Canada, especially Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, as well as Alaska, may see auroras if skies are dark and clear.

TheThese elevated winds — currently near 500–540 km/s — could keep geomagnetic activity at active levels, with a chance for G1 geomagnetic storms through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to This means if you live in high-latitude areas of Canada, including Yukon, Northwest Territories, and northern Quebec, as well as Alaska, you have a fair chance of catching auroras if skies are clear. There is also a slight possibility of sightings in northern Scotland and similar latitudes, though short summer nights may limit visibility, according to theThese elevated conditions could keep aurora activity enhanced with possible sightings over high-latitude regions of Canada and Alaska and northern Scotland if skies are clear..

Solar wind speeds remain strong, currently around 550 km/s, which could keep activity going into the evening hours. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center projects that the Kp index will peak atcould get a boost tonight and into Saturday, thanks to a cocktail of space weather headed our way.from a coronal hole, could spark G1 to G2 geomagnetic storms with a slight chance of something stronger, according to space weather forecasters at the If the timing lines up, auroras might be visible from high latitudes including northern Scotland, Canada, Alaska, and the far south of New Zealand.

There's even a slim chance for parts of northern England and Ireland. However, the predicted CME impact is expected around midday UTC , not ideal for skywatchers in Europe or North America. That said, there's uncertainty in the forecast, and geomagnetic conditions could hold into the evening and overnight hours. Keep your eyes on the northern horizon and check in with local cloud cover and aurora apps just in case the sky puts on a show.northern lightsIf the timing lines up, auroras might be visible across high latitudes, including northern Scotland, Canada, Alaska and the far south of New Zealand.could get a boost later this week thanks to a solar flare and possible Earth-directed CME that erupted on Tuesday .

This CME may graze Earth late on Aug. 8, with a chance of G1–G2 geomagnetic storming and even a slight chance of something stronger, according to the If it arrives, auroras could become visible across high-latitude locations such as northern Scotland, Canada, Alaska, and the far south of New Zealand. That said, confidence is still low, and visibility depends on darkness and cloud cover.speeds are slowly decreasing, but the sun's still active; a large sunspot region has been firing off M-class flares, keeping forecasters on their toes.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to Friday! If the CMEs hit, they could stir up geomagnetic storm conditions, enough to trigger auroras across high-latitude regions like Canada, Alaska, northern Scotland, and southern New Zealand. Forecasters are also keeping an eye on an active sunspot region that has already produced M-class flares and may continue to do so in the days ahead.

There's a slight chance of seeing the northern lights tonight across far northern latitudes, including northern Canada, as high-speed solar wind continues to affect Earth. Geomagnetic activity is expected to stay mostly quiet to unsettled, with occasional active intervals possible. There is a slight chance of minor geomagnetic storms due to the high-speed solar wind influence, according to the.

This could lead to occasional minor enhancements of the auroral oval, especially in the early hours of Tuesday . Northern lights forecast for tonight and the weekend: Slim chance of auroras as solar wind eases but a weak CME could brush Earth SaturdayMinor geomagnetic activity is possible on Friday , mainly due to lingering effects from a coronal hole that recently sent fasttoward Earth.

But a faint coronal mass ejection observed on July 30 may deliver a glancing blow to Earth early on Saturday , which could briefly enhance geomagnetic conditions and bring a slight chance of G1 storming, according to the Aurora shows will likely be limited to far northern latitudes, such as northern Scotland and only if activity coincides with the short hours of darkness and clear skies. Conditions are expected to quiet further by Sunday , ahead of a possible increase next week from a new coronal hole.stream.

While solar wind speeds have increased modestly and geomagnetic conditions remain mostly quiet to unsettled, there’s still a chance of minor G1 geomagnetic storm intervals through the night. If these conditions align with local darkness and clear skies, aurora could become visible from locations at high geomagnetic latitudes, such as northern Canada or central Alaska.may put on a brief show tonight as Earth continues to experience slightly enhanced solar wind conditions from a coronal hole.

While activity is expected to remain mostly quiet to unsettled, thereAny aurora displays are likely to be confined to high geomagnetic latitudes, so if you're in places like Fairbanks, Alaska, or Churchill, Manitoba, and have clear skies, it's worth keeping an eye on the horizon once it gets dark. Solar activity remains low, and no Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been detected.

However, forecasters are keeping a close eye on an evolving sunspot region that could bring a slight uptick in flare activity later in the week.are expected to stay quiet tonight with just a slim chance of aurora activity reaching far northern locations like Yellowknife, Canada, or Fairbanks, Alaska.conditions, with background geomagnetic activity. However, that could change later this week.

Fast solar wind from a coronal hole is expected to begin arriving late on Wednesday , boosting the chances of minor geomagnetic storms and visible aurora at high latitudes through Thursday. While tonight's outlook is calm, keep an eye on aurora forecasts if you're in a prime viewing location.

The best chances for northern lights this week will come from late Wednesday into Thursday night, especially under clear skies and minimal light pollution.are unlikely to make a grand appearance tonight, but the outlook improves over the coming days as fast solar wind from a coronal hole begins to reach Earth. Geomagnetic activity is expected to stay mostly quiet tonight, with only a slight chance of unsettled conditions.

However, both theforecast that a stream of enhanced solar wind could arrive late on Tuesday , bringing a better chance of aurora sightings through Wednesday and Thursday. , the aurora could become visible at high latitudes, such as Fairbanks, Alaska, or Churchill, Manitoba.

In the Southern Hemisphere, viewers in southern New Zealand may also have a chance to see the lights.northern lights on Saturday or Sunday as Earth could encounter a stream of plasma and magnetic field blasted from the sun.predict that this material could reach Earth sometime on July 26 or 27. Both offices forecast that a G1 magnetic storm is likely, possibly creating auroras as far south as northern Scotland and similar latitudes.

A fast stream of solar wind is headed towards Earth tonight thanks to a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on July 23, which means the, although NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center disagrees.

"No S1 or greater solar radiation storms are expected," NOAA wrote in itscould be visible tonight across high-latitude regions as Earth is hit by a stream of fast solar wind, triggering minor geomagnetic storm conditions. If skies are clear, aurora may be spotted from locations like Fairbanks, Alaska, northern Manitoba, or along the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota and Minnesota.

While visibility is most likely at higher latitudes, stronger bursts could briefly push the aurora further south.expect unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions to continue tonight, with a good chance of G1 storming. A weak glancing blow from a recent coronal mass ejection may also give activity an extra boost.from a coronal hole is expected to reach Earth late Tuesday into Wednesday , bringing the chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions.

If this solar wind aligns with overnight hours and skies are clear, it could spark some auroras over northern parts of North America.is also calling for unsettled to active geomagnetic conditions beginning tonight, with the best chance for storming peaking on Wednesday. While tonight's display could be brief or subdued, it marks the beginning of a potentially more active period for aurora hunters this week, so keep your eyes on the sky! It's quiet out there tonight for aurora chasers.

That said, solar activity is gradually increasing. A C-class solar flare and filament eruption occurred over the weekend, launching a coronal mass ejection . While it's not headed directly for Earth, forecasters say it might deliver a glancing blow late on Tuesday or early Wednesday .

At the same time, a stream of fastIf everything lines up, the best chance for northern lights will come midweek, particularly late Tuesday into Wednesday night, over high-latitude locations like Fairbanks, Alaska, or northern parts of Canada such as Yellowknife and Whitehorse.put on a brief show earlier this week, but don’t expect much aurora activity tonight or over the weekend. The auroral oval has returned to background levels, and no significant geomagnetic disturbances are expected in the coming days,from a coronal hole continues to flow past Earth, but it's gradually weakening.

Solar wind speeds peaked near 789 km/s on July 17 and have since begun to ease. The resulting geomagnetic activity has quieted down, with only a slight chance of isolated active periods remaining, especially today . With short summer nights in the Northern Hemisphere and only background-level activity forecast, aurora sightings are unlikely unless you’re at very high latitudes.

Things are similarly calm in the south, with only a slim chance of auroras brushing the skies over Tasmania or southern New Zealand. Thursday, July 17: Fair chance of northern lights tonight as fast solar wind continuesto high-latitude locations, though sightings will likely be limited to far northern regions such as northern Scotland, according to theWhile aurora visibility may fade by the weekend, some activity could persist into July 18.

Keep an eye on the skies if you're far north and have darkness on your side. Solar wind speeds peaked around 730 km/s earlier this week and remain elevated, keeping Earth's magnetic field mildly unsettled. According to the, the auroral oval is expected to stay slightly enhanced during this period, though any visible aurora is expected to be faint and confined to far northern locations.

Long summer days will also limit viewing opportunities in the Northern Hemisphere.could make brief appearances tonight at high latitudes, as Earth remains connected to a fast stream of solar wind from a large coronal hole. The auroral oval may be slightly enhanced at times, but any visible aurora is likely to be limited to northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes, according to thereported wind speeds declining from 550 to 475 km/s over the past 24 hours.

Overall, geomagnetic activity is expected to remain mostly quiet to unsettled, with a slight chance of some active conditions.made brief appearances overnight as Earth experienced a minor geomagnetic storm, driven by fast solar wind from a positive polarity coronal hole. According to, solar wind speeds peaked near 725 km/s before easing to around 575 km/s, with unsettled to active conditions persisting into today.

Tonight, there is still a slight chance of minor storm intervals , but the likelihood is decreasing. According to the, auroral activity will likely stay limited to high-latitude regions, such as parts of northern Canada, Alaska, and perhaps northern Scandinavia or Scotland, though short summer nights in the Northern Hemisphere continue to hamper visibility.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Northern lights activity might be picking up soon Aurora activity is expected to remain low tonight, but geomagnetic conditions could ramp up over the weekend as fast solar wind arrives from a large coronal hole.sightings tonight are unlikely outside of high-latitude regions. However, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to arrive later tonight into Saturday , which could enhance auroral activity, particularly near the poles.

Any geomagnetic storm is expected to be minor , with a slight chance of isolated displays reaching areas like northern Scotland. Short summer nights in the north will still limit visibility. Solar activity remains low to moderate. A new sunspot emerging in the northeast has the potential to produce M-class flares, but no Earth-directed coronal mass ejections have been detected, according to NOAA.tonight, the chances are not great and conditions remain quiet.

However, aurora activity could ramp up heading into the weekend.conditions are currently waning after recent fast wind effects, with speeds dipping to around 400 km/s. This means geomagnetic activity is expected to remain quiet to unsettled tonight, with limited chances for auroras outside of high-latitude regions. In the Northern Hemisphere, short summer nights will also restrict viewing opportunities, even if activity briefly increases.region rotating into view on the northeastern limb.

It produced an M1.3-class flare yesterday, but no Earth-directed eruptions have been detected. Space weather scientists will be keeping a watchful eye on this new and emerging sunspot region as it turns into an Earth-facing position.

Looking ahead, a fresh burst of fast solar wind from a positive polarity coronal hole is forecast to arrive by late Friday or Saturday , bringing a better chance of G1-class geomagnetic storms and more widespread aurora potential, according to theEarth is emerging from the influence of a fast solar wind stream, which kept geomagnetic activity slightly elevated over the past couple of days.speeds are still mildly elevated — hovering around 525 km/s — but weakening magnetic fields and erratic orientation are reducing the chance of geomagnetic storms.

