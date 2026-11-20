The project could add some life to a barren stretch of Second Street.

A new seven-story, 161-unit apartment building is slated for 460-74 N. Second St., just south of Spring Garden Street. The proposal would include underground parking for 75 cars and 72 bike parking spots inside the building.

The property will have a roof deck, a courtyard, a gym, and other standard amenities. The building will have two commercial spaces of 2,100 and 1,850 square feet, one fronting on 2nd Street and one on Noble Street. Renderings submitted to the City Planning Commission indicate that 10%, or roughly 16, of the units would be affordable.

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That would allow the developer to access a zoning bonus that will allow them to build taller and denser than the property’s existing land-use rules allow. The majority of the apartments, 114 units, will have one bedroom, while 22 will be two-bedroom, and 25 will be studios. The largest two-bedroom will be 965 square feet, while the smallest studio will be 395 square feet.

The project is located just to the south of the Noble, a 13-story, 360-unit apartment building developed by National Real Estate Development and Kushner Real Estate Group. The new Second Street project was presented to the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association on Nov. 2, in advance of consideration at December’s Civic Design Review meeting.

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The community group praised the inclusion of bike parking spaces inside the building, but called for the addition of exterior bicycle parking and a bike share station as well.

“We are pleased to see the inclusion of mixed-income units in this proposal,” the neighbors group wrote in response. “Our concerns with the project are primarily related to making this an attractive addition to the neighborhood. ” The land sits on a stretch of Second Street just north of the ramp to I-95 . It’s an area with little pedestrian activity, so the project could bring more life to this corner of the neighborhood.

But the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association wanted some tweaks to the architecture.

“As the Noble to the north shows, elegance can be achieved with fewer materials,” the commentary reads. “The transparency at the corner is attractive, but we are concerned that pairing the glass with fiber cement siding will not look good over the long term. ” The property at 460-74 N. Second St. was previously reported as the site for a further multifamily extension of the collaboration between National Real Estate Development and Kushner Real Estate Group at the Noble.

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The land is still listed in city records as owned by a limited liability company based at 515 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City, which is the headquarters of the Kushner Real Estate Group. But the renderings for the project submitted to the Philadelphia City Planning Commission do not mention Kushner or National. A National representative confirmed to the Inquirer they are not involved with the project.

Instead, the plans are labeled as being made for Edward Topolewski, a Villanova-based real estate developer with a Bryn Mawr P.O. box, and the listed architect is Ingram/Sageser. The same development team recently proposed a 173-unit, seven-story apartment building for 1700 Germantown Ave .

Emails to the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association that were shared with The Inquirer show that the project was presented to them by zoning attorney Richard DeMarco and Eric Marshall of MGMT Residential, both of whom are also involved with 1700 Germantown Ave. Both projects are being considered by the advisory-only Civic Design Review committee Dec. 1. Neither Topolewski, DeMarco, nor Marshall responded to requests for comment. A representative for Kushner declined to comment.