Tonight’s forecast calls for quiet to unsettled conditions, with only a slight chance of active intervals at high latitudes according to the Solar activity remains low overall, though a new emerging region on the northeast limb has sparked some interest with an M-class flare. It's not yet in an Earth-facing position, but it's worth watching as it rotates into view.

Looking ahead, stronger solar wind from another coronal hole could arrive by Friday or Saturday , potentially bringing minor to moderate geomagnetic storms and better aurora chances.from a coronal hole triggered a minor geomagnetic storm early on July 8, but conditions have been gradually settling since. Solar wind speeds remain elevated — hovering around 550 km/s — and the interplanetary magnetic field has shown some moderate variability.

This lingering space weather means there's still a slight chance of active conditions and possibly brief aurora displays at polar and high-latitude regions. That said, no major solar eruptions are in the forecast, and storm potential is expected to diminish further into Tuesday night. Minor geomagnetic storm conditions were observed overnight, triggered by a glancing blow from a weak solar storm combined with fastAurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Minor storms could spark auroras through the weekend impact.

Now, Earth is set to be buffeted by a stream of fast solar wind flowing from an Earth-facing coronal hole — a region where magnetic field lines open and allow solar particles to escape more freely into space. This high-speed solar wind could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions, especially on Saturday , with a slight chance of continued activity into Sunday.

High-latitude regions in both hemispheres may have the best chance at catching a glimpse of the northern or southern lights, though short summer nights in the north could limit visibility. that left the sun on June 28 may finally arrive today , although it's significantly overdue, raising doubts about its impact. If it does reach Earth, it could trigger minor geomagnetic storm conditions, particularly at high latitudes.

However, short nights in the Northern Hemisphere may limit visibility. In the south, winter darkness offers a better chance of seeing auroras, especially in southern New Zealand, where the southern lights could put on a show. Later in the week, fast solar wind from a coronal hole may bring another chance for activity on July 4–5, though confidence in the timing and strength remains low.

For now, skies are mostly quiet, but aurora chasers should stay alert tonight, just in case the late-arriving CME still has a surprise in store. Aurora chasers, keep an eye on the skies tonight. A coronal mass ejection may brush past Earth today , possibly followed by a burst of fast solar wind from a coronal hole tomorrow. This combo could trigger G1 geomagnetic storm conditions, especially across high-latitude regions in both hemispheres.

While short summer nights may limitvisibility in the Northern Hemisphere, there’s still a chance of auroras across the far north if the storms arrive on target. In the Southern Hemisphere, where winter darkness offers better conditions, skywatchers in southern New Zealand could be in luck. The storms aren't guaranteed, and the impact is expected to be mild, but even a glancing blow from a CME can shake up Earth's.

The storms are likely to continue into July 3, as charged particles and solar magnetic field from another coronal mass ejection on July 28 reach Earth. These could produce auroras at high latitudes, but the short hours of darkness due to summer in the Northern Hemisphere mean any resulting auroras could be limited,action tonight. Space weather conditions remain calm, and no significant enhancements to the auroral oval are forecast through Monday.

In the Northern Hemisphere, short summer nights and limited darkness will keep visibility low, even at high latitudes. However, things may pick up midweek. A pair of coronal mass ejections is expected to arrive late on July 1 or early July 2 , just as Earth may connect to a faststream.

This could boost geomagnetic activity to G1–G2 storm levels and bring auroras to higher latitudes — especially in the Southern Hemisphere, where winter darkness favors visibility. Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Waning conditions predicted as activity reduces to background levels Fast solar wind from a coronal hole is currently sweeping past Earth, bringing a continued chance of possible G1 geomagnetic storm conditions through Friday night .

That meanscould make a brief appearance at high latitudes, especially in the Southern Hemisphere, including Antarctica and potentially the southernmost parts of New Zealand. , limiting aurora visibility even if geomagnetic activity picks up. Some auroral enhancement is still possible Friday night, but it's likely to be faint and confined to far northern regions under dark skies. Looking ahead, space weather is expected to gradually calm over the weekend, with aurora chances decreasing into Saturday and Sunday.

If you're in the right place tonight and have clear, dark skies, it's worth keeping an eye on the horizon — the auroras might still make a fleeting appearance.could make an appearance tonight, especially at high latitudes, thanks to fast solar wind flowing from a coronal hole on thespeeds have ramped up to over 600 km/s and Earth’s magnetic field has responded with active conditions and a brief G1 geomagnetic storm overnight. While the effects are expected to linger through Thursday , visibility will likely be limited to the far north — for example, northern Scandinavia, parts of Alaska, and northern Canada.

Unfortunately, lingering twilight near the summer solstice continues to limit viewing potential across much of the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, where long winter nights provide better contrast, the aurora may be visible from the far south of New Zealand or Tasmania.

Geomagnetic activity is expected to ease Friday into the weekend, though another brief enhancement is possible from a potential faint CME arriving June 27, according to theWednesday, June 25: Good chance of northern lights tonight due to high speed solar windflowing from a coronal hole on the sun is expected to stir up G1 to G2 geomagnetic storms, which may triggerTuesday, June 24: Aurora chances are increasing as geomagnetic activity starts to pick upThe fast solar wind is expected to reach Earth late on June 25.

This could trigger G1–G2-class geomagnetic storms through midweek, with the best chances for aurora sightings in polar to high-latitude regions, especially in the Southern Hemisphere, where winter darkness offers prime viewing conditions. have been spotted recently, but a few magnetically complex sunspot regions are active, keeping a small chance of radio blackouts and solar radiation storms in the forecast.

So while tonight may be calm, keep your eyes on the skies later this week — the auroras may be ready to dance! Monday, June 23: Quiet conditions for now but coronal hole could increase aurora chances later in the weekA large coronal hole on the sun is turning toward Earth and is expected to send a high-speed stream of solar wind our way later this week, according toFor tonight , conditions remain quiet to unsettled, with only slight enhancements possible at high geomagnetic latitudes.

That means auroras are unlikely unless you're far north or south — and even then, the short summer nights in the north may limit visibility. Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Waning geomagnetic activity means aurora chances are relatively lower this weekendA large coronal hole continues to send a stream of high-speed solar wind toward Earth, which is keeping geomagnetic conditions slightly elevated.

But in general, expect quiet to unsettled conditions over the weekend.are expected to stay mostly at background levels, though brief enhancements are possible due to ongoing fast solar winds. A glancing blow from a could boost aurora activity late on June 20 or early June 21 . If that occurs, northern U.S. states may get a chance at seeing the aurora, but twilight conditions at this time of year limit visibility.

Geomagnetic conditions may reach G1 levels on June 20, with a maximum predicted Kp index of 5. While this could stir up auroras at high latitudes, chances remain modest for mid-latitude displays. Keep an eye on local skies and aurora alerts, especially overnight on June 20. Overall, expect quiet-to-unsettled space weather with a slight chance for a photogenic surprise under clear, dark skies in the far north.

The UK Met Office and NOAA forecast mostly quiet to unsettled space weather for now, but a glancing blow from an earlier CME could spark brief auroral activity late today . A stronger chance forWhile high-latitude aurora watchers may catch a glimpse, the displays are expected to be modest unless the solar wind unexpectedly strengthens. Still, with large and complex sunspot regions facing Earth, the potential for flare-driven surprises remains high.

Eyes on the skies — aurora season isn't over yet . Tuesday, June 17: Minor auroras possible this week, but don't expect a big show Minor geomagnetic activity is possible, especially Wednesday night into Thursday , thanks to fast solar wind streaming from a coronal hole and aIn the Northern Hemisphere, long summer days mean short nights, which will make aurora spotting even harder, even if activity picks up.

In the Southern Hemisphere, where darkness lasts longer, southern New Zealand may have a better chance of catching a glimpse.recently unleashed moderate solar flares and a few CMEs, most of the solar material is missing Earth or delivering only a glancing blow. So while the sun remains active, space weather forecasters expect only low-level geomagnetic effects for now... Monday, June 16: Quiet to active intervals confined northern lights to high latitudes... for now.

There is a chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions later today as a fast solar wind stream continues to buffet Earth. released on June 15 during a powerful M8.4 class solar flare. Space weather forecasters are busy analyzing the models to gain a better idea of when the CME will hit and by how much. CME impacts can trigger powerful geomagnetic storms, which in turn can spark auroras beyond their usual high-latitude range.chasers!

A solar wind stream from a coronal hole, possibly combined with a glancing blow from a June 8 coronal mass ejection , is set to stir up Earth’s magnetic field over the next few days. forecasts G1 to G2 geomagnetic storm conditions early Friday, June 13, with activity possibly peaking again Saturday night.

The geomagnetic Kp index could reach as high as 5.67 during the Friday overnight hours , meaning auroras may become visible as far south as the northern U.S., Scotland, southern Canada, and similar latitudes — weather and darkness permitting. By Saturday, activity is expected to taper slightly but could still reach G1 levels in short bursts due to continued influence from a high-speed solar wind stream.

Sunday looks quieter, though unsettled conditions may linger.notes that short nights in the northern hemisphere will limit visibility, so your best bet is to seek out dark skies away from city lights and check the skies in the early hours before dawn. Auroras will be most likely between midnight and 3 a.m. local time — keep an eye on real-time data and alerts to track conditions in your area.

Thursday, June 12: Auroras possible at high latitudes tonight, conditions improving for June 14 There is a slight chance of minor geomagnetic storm conditions tonight due to lingering effects from a coronal hole high-speed stream, according to themay be visible at high latitudes and could dip as far south as northern Scotland and similar regions, though short summer nights may limit visibility. Conditions are expected to settle slightly by June 13, but activity is forecast to intensify again by June 14, when a moderate geomagnetic storm is expected as a large coronal hole rotates to face Earth.

Coronal holes are regions where the sun’s magnetic field opens up, allowingto escape more easily and stream through space at high speeds. The predicted increase in geomagnetic activity on June 14 is driven by a co-rotating interaction region — a turbulent zone in the solar wind where fast-moving streams catch up and collide with slower ones ahead of them. Mild solar wind from a coronal hole is still brushing past Earth, keeping geomagnetic conditions mostly unsettled to active.

However, no strong storms are expected, andwill make viewing difficult, even where activity occurs. In the Southern Hemisphere, regions like Tasmania and southern New Zealand have better dark-sky chances, but activity is still expected to be low.may arrive later this week, and a second coronal hole could boost activity again by June 14, offering better viewing potential.

We will just have to wait and see.coronal mass ejections are heading Earth's way, and combined with a persistent stream of fast solar wind, we could see minor geomagnetic storm conditions today, Confidence is lower than usual, thanks to the complex timing and interaction of these incoming features. But if conditions are right, theThis week, however, is not ideal for aurora hunting as the full moon combined with summer twilight makes for challenging aurora viewing conditions.

Solar wind speeds remain elevated , and Earth's magnetic field is feeling the squeeze, with occasional unsettled to active periods. Another faint CME is on the radar for June 12, which could bring another chance for auroras later this week. Earth is still feeling some of the lingering effects from the coronal mass ejection arrival on June 3, but activity is now starting to taper off.

It's possible that Earth could receive a glancing blow early on June 12 from a CME that left the sun in the early hours of June 8. A Big Storm Wind Down, a Wispy Storm Hit, & a Fast Wind Chaser | Space Weather News 07 June 2025 - YouTubeGood news aurora chasers!

A coronal mass ejection from a solar filament eruption on June 3 is on its way to Earth and could give aurora chasers a treat this weekend. Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark auroras as far south as New York and Idaho this weekendcoronal mass ejectionIf the CME strikes Earth, we could see an increase in solar wind speed and the potential for minor level geomagnetic storms, which may push the northern lights as far south as northern Michigan and Maine.

As we move into tonight and tomorrow , the show isn't entirely over. A shift is underway from that fading CME to a stream of fast solar wind from a coronal hole — a darker region on the sun where charged particles escape more easily into space. This change could spark minor geomagnetic storms , fueling auroras, especially at high latitudes.

Activity will likely be more subdued than recent nights, but there’s still a chance of faint auroras if skies are dark and clear. As always, the best opportunity to catch them is around local midnight — and far from city lights. As of today, things are finally calming down. The strongest activity is expected to taper off through June 3.

We may still see minor to moderate storm levels , particularly early today and again late on June 5.at high latitudes tonight, thanks to a stream of fast solar wind from a coronal hole. Skywatchers in far northern locations — like Alaska, northern Canada, or Scandinavia — should keep an eye on the skies just in case. Good news aurora chasers!

We might be in for another treat tonight as geomagnetic activity continues to wreak havoc on Earth's magnetic field. , which points north, just like how opposite poles of magnets snap together. This connection can disturb Earth’s magnetic field, letting charged particles stream into our atmosphere. As these particles travel along magnetic field lines and collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the air, they create auroras.

We will have to wait and see! Keep those fingers crossed, aurora alerts switched on and your eyes firmly fixed on the skies! What a weekend of geomagnetic activity! But alas, all good things must come to an end.

We're now seeing the final effects of the coronal mass ejection that hit in the early hours of June 1.may once again be visible deep into mid latitudes tonight as geomagnetic storm conditions continue to wreak havoc with Earth's magnetic field. While dawn may be breaking for those of us in the Western Hemisphere, impressive aurora shows are continuing down under! The livestream below from Tasmania shows a stunning red show currently underway.

Sunday, June 1: Solar storm has sparked severe G4 geomagnetic storm conditions! As predicted, a coronal mass ejection struck Earth and has sparked severe geomagnetic storm conditions during the night! Auroras are being reported deep into mid-latitudes, including northernalong with any comments on how it felt to see the show, along with where and when the photograph was taken. You'll then be sent our image use agreement, which you'll need to agree to before we consider using your image.

Get those cameras charged and those aurora notifications switched on, we could be in for a real treat tonight. In the early hours of May 31, the sun released a giant coronal mass ejection — a plume of plasma and magnetic field — and Earth is in the firing line. Space weather forecasters are anticipating that the incoming CME will hit tonight and could trigger strong to severe geomagnetic storm conditions.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Enhanced solar wind may bring northern lights to mid-latitudes this weekend A fast solar wind stream from a large coronal hole on the sun is stirring up Earth’s magnetic field, increasing the chances forWhile geomagnetic activity has already hit G2 levels, forecasts suggest G1 conditions are likely to continue through Saturday, with a few stronger intervals possible. For skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere, that means a chance of auroras over northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes.

If the magnetic field orientation continues to cooperate, brief displays could push farther south across Scotland during clear, dark windows. However, limited nighttime darkness at this time of year may reduce viewing opportunities, especially at higher latitudes. In the Southern Hemisphere, the auroral oval is expected to stay near Antarctica, but a faint glow could be visible from the South Island of New Zealand late Friday night, if skies are clear and conditions hold.

Solar winds remain strong, hovering between 600–800 km/s, and are likely to stay elevated into Sunday. Thursday, May 29: Surprise strong geomagnetic storm triggers auroras as far south as Italy A forecasted minor geomagnetic storm briefly intensified into a strong geomagnetic storm overnight, as a fast solar wind stream triggered stronger-than-expected geomagnetic activity and striking This is not an unforecasted #solarstorm! It is a stronger than expected fast solar wind stream hitting Earth now!

Turns out, this fast wind is causing G3 conditions, at least briefly. Expect HF #radio & #GPS issues on Earth's nightside plus sporadic #aurora down to mid latitudes! https://t.co/RFG0OfBofiat 10:16 p.m. EDT on May 28 . Auroras were reported as far south as Italy . Aurora visible down to north Italy!

Aurora was briefly caught in the brightening morning twilight sky from Cima Pora, north Italy this morning. The activity was caused by a brief period of favourable solar wind parameters within CIR and the fast solar wind stream from… pic.twitter.com/lU9TqUiDk3These regions form when fast-moving solar wind catches up with slower wind, creating turbulent boundaries. CIRs can contain coronal mass ejection-like shock waves, making them surprisingly effective at triggering geomagnetic storms and stunning auroras.

Additional solar wind streams — including one from the large transequatorial coronal hole — are expected to impact Earth in the next 2-3 days. The influence of strong solar wind is expected to continue over the coming days, so keep your eyes on the skies and your aurora alerts switched on! Wednesday, May 28: Multiple coronal holes could bring promising aurora conditions over coming days Multiple coronal holes are now facing Earth, including a large transequatorial coronal hole.

These coronal holes are gaps in the sun's magnetic field that allow charged particles to escape into space as high-speed Fast streams from the coronal holes could stir up minor geomagnetic storms over the coming days. This means there's a chance forAdditional solar wind streams — including one from the large transequatorial coronal hole — are expected to impact Earth in the next 3–4 days.

Over the past 24 hours, two moderate solar flares erupted from the sun, with one powerful blast launching a, the sun's surface remains active, and more M-class flares are likely through May 29, with a slight chance for even stronger X-class flares. Meanwhile, fast solar winds from a series of coronal holes are set to buffet Earth’s magnetic field starting late May 27.

This could bring unsettled to storm-level geomagnetic activity on May 28–29, especially as wind speeds rise. There are also a few interesting sunspot regions beginning to rotate into view, which could spark active conditions in the coming days. Aurora watchers, stay tuned! While activity is limited for now, viewing conditions may improve in high latitudes later this week.forecast for the weekend remains on the quieter side, but skywatchers at higher latitudes may still have reason to look up.

Earth's magnetic field still feels the lingering effects of a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole, with minor enhancements expected to taper off by May 25. The combination of waning high speed solar wind influence and a possible glancing blow of a CME from a May 17 filament eruption could produce brief auroral enhancements, especially overnight on Friday .

While this weekend may not deliver a major aurora show, those in Alaska, Canada, and parts of Scandinavia should keep an eye on the skies, especially Friday night, for a potential northern lights display.coronal mass ejectionMeanwhile, Earth is still feeling the effects of fast solar wind streaming from a coronal hole, keeping solar wind speeds elevated . These enhanced conditions could offer brief and subtle boosts to auroral activity, especially tonight and into Friday.

If the CME does arrive as forecast on Friday, we could see a short-lived increase in geomagnetic activity, possibly lifting auroras into slightly more southerly latitudes than usual — though not dramatically so. Active conditions are the most likely outcome, with a small chance of G1 storming if the timing and orientation of the solar wind are just right.

Wednesday, May 21: Fast solar winds continue, minor geomagnetic storm possibe May 23 Today’s space weather remains relatively calm, though the sun continues to send fast solar wind our way, which is good news for those wishing to see the Solar wind speeds have climbed to over 600 km/s, thanks to a sprawling coronal hole in the southern hemisphere. could deliver a glancing blow to Earth’s magnetic field.

Combined with lingering high-speed winds, this could spark G1-class geomagnetic storms, particularly at high latitudes. Aurora visibility will be limited, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, where nights are getting shorter, but southern observers in areas like southern New Zealand or Antarctica could catch a glimpse if skies stay clear.northern lights.predict this CME may deliver a glancing blow to Earth’s magnetic field around May 23, potentially sparking minor geomagnetic activity.

In the meantime, Earth remains under the influence of a waning high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole in the sun's southern hemisphere. Solar wind speeds have dropped from over 600 km/s to around 450–500 km/s, keeping geomagnetic conditions mostly quiet to unsettled. Still, brief active periods remain possible through May 22. The chances for northern lights remain modest in both hemispheres.

Though no major storms are expected, the quiet-to-active range could still deliver subtle auroras, especially if the glancing CME impact arrives as predicted.northern lightsstream from a coronal hole. Minor geomagnetic storm conditions are possible at high latitudes, especially in the early hours.

However, this storm has likely peaked. As the solar wind stream weakens, aurora chances will gradually decline through May 20–21. No Earth-directedLook up tonight if you’re at high latitudes — especially in clear, dark skies — but expect quieter space weather later in the week. Stay tuned for updates if anything changes!

Northern lights forecast for tonight and the weekend: Slight chance of minor activity Minor geomagnetic storms are likely on Sunday , but aurora activity looks to be fairly normal to quiet this weekend.opens up and allows charged particles to flow freely into space, could reach Earth on May 18 and lead to G1 geomagnetic storm conditions,could produce strong solar flares over the next week as it continues to rotate towards us, so could see increasedwill likely only be seen at high latitudes close to the poles tonight. However, we could see a slight chance of increased geomagnetic activity on May 15 and 16 when a stream of solar wind stream arrives,.

This could give rise to a slight change of minor geomagnetic storms, possibly causing auroras as far south as northern Scotland and similar latitudes, the Met Office writes.will be confined to high latitudes tonight. There is a possibility of minor enhancement through May 15 and 16 when a faster solar wind stream from a coronal hole is expected to arrive,Minor geomagnetic activity may boost auroras, potentially pushing them down to northern Scotland and similar latitudes where skies are clear and dark.

However, don’t expect a major show — activity is mostly quiet between these brief enhancements.is slowly picking up again as a new high-speed stream arrives, which could mean better chances later in the week. Last night, around midnight GMT, a colossal filament stretching almost a million kilometers across the sun's northern hemisphere erupted. It's likely that the debris from the eruption will miss Earth but forecasters are still analyzing the trajectory.

Confirmation awaits fresh data fromOver the past 24 hours, moderately strong solar wind and fluctuating magnetic fields sparked a minor geomagnetic storm , which peaked late in the evening. Looking ahead, more unsettled space weather is expected to continue through May 13 and into May 14, with another possible G1 storm on the horizon.

That means skies could stay aurora-friendly, especially for northern-tier locations under clear, dark skies.remains enhanced due to lingering coronal hole activity, making this a good time to keep an eye out if you're in the right location. Stay tuned for updates!as minor geomagnetic storms are possible thanks to a possible glancing blow from a recent coronal mass ejection and enhancedThrough the weekend , activity is expected to taper slightly, with conditions ranging from quiet to unsettled .

Brief active periods can't be ruled out as the solar wind remains elevated. Solar activity remains low overall, but there's a continuing chance of moderate-class flares from a large sunspot group, which may spark short radio blackouts but are unlikely to impact auroras. Keep your eyes on the skies and check real-time aurora trackers tonight—aurora chasers in northern regions could be in for a treat!2025-05-08T08:57:14.862Znorthern lights tonight, though conditions are looking quieter than earlier this week.

Solar wind activity from a coronal hole high-speed stream is gradually declining, and geomagnetic activity is expected to remain mostly quiet to unsettled through tonight, with only a slight chance of G1 storm conditions. The best chances for aurora sightings tonight are in high-latitude regions like northern Canada, Alaska, Scandinavia, and potentially northern Scotland or Iceland — especially under clear, dark skies. Looking ahead, the outlook improves for Friday, May 9.

A new high-speed stream from a southern coronal hole is expected to arrive, possibly boosting geomagnetic activity. Minor geomagnetic storm conditions are likely tomorrow, according toThere's also a low chance of a glancing CME impact. Together, these could enhance aurora visibility tomorrow night, particularly at high latitudes. Wednesday, May 7: Possible glancing blow from CME could spark auroras tonightA combination of two events could make aurora sightings possible tonight and into early Thursday .

A high-speed stream ofis currently buffeting Earth's magnetic field. Though it is beginning to ease, it is still strong enough to contribute to geomagnetic activity. Earth could also receive a glancing blow from a — a vast plume of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — late tonight or early Thursday.

If it does hit, it could enhance aurora visibility, though space weather forecasters caution that thisTogether, these space weather events could produce Minor Geomagnetic Storm conditions, meaning the aurora could become visible in northern parts of Canada, Alaska, Scandinavia, and other high-latitude regions. Tuesday, May 6: Minor geomagnetic storms possible tonight, northern lights possible at high latitudes Space weather forecasters are keeping an eye on Earth's magnetic field as a fast solar wind stream continues to blow from a coronal hole.

This has sparked Unsettled to Active geomagnetic conditions over the past 24 hours, with a chance of G1 geomagnetic storms through tonight and into May 7, according to theWhile solar activity remains low overall, four sunspot regions are visible on the sun, including one with increasing magnetic complexity — a potential source of future flares. A recent filament eruption could deliver a glancing blow of plasma late on May 7, possibly enhancing auroral activity.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Northern lights possible tonight with more aurora chances Sunday into Monday Heads up, aurora chasers! A fast-moving stream of solar wind from a coronal hole is currently buffeting Earth’s magnetic field. Minor G1-class geomagnetic storm levels were reached early this morning, 00:59 EDT , Friday, May 2. There’s also a slight chance the storm could intensify to a moderate G2-level, boosting aurora visibility farther south than usual.

If the stronger activity materializes, northern-tier U.S. states like Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and parts of the Great Lakes region could catch a glimpse of theMinor storm conditions are likely during the early morning hours UTC, with a chance of reaching G2. Watch the skies tonight! Activity may ramp up again late Sunday into Monday as Earth connects with another high-speed solar wind stream from a second coronal hole.

This could trigger isolated G1-class storm intervals and another shot at aurora sightings. Elevated solar wind streams from an Earth-facing coronal hole have arrived, sparking minor G1 geomagnetic storms. Unsettled conditions are expected to continue through May 2,A large sunspot region continues to turn to face Earth, region 4079 now has a 10% chance of an X-flareSpace weather forecasters are watching this region closely.

If you have solar viewing accessories such as solar binoculars or even solar eclipse glasses, you may also see the sunspot for yourself! It's currently visible on the sun's northeastern limb and will rotate to face us in the coming days. Remember, NEVER look at the sun without appropriate safety equipment. While solar winds remain fairly calm, a fast stream from a coronal hole could stir up minor geomagnetic storms between May 1–2.

This means there's a chance for Several active sunspot regions, including a large one rotating into view, are firing off moderate solar flares, adding some extra spark to. No major coronal mass ejections are headed our way, but conditions may still get lively in the coming days. But something might be coming to shake things up! A large sunspot region is beginning to emerge from the sun's northeastern limb.

, region 4079 appears to be the"second coming of sunspot 4055," which grew considerably during its two-week voyage around the far side of the sun. Scientists will be keeping a watchful eye on sunspot region 4079 to see if it holds any promise of powerful solar flares or CMEs, which in turn can trigger geomagnetic storms and vivid aurora displays. The aurora forecast kicks off quietly, but skywatchers at higher latitudes should stay alert this coming weekend.

A minor geomagnetic storm is possible, offering a flicker of hope for northern lights across northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes. This potential activity is linked to a resurgence in fast solar wind from a southern hemisphere coronal hole, brushing past Earth over the weekend. While not a guaranteedSolar activity remains relatively low, with no major flares or Earth-directed CMEs expected in the coming days.

However, a handful of complex sunspot regions continue to evolve, keeping forecasters on alert for any surprises.s are plumes of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. When they strike Earth's magnetic field, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, which in turn spark strong aurora displays deep into mid-latitudes.

In addition to the CME impact, fast solar winds are currently sweeping past Earth, fuelled by a large coronal hole on the surface of the sun. Fast solar winds from a coronal hole are currently sweeping past Earth, with the added possibility of a glancing blow from a possible coronal mass ejection . While geomagnetic activity has been relatively calm, there’s still a chance of G1 geomagnetic storms through today and into tomorrow.

In the Northern Hemisphere, those in northern Scotland and similar latitudes could catch occasional auroral displays—weather permitting—though activity is expected to trend downward. The Southern Hemisphere has a similar outlook, with a chance of auroras brushing the far south of New Zealand. The sun has been moderately active, with several sunspot regions developing, so more surprises can't be ruled out.

For now, keep an eye on the northern or southern horizon if you're in the right spot — and maybe have your camera ready, just in case! Tuesday, April 22: Geomagnetic storms likely as Earth is buffeted by fast solar windsEarth is currently being buffeted by high-speed solar winds spewing from a colossal coronal hole on the sun. The elevated solar wind conditions could spark geomagnetic storm conditions, with a chance of G1 to isolated G2 geomagnetic storms.

If conditions align, this could bring auroras to mid-latitude locations during peak activity! There is a chance of moderate geomagnetic storm activity over the next three days thanks to high speed winds blowing from a hole in the sun's corona, the outermost part of its atmosphere.as far south as the northernmost parts of the United States.

There is also a chance for minor to moderate radio blackouts on these days,Relatively quiet skies tonight but possible geomagnetic storm Mondayearlier this week, things have calmed down — for now. Geomagnetic activity has dropped below storm levels, and Earth's magnetic field is enjoying a breather. Over the past 24 hours, the greatest observed Kp index was 4, which is below NOAA's threshold for a G1 geomagnetic storm.

Though skies are mostly quiet, there's still a chance for auroras at high latitudes tonight as we ride out the last whispers of CME effects. The solar wind is still flowing at slightly elevated speeds , and the interplanetary magnetic field has remained moderately strong.

However, a northward-pointing magnetic field has kept activity relatively tame. : a large coronal hole in the southeast. It's not Earth-facing just yet, but forecasters expect its high-speed solar wind to arrive by April 21. When it does, it could kick off another round of G1 geomanetic storm conditions — possibly even G2 if everything lines up just right.

So while the aurora forecast is fairly quiet over the weekend, keep an eye on early next week. Monday night could bring another dance of lights to the skies — and we'll be here to keep you updated when it does. CME that struck on April 15. The impact sparked several geomagnetic storms from G1 to G3 and even a brief period of severe G4 levels, sparkingG3 levels reached!

Strong geomagnetic storm in progress Earth is currently experiencing a strong G3 level geomagnetic storm. If conditions hold until the sun sets this could be very good news for aurora chasers, with Wednesday, April 16: Great chance of northern lights at high latitudes as active geomagnetic conditions persist Geomagnetic storms are likely to continue today after Earth received at least one CME hit on April 15 at around 1 p.m. ET .

The impact sparked 12 hours of minor and moderate geomagnetic storms which gave rise to some impressiveA CME has arrived! Arriving hours earlier than expected a CME struck Earth's magnetic field at 1 p.m. ET At the time of writing it is currently too early to tell whether the impact is the first CME or maybe a combination of the two.at high latitudes and even down into mid-latitudes.

But space weather is fickle and conditions could change on a dime so keep your eyes on the skies when it becomes dark! NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has just increased the geomagnetic storm watch from G2 to G3 . Keep your eyes on the skies and those aurora alerts switched on! Solar filament eruption fires CME toward Earth.

Heads up, aurora chasers! Earth's magnetic field is about to get a one-two punch from the sun — and the result could be an impressive show of2025-04-14T09:00:28.091Zforecast for tonight remains relatively tame, with auroras confined primarily to high latitudes.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch on April 16 as not one but two coronal mass ejections are expected to hit Earth's magnetic field in quick succession!s are plumes of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when they strike Earth's magnetic field they can trigger geomagnetic storms which in turn can spark strong aurora displays deep into mid-latitudes. Northern lights forecast for tonight and the weekend: Effects of fast solar wind continue through the weekend Good news aurora chasers!

Elevated geomagnetic conditions will continue through the weekend as Earth continues to feel the effects of a fast stream of solar wind, sparking minor geomagnetic storms overnight. If you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location.

One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothThursday, April 10: Solar wind continues to spark minor geomagnetic storm conditions and northern lights at high latitudesWednesday, April 9: Fast moving solar wind sparks geomagnetic storm — northern lights likely at high latitudesTuesday, April 8: Modest activity at the moment but things could be heating upconfined to high latitudes, fast solar wind from several coronal holes is expected to stir things up in the coming days. Wind speeds have eased slightly, but are still elevated, and the geomagnetic field is responding with Quiet to Active conditions.

There's a chance of isolated G1 geomagnetic storms, especially as Earth moves deeper into these high-speed streams according to the. The next few nights could bring some brief aurora opportunities, especially for high-latitude observers. Even if things don't spike dramatically, unsettled and active conditions can still bring out a glow for patient stargazers. We’re seeing fast solar wind from a coronal hole keeping conditions mildly active, unsettled to active geomagnetic periods.

Several brief G1 storms were observed over the weekend, and more isolated G1 activity is possible on April 8 and again on April 10 according to thehave been spotted, and solar activity remains low overall, though there’s a chance of moderate flares. So, while tonight may be a bit of a waiting game, keep watch if you're in a high-latitude area.

A co-rotating interaction region is en route and is still predicted to impact Earth overnight on April 4-5. A CIR is a turbulent area in the solar wind where fast-moving streams collide with slower windThursday, April 3: Auroras mainly confined to high latitudes but April 4 holds promise Though the northern lights are primarily confined to high latitudes tonight, geomagnetic activity is starting to rise once again.

As mentioned yesterday a co-rotating interaction region is on its way and is still predicted to impact Earth overnight on April 4-5. Wednesday, April 2: Northern lights primarily confined to high latitudes tonight but more activity could be on its way Though current geomagnetic activity looks relatively quiet with northern lights primarily confined to high latitudes, an incoming co-rotating interaction region is on its way and expected to hit Earth onactivity over the next 24 to 48 hours but the forecast remains uncertain.

A slow-moving coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on March 29 may give Earth a glancing blow on April 2 and spark geomagnetic disturbances, though chances are quite low.regions crackling with activity will be turning to face Earth in the coming days, which means any CME released when they are in the"Earth-strike zone" could hit Earth directly, sparking geomagnetic storms and subsequent vivid northern lights. Space weather forecasters are watching them very closely!

Monday, March 31: Relatively low geomagnetic activity for now but some big players are entering the game... Two sunspot regions, 4046 and 4048 are currently rotating into view and have been crackling with activity. 4046 was responsible for a and 4048 has been firing off a barrage of powerful M-class solar flares as it makes its presence known.

Both sunspot regions will be rotating into the 'Earth-strike zone' this week, when pointing at Earth, any CME released at that time will be more likely to impact our planet, potentially triggering geomagnetic storms and subsequent impressive auroras. Solar winds remain strong due to a high-speed stream from a large coronal hole, though they are gradually declining. Minor geomagnetic storm intervals are possible today , with auroral activity decreasing over the weekend.

A filament eruption on March 27 produced a coronal mass ejection, but it's unlikely to be Earth-directed,. While a glancing blow from a previous eruption could arrive March 29–30, confidence is low. Expect the best aurora chances tonight, fading into quieter conditions by Sunday.

Thursday, March 27: Northern lights possible again tonight at high latitudes as geomagnetic activity remains high "Moderate to strong geomagnetic storm conditions fluctuated throughout the night as Earth was buffeted by a high-speed solar wind stream. Aurora also detected as far south as Cima Pora, north Italy at 45°N ! For our North American friends, that's about as far south as Oklahoma / north Texas!

@TamithaSkov https://t.co/b4T2ECPZME pic.twitter.com/2OgIv8SV9XUnfortunately for aurora chasers, the display could have been even more spectacular if the incoming solar wind’s magnetic polarity had been more favorable.

"Too bad the magnetic polarity is the wrong way for decent storming, or we'd be at G3-levels by now," space weather physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in aA key ingredient of aurora activity is the Bz value of the Interplanetary Magnetic Field, which can be easily viewed on. You're ideally looking for a strong"south" Bz which means it will connect with Earth's magnetosphere which points northward.

A strongwith Earth's magnetic field and send particles raining down through the atmosphere along magnetic field lines. When these energized particles collide with atoms inthey release the light we see as auroras. If there is a strong southward Bz, your chances of seeing auroras increase significantly. Wednesday, March 26: Moderate geomagnetic activity continues, offering great northern lights viewing opportunities for high-latitude locations5.67But what's driving this predicted uptick in activity?

A co-rotating interaction region is the culprit. CIRs are regions in the solar wind where fast-moving solar wind streams interact with slower. CIRs contain shock waves similar to those embedded in coronal mass ejections . The incoming CIR is powered by the colossal Earth-facing coronal hole in the sun's atmosphere.due to a phenomenon known as the Russell-McPherron effect.

During this time of year, Earth's magnetic field can develop temporary"cracks," allowing even weak solar wind streams to penetrate and ignite dazzling light displays. This happens because, unlike other times of the year when Earth is tilted toward or away from, the equinox brings a more neutral alignment.

As a result, the solar wind's magnetic field interacts more efficiently with Earth's, channeling energy into the atmosphere and enhancing auroral activity. If you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location. One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothAurora alert!

Moderate geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho tonight A coronal mass ejection arrived at Earth early this morning , but its impact was weaker than expected and did not trigger the strong geomagnetic storm that had been forecast. However, additional weak CME glancing blows may be on the way, along with a fast stream of solar wind expected to arrive by mid-week.

As a result, geomagnetic activity remains elevated, keeping the chances of Strong geomagnetic storm alert! Northern lights could be visible as far south as Illinois and Oregon tonightAn incoming coronal mass ejection that left the sun on March 21, could impact Earth early March 23 and trigger a strong geomagnetic storm which may sparkKeep your eyes on the skies, those camera batteries charged and fingers crossed! We could be in for a splendid show...

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Quiet for now but conditions could improve over the coming daysdue to a phenomenon known as the Russell-McPherron effect. During this time of year, Earth's magnetic field can develop temporary"cracks," allowing even weak solar wind streams to penetrate and ignite dazzling light displays. This happens because, unlike other times of the year when Earth is tilted toward or away from, the equinox brings a more neutral alignment.

As a result, the solar wind's magnetic field interacts more efficiently with Earth's, channeling energy into the atmosphere and enhancing auroral activity. Thursday, March 20: First day of northern spring is good news for aurora chasers With several coronal mass ejections — expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — heading toward Earth conditions remain favorable for good, the vernal equinox. And auroras love equinoxes!

At this time of year"cracks" can form in Earth's magnetic field, so even a weak stream of solar wind can get through and spark a promising display,, this is known as The Russel-McPherron effect. It arises around the equinox when Earth is not tilted toward or away from the sun .

When there is no tilt, theWednesday, March 19: Chance of weak geomagnetic storms this week Things are still fairly quiet on the solar weather front, but there is a chance for weak or glancing interactions with up to three coronal mass ejections between today and Friday .

Minor geomagnetic storms are possible on Thursday as these three coronal mass ejections make their way from the sun towards Earth.are possible as far south as Scotland and northwest Canada as these bursts of solar plasma and magnetic field interact withThings are still fairly quiet on the aurora front, but activity could pick up in the next few days thanks to some coronal mass ejections headed our way.visible as far south as northern Scotland later this week, but are expected to only make weak, glancing blows with Earth. If you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location.

One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothUnfortunately, quiet solar conditions mean St. Patrick's Day revelers won't be seeing any green in the skies tonight — at least not from theAccording to NOAA, no radio blackouts have been observed in the past 24 hours, and there no active regions on the sun that we can expect to create geomagnetic storms in our neck of the cosmic woods. There is only a 5% chance over the next three days of any minor activity.

Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Stormy times ahead could spark impressive northern lights at high latitudesreaching G2 geomagnetic storm levels at 9:42 p.m. EDT . The sky decided to put on quite the show for those lucky skywatchers in the right place at the right time. Aurora chaser, Rj Rolden, captured an aurora corona overhead and the Are you kidding me??? Whoaaaaa!!!

I am one lucky guy who witnessed the perfect duo!!! What an amazing #aurora corona sided by the beautiful #LunarEclipse blood moon!!! I cant believe I have seen it with my naked eyes!!!! Yahooooooo!!!!

#northernlights #bloodmoon @StoryfulNews… pic.twitter.com/XLhI6AUT38Earth continues to be buffeted by a high-speed solar wind released from a coronal hole on the sun's surface. StrongIf you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location.

One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothThursday, March 13: Elevated geomagnetic conditions continue, more auroras could be on their way tonight More G1 geomagnetic storms could be on the horizon as Earth continues to be buffeted by a high-speed solar wind released from a coronal hole on the sun's surface. StrongIf you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location.

One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothWednesday, March 12: Slightly elevated conditions continue, good news for aurora chasers! Persistent fast solar winds are intensifying geomagnetic activity, driving promising auroral activity at high latitudes. Aurora chasers, keep your eyes on the skies tonight as we could be in for yet another show.

Tuesday, March 11: Aurora activity nearing background levels but incoming solar winds could elevate conditions, the auroral oval is nearing background levels through March 11-12. However, an onset of fast solar wind may bring slight enhancements on March 13.a stealthy solar storm within. One hit Earth on March 8 and sparked more than 10 hours of geomagnetic storms, Though things are quieting down, we could still be in for another treat tonight due to continued elevated conditions.

Northern lights forecast for tonight and the weekend: Geomagnetic storms possible due to Earth-facing coronal hole A giant coronal hole in the sun's atmosphere is currently spewing high-speed solar wind toward Earth. This is great news for aurora chasers as the emerging stream should reach our planet byThursday, March 6: Fairly quiet geomagnetic activity for now but conditions may improve by the weekendAround March 8 and 9, Earth is predicted to be impacted by a high-speed solar wind stream from a coronal hole facing our planet.

The elevated solar wind conditions could spark geomagnetic storm conditions, with a chance of G1 to isolated G2 geomagnetic storms. If conditions align, this could bring auroras to mid-latitude locations during peak activity! , a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on March 1 is likely delivering a glancing blow to Earth, with its effects expected to persist through today.

, there is a chance of increased activity late tonight, March 4, and into March 5. A minor to moderate geomagnetic storm is possible due to a glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection that erupted on March 1. High-latitude locations such as northern Europe, Canada, and the northern U.S. may have the best viewing opportunities if the storm strengthens. Monday, March 3: Partially Earth-directed solar storm incoming!

Aurora chasers keep your eyes on the skies Great news, aurora chasers! A partially Earth-directed solar storm is on its way, and if it hits just right, we could see geomagnetic storm activity reaching G1 to G2 levels by March 5, according to Until then, northern lights will mainly be confined to high latitudes primarily above the Arctic Circle. Here we go again! Earth is currently experiencing minor G1 geomagnetic storm levels.

The threshold was reached at 9:59 a.m. EST . Kpare currently being observed. All we need now is for the sun to go down so we can head out Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Unsettled conditions could bring minor geomagnetic storms The northern lights may put on a show tonight , but the window for strong auroras is narrowing as geomagnetic activity is expected to decline gradually through the weekend.

If you’re in northern locations such as Canada, Alaska, or Scandinavia, keep an eye on the sky tonight for the best chance at catching the northern lights before activity wanes. By March 1, geomagnetic activity will taper off, though there’s still a small chance for minor geomagnetic storms due to elevated solar wind conditions from an Earth-facing coronal hole. As we head into March 2, the Kp index is forecasted to drop further, reducing aurora chances.

Elevated geomagnetic conditions could continue through the night, so aurora chasers, get those camera batteries charged. We could be in for a If you're interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras, download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location.

One option I use is"My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for bothGeomagnetic storm alert: Strong G2 conditions currently being observedmay stretch deeper into mid-latitudes tonight as Earth experiences the effects of an incoming high-speed solar wind stream. This wind originates from a coronal hole on the sun’s surface and is expected to push speeds beyond 600 km/s, enhancing the chances of auroral activity. may play a role.

While none are directly Earth-bound, a couple of glancing blows from filament eruptions remain possible. These could introduce brief periods of geomagnetic unrest, potentially leading to minor storm conditions tonight and tomorrow. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Northern lights may be relatively quiet tonight but activity could be ramping up soon Tonight’s aurora forecast suggests mostly background levels, with northern lights mainly confined to high latitudes but things could be looking up later in the week.

In the past 24 hours solar activity has been moderate, with multiple sunspot regions and some flares, but no significant Earth-directed CMEs. Solar wind speeds have weakened but are expected to increase again by Feb. 27-28, bringing a slight chance of G1 geomagnetic storms later in the week.

In addition, a large 'hole' has opened up in the sun's atmosphere and is currently facing Earth, aiming aurora-sparking solar wind right at us. ) geomagnetic storm conditions which could see auroras reach as far south as northern Michigan and Maine. While tonight’s aurora prospects are modest, skywatchers in high-latitude regions should stay alert for brief displays, especially in clearer skies. Stay tuned for stronger activity as solar wind conditions evolve through the week.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Northern lights primarily confined to high latitudes as geomagnetic activity wanes There is a possibility of G1 and a lower chance of G2 geomagnetic storms on Feb. 25, driven by weak coronal mass ejection impacts and potential effects from a coronal hole. After this, geomagnetic activity is expected to diminish to quiet or unsettled levels through Feb. 27.

Things could be looking up later this week as a high-speed solar wind stream could influence auroras from Feb. 28 when wind seeds of 600 km/s are possible,coronal mass ejection accompanied the eruption, unfortunately for aurora chasers, it is unlikely to affect Earth as the CME was fired off the far Western limb. However, another CME is expected to arrive on Feb. 24, with a slight According to the U.K. Met Office, geomagnetic activity is forecast to be quiet to unsettled, with minor to moderate geomagnetic storms possible on Feb. 24.

Aurora visibility remains uncertain but could briefly reach mid-latitudes if geomagnetic activity peaks. Watch for updates, especially if solar wind conditions intensify.coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun on Feb. 19 is predicted to brush past Earth on Feb. 23, according to the. If this solar storm makes contact, we could see a minor G1 geomagnetic storm, potentially pushing auroras farther south — possibly reaching northern Michigan and Maine.over the next 24 hours.

But space weather can be unpredictable, so if you’re hoping for a northern lights show, keep an eye onThursday, Feb. 20: Northern lights confined to high latitudes for now but possible CME could spark activity later in the week However, things could pick up on Feb. 23 when a coronal mass ejection released from the sun on Feb. 19 may deliver Earth with a glancing blow, according to the.

If the CME hits Earth it could trigger minor G1 level geomagnetic storms and subsequent auroras stretching further south towardTuesday, Feb. 19: Aurora activity expected to subside over next 24 hoursHowever, aurora activity and geomagnetic effects are expected to subside over the next 24 hours as effects from a glancing subside.

"As solar wind speeds slowly wane and the recent CME effects gradually diminish, aurora activity is expected to be confined to high latitudes," the U.K.'s Met OfficeThere are only small chances for minor geomagnetic storms on Monday , as no significant streams of solar wind or coronal mass ejections are headed towards Earth.at high latitudes, low space weather activity means they could be rare. "There are no CMEs currently assessed as Earth directed, however a couple of weak ejections from 14-15 Feb may pass nearby, with glancing influence possible" on Feb. 18, the U.K.'s Met OfficeAurora watchers could have a great Valentine's Day weekend ahead of them as geomagnetic activity continues to rise, generating colorful.

Chances of minor to moderate radio blackouts will continue through the weekend as streams of solar wind flow from a hole in the sun's atmosphere towardsValentine's Day Aurora Alert — Geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights as far south as Michigan and Maine tonight and tomorrowGeomagnetic conditions have been unsettled to active , due to various solar wind streams and another wave of fast solar wind is expected to arrive on Feb. 13, potentially sparking G1 Minor Storms on the evening of Feb. 13 into Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day Aurora Alert — Geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights as far south as Michigan and Maine tonight and tomorrowA fast solar wind stream from a coronal hole continues to influence Earth's space weather, with wind speeds ranging from 500-600 km/s. Geomagnetic conditions have been Unsettled to Active , and another wave of fast solar wind is expected to arrive on Feb. 12-13, potentially sparking G1 Minor Storms on the evening of Feb. 13.arriving on Feb. 14 may bring enhanced auroras, especially in Arctic regions.

Stay tuned for potential Valentine's Day northern lights!conditions, with more activity expected as Earth moves deeper into the stream. Further coronal hole enhancement is likely around Feb. 12 and 13 according to theMonday, Feb. 10: Great chance of Arctic auroras as solar wind picks upAurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Good chance of northern lights If you're hoping to catch the northern lights this weekend, there’s some excitement in the forecast!

While geomagnetic conditions have been mostly quiet, a couple of CMEs are coming.bringing a slight chance of auroral activity. The real potential comes later in the weekend, as a high-speed solar wind stream is expected to arrive on Sunday, Feb. 9. This could push geomagnetic conditions from unsettled to active levels, with occasional bursts of minor to moderate storming possible,e.

If everything lines up just right, auroras could be visible at higher latitudes, with a chance of extending further south for brief periods.this week, with two nearly reaching X-class. Could we be in for some more powerful solar flares over the weekend? Maybe! We'll have to wait and find out.

If you're in a northern location, keep an eye on space weather updates and be ready to head outside, especially on Sunday night. And as always — dark skies away from city lights will give you the best view. Thursday, Feb. 6: Unsettled geomagnetic activity mainly confines northern lights to high latitudes for now... Generally quiet to unsettled conditions mainly confine the northern lights to high latitudes tonight, though this could change due to incoming solar storms.

Two coronal mass ejections are in the forecast, but their impact on Earth is uncertain. One CME from Feb. 2 might deliver a glancing blow on Feb. 6, while another from Feb. 5 has a small chance of arriving on Feb. 7-8. A high-speed solar wind stream is also expected around Feb.9. For the most part, geomagnetic activity should stay, but if a CME arrives, we could see some G1-G2 storming.

There’s also a slight chance of a minor storm if the high-speed stream kicks in. Aurora chasers, watch this space!

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Northern lights remain confined to high latitudes as geomagnetic activity slowsTuesday, Feb. 4: Aurora spotting chances remain good for observers at high latitudesEarth is still feeling the effects of the fast solar wind stream from a coronal hole but solar wind speeds are gradually slowing down and will likelyEarth is still experiencing the effects of a high-speed solar wind stream from not one but two giant coronal holes. The chances of seeing the toward our planet.

The rapidly growing sunspot is crackling with powerful solar flares, including a potent M8.8-class flare that erupted last night atgiant coronal hole is currently aiming aurora-sparking solar windIn doing so it could potentially spark minor geomagnetic storm conditions which could see auroras reach as far south as northern Michigan and Maine. Aurora alert!

Gigantic 500,000-mile 'hole' in the sun's atmosphere could spark impressive northern lights tonight and tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 30: Auroa conditions are quiet tonight but may pick up in the coming daysWhile geomagnetic conditions remain quiet for now, keeping the northern lights confined to high latitudes, activity could intensify in the coming days.directly at Earth. The incoming solar wind is expected to arrive around Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

In doing so it could potentially spark minor geomagnetic storm conditions which could see auroras reach as far south as northern Michigan and Maine.within the next 24 hours. Aurora chasers make sure those cameras are charged! We could be seeing Kp's of 4.33 by Feb. 1!

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Northern lights remain confined to high latitudes tonight but unsettled conditions could spark more intense displaysTuesday, Jan. 28: Incoming coronal mass ejection may ignite stunning auroras tonight Enhanced geomagnetic activity is expected tonight, with northern lights likely visible at high latitudes, particularly above the Arctic Circle. Earth is anticipated to experience a glancing impact from a coronal mass ejection released on January 26, which could spark minor geomagnetic storm conditions,northern lightsFriday, Jan. 24: Possible geomagnetic storm could spark auroras at mid-latitudes All aboard the solar storm train!

Two coronal mass ejections are on track to strike Earth with glancing blows on Jan. 24-25.was released during an M-class solar flare eruption on Jan. 21 and the second from a filament eruption on Jan. 22. If both CMEs land a blow their combined result could be minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions according toA solar storm, known as a coronal mass ejection , erupted from the sun on Jan. 21 and is expected to deliver a glancing blow to Earth.

This event could trigger minor geomagnetic storm activity, potentially producing northern lights visible at higher latitudes, such as northern Michigan and Maine.2025-01-22T10:03:02.654ZNorthern lights above Bug Light, South Portland, Maine May 10, 2024. The sun unleashed the solar storm, or coronal mass ejection , during an eruptive M-class solar flare on Jan. 21.

According to, part of the CME is expected to graze Earth on Jan. 24, potentially sparking minor G1 geomagnetic storm conditions — ideal for aurora displays beyond the regular high latitude range. The partially Earth-directed #solarstorm from 3967 today shows some gorgeous rotational dynamics, but it will serve to keep the bulk of the storm to the East of Earth. We should get a glancing blow mid to late January 24.

#Aurora possible, especially… pic.twitter.com/Vkdqu1dQkbThe sun erupted with an M-class solar flare, the second most powerful class of solar flare today. The flare peaked at 5:39 a.m. ET and was accompanied by a coronal mass ejection , also known as a solar storm. CMEs are vast plumes of plasma and magnetic field from the sun.

If they strike Earth and the conditions are right, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, which in turn lead to spectacular aurora displays.of minor G1-level geomagnetic storms through Jan. 24 according to the UK Met Office. However, forecasters are still waiting for an analysis to see if the incoming CME has any Earth-directed components. We'll keep you informed of any significant developments! Spectacular CME from the M3.3 long duration flare in SUVI 304A EUV data!

Still awaiting LASCO C2 imagery. https://t.co/JvkhPjdXwg pic.twitter.com/e2cyo5ZeYyNOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centerdue to elevated solar winds from an Earth-facing coronal hole. These conditions will ease from today as the coronal hole rotates away from Earth. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centerdue to elevated solar winds from an Earth-facing coronal hole.

These conditions will ease from Jan. 21 onward as the coronal hole rotates away from Earth.will be confined primarily to high latitudes this weekend due to relatively quiet geomagnetic activity but an Earth-facing coronal hole could elevate conditions. Although there are currently no incoming solar storms, the ongoing coronal hole influence is expected to enhance solar winds over the weekend which could lead to unsettled geomagnetic activity with isolated active intervals according to the.

Aurora chasers keep your eyes peeled as we could experience minor geomagnetic storm conditions around Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 according to the UK Met Office. Thursday Jan. 16: Good chance of auroras at high latitudes with possible elevated conditions in the coming daysAurora hunting conditions could improve in the coming days due to a giant Earth-facing coronal hole. This is great news for aurora chasers as coronal holes release high-speed solar wind streams.

When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they increase geomagnetic activity, which can spark intense auroras. A southern hemisphere coronal hole is facing Earth. Enhanced solar wind could arrive in ~3 days - Follow live on https://t.co/bsXLidnzGh pic.twitter.com/LnMFhUUSM4northern lights, aurora activity may slightly increase on Jan.10 due to the influence of a high-speed solar wind stream emanating from a small coronal hole.

A possible filament eruption fromAlthough things are currently looking rather quiet on the sun, two emerging sunspot regions over the sun's eastern limb might mix things up a bit should they grow rapidly in the coming days. Thursday, Jan. 9: Northern lights confined to high latitudes as geomagnetic activity remains relatively quietA brief uptick in solar wind speed is expected around Jan. 10–11, according to the UK Met Office.

This is due to a small coronal hole in the sun, allowingis decreasing as the once-active sunspot AR3947, which crackled with activity earlier this week, begins to decay. No significant sunspot regions have yet emerged over the sun's eastern limb . We’ll continue to monitor for any significant solar events that could lead to stronger northern lights displays.

Stay tuned!northern lightsThis is due to a small coronal hole in the sun, allowing solar wind to escape more readily into space.region is rotating into Earth's view and showing signs of intense activity. Just yesterday, sunspot group AR3947 unleashed a powerful M-class solar flare, accompanied by what appears to be an Earth-directed "Region 3947 launches what looks to be an Earth-directed #solarstorm during an M4.8-flare!

It is too early to tell without seeing coronagraph images, but the dimming regions around the eruption look promising . Stay tuned.

" Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in a Region 3947 launches what looks to be an Earth-directed #solarstorm during an M4.8-flare! It is too early to tell without seeing coronagraph images, but the dimming regions around the eruption look promising . Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/X6pAHfzdPqWhen CMEs, also known as solar storms, hit Earth's magnetic field they can trigger geomagnetic storm conditions that can lead to dramatic aurora displays.

CMEs often accompany solar flares, but not always. Both are caused by magnetic disturbances in the sun's atmosphere, typically near active regions like sunspots. Solar flares are bursts of electromagnetic energy that travel at light speed, while CMEs are slower eruptions of plasma and magnetic fields that can take days to reach. A flare may occur without a CME if no plasma is expelled, and CMEs can happen without a significant flare during gradual magnetic shifts.

According to SpaceWeatherLive's latest predictions, there's a strong chance we’ll see more powerful solar flares today. Here are theThese heightened conditions may result in visible auroras across the northern United States, while in the UK, they could be observed in the far north of Scotland. , Earth might experience a glancing blow from an incoming solar storm, or coronal mass ejection , predicted to arrive late on January 6 or early January 7 .

Should this occur, minor G1 geomagnetic storm conditions are possible. Aurora forecast for tonight and the weekend: Minor geomagnetic storm conditions predicted Aurora chasers could be in for yet another treat this weekend as NOAA has issued another geomagnetic storm watch, this time for minor G1 conditions from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5. The elevated conditions are due to two coronal holes spewing high-speed solar wind toward Earth.

When directed at Earth these solar wind streams can interact withA large coronal hole has been detected on the sun and Earth is in the firing line. This is good news for aurora chasers as coronal holes release high-speed solar wind streams. When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field they increase geomagnetic activity which in turn can spark intense auroras.2025 is off to a great start in terms of northern lights and more shows could be on the horizon!

As the current geomagnetic storm conditions begin to wane, aurora enthusiasts in high-latitude regions, such as northern Canada and Alaska, still have a strong chance of witnessing stunning auroral displays tonight. According toSolar activity remains high, with several Earth-facing sunspot regions posing a potential risk of releasing solar storms, also known as coronal mass ejections in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates. Northern lights dance over a ski slope in Levi, Finland.

While many celebrated New Year's Eve with bursts of glittering fireworks, Earth joined the festivities with a natural display of its own: the, sparking minor geomagnetic storm conditions and painting the night sky with vivid aurora displays as far south as California, U.S, Austria, and Germany. New Year's northern lights delight as powerful solar storms spark auroras across central US and Europe , which could trigger more northern lights around Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, according to space weather physicist Tamitha Skov.

"Our Sun rings in the New Year! We just had a new #solarstorm launch from Region 3939 in the Earth-Strike Zone," Skov wrote in aA coronal mass ejection spawned by the massive X1.1 solar flare on Dec. 29 has reached Earth and is expected to amp up the northern light overnight on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with space weather experts maintaining a G3 geomagnetic storm watch through the New Year.

"The anticipated CME that launched from the Sun on 29 Dec has arrived! SWPC forecast timing was very good as the shock arrival at the leading edge of the coronal mass ejection arrived at our solar wind observatory - NOAA DSCOVR and NASA ACE by 10:56am EST and reached Earth shortly afterwards," the Space Weather Prediction Center wrote in an update today.

"As CME progression continues, the main magnetic “cloud” embedded within the CME should arrive and we anticipate G1-G3 potential to continue into the evening and early night hours across the U.S.." Monday, Dec. 30: Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark auroras deep into mid-latitudes tonight and tomorrowWe could be in for a New Year's aurora treat with northern lights potentially visible deep into mid-latitudes tonight and tomorrow . Friday, Dec. 27 and the Weekend: Christmas solar flare, Dec. 25, and some of them may amplify the changes of enhanced auroars over the weekend and days leading into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

According the U.K. Meteorology Office's space weather center, solar activity is fairly low, with up to 14 sunspot regions on the Earth-facing side of the sun.

"The current southern hemisphere far side is proving a fertile breeding ground for Coronal Mass Ejections , with a good many observed through the Christmas period heading south and later southeast from the far side, implying the presence of a large and active region here - potentially of note into the New Year period," MET officials wrote in anThe chance of auroras for Christmas appears to have fizzled as a potential G1 geomagnetic storm from a solar flare and coronal mass ejection earlier this week did not materialize.

However, there is still a chance that the CME may be late, with chances for northern lights over the northern U.K. "A Coronal Mass Ejection is likely to glance Earth on Wednesday night into Thursday , potentially giving aurora over Scotland, with a chance that aurora could extend more widely across Northern Ireland and Northern England and similar geomagnetic latitudes," the U.K. Meteorology Office reported today.

"Aurora is likely to be declining by Thursday night, but with a slight chance of reaching northern Scotland. "watch for stargazers across the northernmost U.S. states, as well as north upper Midwest states. A class G1 geomagnetic storm watch is still in effect due to the arrival of solar winds from a that erupted from the sun on Dec. 23.

As we said yesterday, such storms can spawn amazing auroral displays, sometimes visible as far as the mid-latitudes.2024-12-24T10:16:47.333Zforecast looks promising in the coming days, driven by the influence of fast solar winds and the potential glancing blow of an incoming. CMEs are massive eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when they interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can trigger geomagnetic storms.

These storms can result in striking auroral displays, sometimes visible as far as the mid-latitudes.due to the anticipated arrival of the incoming CME. Elevated geomagnetic conditions could enhance auroras at high latitudes, such asNOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. CMEs are vast plumes of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. If they strike Earth and the conditions are right, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, which in turn lead to spectacular aurora displays.

It would be a very different story if we were on the other side of the sun. There are some incredibly active regions on the farside of the sun unleashing a barrage of powerful coronal mass ejections . Had this happened on the Earth-facing side of the sun, we would have been in for a series of mighty solar storms. The barrage of three big & fast far side full halo CMEs on Dec 15-19th is quite remarkable.

Had this happened on the Earth facing side we would have been in for a series of geomagnetic storms quite possibly rivaling or exceeding the 2003 Halloween storms. Alas ... pic.twitter.com/fpqSBiHr62A cluster of sunspots located in the southeast quadrant are beginning to rotate into view and are already crackling with activity. M3.5 solar flare detected around a cluster of sunspots located in the southeast quadrant at 15:34 UTC . https://t.co/aqK4Q6XLqw pic.twitter.com/Ac4YtZ9RsJCould some Christmas auroras be on the cards?

We'll have to wait and see what the sun has in store for us. Thursday, Dec. 19: Solar activity slows for now but some big players are on the horizonAurora watchers at mid-latitudes may feel it's been a while since a major geomagnetic storm lit up the skies.

However, that could soon change. Several highly active sunspot regions will be rotating into view in the coming days, raising the potential for dramatic auroral displays. , traveling at an incredible speed of 1,964 miles per second . Had it been Earth-directed, it could have reached our planet in under 18 hours.

According to solar astrophysicist Ryan French, the CME had the potential to trigger one of the largest geomagnetic storms of the past few decades! Yesterday, a *significant* coronal mass ejection erupted from the back of the Sun, with an estimated speed over 3000 km/s. If Earth-directed this would have had potential to cause one of the largest geomagnetic storms of the past few decades! Fun!

pic.twitter.com/DrodH1UlsXWe just have to be patient and see what the sun has in store for us when these active regions begin to face Earth. Could some Christmas auroras be on the cards? Only time will tell. Solar wind speeds remain relatively elevated due to the impact of the coronal mass ejection on Dec. 17.

There is a good chance of northern lights at high latitudes. The sun unleashed several large CMEs — expulsions of plasma and magnetic field — yesterday . Though every eruption is predicted to miss Earth, we cannot completely rule out a possible glancing blow. After all the CME that struck on Dec. 17 was forecast to be a glancing blow and ended up being a direct hit.

Tuesday Dec. 17: Geomagnetic storm warning issued, more auroras could be on the way— a plume of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — unexpectedly impacted Earth this morning at 12:19 a.m. EST at 0519 GMT. The CME was only predicted to narrowly miss Earth, but instead, it delivered a direct hit, triggering G1 geomagnetic storm conditions. Strong auroras were visible in the northern U.S. and Canada.

Geomagnetic storms occur when solar wind or CMEs from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field, causing charged particles to enter the. These particles collide with gases like oxygen and nitrogen, exciting them and creating the colorful lights we see as auroras, especially near the poles. Monday, Dec. 16: Great chance of northern lights tonight and the days aheadSpace weather activity has increased to moderate levels in recent days and more activity could be on the horizon!

A solar filament lifted off the sun yesterday and a coronal mass ejection appeared to accompany the event according to the UK's national weather and climate service theThe aurora forecast for the next few days is looking promising. According to the Met Office, at least one, perhaps two CMEs could have Earth-directed components that may arrive between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov took to X to explain the possibility of an Earth-directed solar storm in the coming days..

"This means we likely have an Earth-directed #solarstorm, finally. Impact possible by midday December 18. Waiting for coronagraph imagery for a better estimate for prediction models," Skov continued. We have lift off!

A snake-like filament is launching while passing through the Earth-strike zone! This means we likely have an Earth-directed #solarstorm, finally. Impact possible by midday December 18.

Waiting for coronagraph imagery for a better estimate for prediction models. pic.twitter.com/0E2XMujNYFThe rise in Kp by Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 is likely due to the fast solar wind emitted from an Earth-facing coronal hole according to the UK's national weather and climate service the Two M-class solar flares, the second most powerful category of solar flares, erupted from the sun on Dec. 12. It remains unclear whether these events were accompanied by notable coronal mass ejections with Earth-directed components.

Double boom! M2.2 and M1.6 flares from active region 3922 this afternoon. Both events appear to have been eruptive, awaiting coronagraph imagery to ascertain if there are noteworthy CMEs. Active region 3922 is rotating into an increasingly Earth-facing position. pic.twitter.com/Zda0OBWmnwThe active region responsible for these eruptions, Region 3922, is beginning to rotate into a position facing Earth.

Should this region produce significant CMEs in the days ahead, it could be excellent news for aurora enthusiasts. Thursday Dec. 12: Fair chance of auroras at high latitudes, enhanced solar wind possibleEnhanced solar wind could be observed on Dec. 14 through Dec. 15 due to a fast solar wind emitted from an Earth-facing coronal hole according to UK's national weather and climate service the A large coronal mass ejection —a vast plume of plasma and magnetic field—was released from the sun yesterday .

However, it emanated from the backside of the sun and so has no Earth-directed component. Now that SOHO has backfilled the images from the far side CME we can see that it was a full halo. https://t.co/M5pb1Orh3d pic.twitter.com/J6QzAuvOsZNOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, these solar wind speeds have eased slightly in the last 24 hours according to the UK's national weather and climate service the We could experience unsettled geomagnetic activity by Dec. 13 due to a connection to the fast winds from another coronal hole, according to the Met Office.

These could lead to sporadic active intervals of higher geomagnetic activity, so keep your eyes on the skies. You never know, you may catch a glimpse of the occasionalNOAA's Space Weather Prediction CenterCoronal hole #98 is now facing Earth. A solar wind stream flowing from this zone appears to be moving past Earth.

Unsettled to Active conditions will be possible should the Bz component of the IMF point south for any prolonged period of time. https://t.co/aqK4Q6XdAY pic.twitter.com/1da8my9qNBlaunched will graze Earth to the west. Sadly, the coming fast solar wind streams might deflect the structure even further to the west.

Expect only mild impacts by midday December 11," Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in aSkov took to X to post a 5-day space weather outlook, noting sporadic auroras likely at high latitudes due to fast solar wind and possible glancing blow from the CME on Wednesday. The latest 5-Day Outlooks: Expect sporadic #Aurora at high latitudes due to a fast solar wind stream hitting now & a glancing #SolarStorm blow by Wednesday.

Risks for R3-level #RadioBlackouts & #RadiationStorms remain elevated over the next 48 hours but should calm by mid-week. pic.twitter.com/dV9dUoifSbWhile geomagnetic activity is forecasted to remain relatively low in the coming days, this could quickly change with the eruption of a coronal mass ejection , potentially resulting in striking auroral displays. CMEs are enormous eruptions of plasma and magnetic energy released from the sun, often associated with powerful solar flares.

Upon reaching Earth, they can induce geomagnetic storm conditions that give rise to breathtaking auroras. We will be sure to update you if any eruptions give rise to Earth-directed CMEs! Thursday, Dec. 5: Fair chance of auroras at high latitudes, conditions improvingToday there is a good possibility of seeing the northern lights at high latitudes primarily above the Arctic Circle.

AWhen directed at Earth, the stream of solar wind flowing from a coronal hole can impact Earth's magnetosphere, triggering geomagnetic storm conditions and resulting in impressive aurora displays. The sun has been rather quiet of late, but if it unleashes a powerful solar flare accompanied by a coronal mass ejection in the coming days, we could be in for an aurora treat.

CMEs are large plumes of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. When they collide with Earth they can trigger geomagnetic storms which in turn lead to dramatic auroras. Two large coronal holes are turning to face Earth and could fuel auroras in the coming days. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center , the aurora forecast predicts a maximum Kp index of approximately 1.7.

While this is on the lower end of activity, it’s still worth keeping an eye on the skies, especially in areas with minimal light pollution. Adding to the favorable conditions, tonight’s waxing crescent moon is just 10% illuminated. This means darker skies, offering an ideal backdrop for aurora-hunting and skywatching enthusiasts. Over the next few days, we may observe a rise in aurora activity as two large coronal holes turn to face Earth.

This is good news for aurora chasers as coronal holes release high-speed solar wind streams. When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field they increase geomagnetic activity which in turn can spark intense auroras. We could see a rise in aurora activity by the weekend.

There is a fair chance of seeing auroras at high latitudes tonight, with a maximum predicted Kp of around 2.7, as indicated byOver the next few days, we may observe a rise in aurora activity as a large coronal hole turns to face Earth. Monday Dec. 2: Good possibility of northern lights at high latitudes There is a good chance of seeing auroras at high latitudes tonight, with a maximum predicted Kp of 3 indicated byWe could see a slight bump in aurora activity over the next few days as a large coronal hole turns to face Earth.

The coronal hole is visible in GOES-16 satellite imagery. We currently do not have any Solar Dynamics Observatory imagery or data due to a flood at A large coronal hole is present on the sun's disk and will be turning to face Earth in the coming days. Solar wind streams from coronal holes can interact with the planet's magnetosphere, potentially causing geomagnetic storms and creating stunning aurora displays.

Aurora chasers had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a CME that left the sun on Nov. 25. Unfortunately, they were left in the dark as the CME struck Earth's magnetic field on Nov. 28 around 9:45 p.m. EST but failed to spark the anticipated geomagnetic storm conditions. , solar weather could pick up this week as more active regions rotate into view, increasing our chances of solar storms.

A good window of aurora viewing opportunities, especially at high latitudes remains over the holiday weekend. The northern lights could put on a good show tonight. Visibility tonight will be good, as the thin waxing crescent moon is only 7% illuminated, providing dark skies for optimum northern lights viewing.

Also, keep your eye out for the There are a few active large sunspot regions on the sun today giving a high chance of some explosive eruptions.next three days on NOAA's SWPC We could be in for a nice aurora show over Thanksgiving as the thin waxing moon is nearing the new moon phase on Dec. 1, so moonlight will not interfere with northern lights viewing efforts. We are also in the midst of the Geminid meteor shower so when while you're out hunting auroras be sure to keep an eye out for some impressive Geminid meteors.

Keep your eyes skyward for possible Thanksgiving aurora! from sunspot region 3901 is headed in our direction.

The CME has resulted in a G1 watch and a G2 watch for Nov. 28 and 29, respectively, according to a"A G1 watch has been issued for 28 Nov and a G2 watch was issued for 29 Nov due to the arrival of a CME associated with a filament eruption that took off the Sun late on 25 Nov.

"A G1 watch has been issued for 28 Nov and a G2 watch was issued for 29 Nov due to the arrival of a CME associated with a filament eruption that took off the Sun late on 25 Nov. pic.twitter.com/pg1yihQdQyFinally, some promising aurora news! A coronal mass ejection erupted from the sun on Nov. 25 and may deliver a glancing blow to Earth in time for the Thanksgiving holidays.are powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when Earth-directed they can slam into our magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storm conditions which in turn can lead to impressive The eruption from sunspot region 3901 could result in a glancing blow impact predicted for around Nov. 28.

"Waiting for coronagraph imagery to confirm, but we might get some #aurora over the Thanksgiving holiday! " Space Weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in a Finally, a potentially Earth-directed #solarstorm! After a lot of eye-candy in all directions from our Sun, Region 3901 fires an M-flare and launches a storm towards us! waiting for coronagraph imagery to confirm, but we might get some #aurora over the Thanksgiving holiday! pic.twitter.com/7m2dQXEdRF.

The region has already proven its explosive capabilities, which may become geoeffective as the region turns to face Earth toward the. Despite low Kp predictions, there’s still a good chance of seeing the northern lights tonight at high latitudes, particularly in areas above the Arctic Circle. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center . Despite low Kp predictions, there’s still a possibility of seeing the northern lights today at high latitudes, particularly in areas above the Arctic Circle.

In recent days, significant solar activity has predominantly occurred on the far side of the sun. On Nov. 21, a massive coronal mass ejection erupted, triggering the most powerful solar radiation storm.

Additionally, earlier this morning at 2:30 a.m. EST , the sun unleashed an M9.45-class solar flare from a region just beyond the northeast limb. This active region, which nearly produced an X-class flare, is expected to rotate into Earth’s view within the next few days, potentially making any subsequent eruptions Earth-directed. While the current forecast is not too promising, remember that this can change rapidly if the sun erupts with a coronal mass ejection .

CMEs are powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when Earth-directed they can slam into our magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storm conditions which in turn can lead to fantastic aurora displays. CMEs often accompany powerful solar flare eruptions so we will be sure to update you if any eruptions give rise to Earth-directed CMEs!

The current forecast for tonight and over the weekend suggests it's likely to see the northern lights at high latitudes, particularly in areas above the Arctic Circle.is currently predicted for Saturday night according to the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. To get a thorough breakdown of the latest Kp predictions from Nov. 22. to Nov. 24, visit Keep in mind, that the sun is rather fickle and can change in an instant.

Just when it seemed a bit too quiet, the sun erupted with a massive farside coronal mass ejection . Unfortunately for aurora enthusiasts, the eruption on Nov. 21 doesn’t appear to have an Earth-directed component.

CMEs are powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when Earth-directed they can slam into our magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storm conditions which in turn can lead to fantastic aurora displays While the CME was not Earth-directed, the eruption did cause the most energetic solar radiation storm since at least 2005 according to "This means it was a BIG eruption. Likely launched from Region 3889 or 3897 on the Sun's farside, this #solarstorm doesn't appear to have any Earth-directed component.

We can tell because the coronal wave stays localized near the west limb.

" Skov wrote in a post on X. This eruption has caused the most energetic solar #RadiationStorm since the 2005 or possibly the 2003 Halloween events . This means it was a BIG eruption. Likely launched from Region 3889 or 3897 on the Sun's farside, this #solarstorm doesn't appear to… https://t.co/3xnw3VYPlj pic.twitter.com/Q43XgLLQD4The recent eruption reminds us that the sun can always throw up surprises.

While the current weekend forecast doesn't look overly promising for dramatic auroras that can all change very quickly. We'll keep you updated on any significant developments or incoming CMEs. Despite low Kp predictions, there’s still a possibility to see the northern lights today at high latitudes, particularly in areas above the Arctic Circle.that is currently present on the sun.

However, it has shrunk significantly in the last few days and will not face Earth for much longer. But we constantly monitor the sun for other significant coronal hole formations. Solar wind streams from coronal holes can interact with the planet's magnetosphere, potentially causing geomagnetic storms and creating stunning aurora displays. While the forecast is still not too promising we need to remember that this can all change very quickly if the sun erupts with a coronal mass ejection .

CMEs are powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun, when Earth-directed they can slam into our magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storm conditions which in turn can lead to fantastic aurora displays. CMEs often accompany powerful solar flare eruptions so we will be sure to update you if any eruptions give rise to Earth-directed CMEs!

Wednesday Nov. 20: Auroras possible at high latitudes despite relatively quiet sun Even with low Kp predictions, there’s still a good opportunity to spot the northern lights today at high latitudes, particularly in areas above the Arctic Circle.. Solar wind streams from coronal holes can interact with the planet's magnetosphere, potentially causing geomagnetic storms and creating stunning aurora displays. So while the Kp index is low, there is still a possibility of a nice show at high latitudes this evening.

While geomagnetic activity is forecasted to remain relatively low in the coming days, this could quickly change with the eruption of a coronal mass ejection , potentially resulting in striking auroral displays. CMEs are enormous eruptions of plasma and magnetic energy released from the sun, often associated with powerful solar flares. Upon reaching Earth, they can induce geomagnetic storm conditions that give rise to breathtaking auroras.

We will be sure to update you if any eruptions give rise to Earth-directed CMEs! Today there is still a good chance of seeing the northern lights at high latitudes primarily above the Arctic Circle, despite lower Kp predictions compared to yesterday. Aand may trigger increased geomagnetic activity over the coming days. When directed at Earth, the stream of solar wind flowing from a coronal hole can impact Earth's magnetosphere, triggering geomagnetic storm conditions and resulting in impressive aurora displays.

The sun appears to be"waking up" from a brief hiatus in solar activity, unleashing nine M-class solar flares yesterday. A majority of the flares originated from a newly emerging sunspot group AR3901. The sunspot is turning toward Earth which means if it unleashes a powerful solar flare accompanied by a coronal mass ejection in the coming days, we could be in for an aurora treat.

CMEs are large plumes of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. When they collide with Earth they can trigger geomagnetic storms which in turn lead to dramatic auroras. Tonight's aurora forecast by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. The red 'view line' marks the southernmost extent of possible aurora sightings.

Today there is a good possibility of seeing the northern lights at high latitudes primarily above the Arctic Circle. Acould also bring an increase in geomagnetic activity over the coming days. When directed at Earth, the stream of solar wind flowing from a coronal hole can impact Earth's magnetosphere, triggering geomagnetic storm conditions and resulting in impressive aurora displays.

The sun has been rather quiet of late, but if it unleashes a powerful solar flare accompanied by a coronal mass ejection in the coming days, we could be in for an aurora treat. CMEs are large plumes of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. When they collide with Earth they can trigger geomagnetic storms which in turn lead to dramatic auroras.





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