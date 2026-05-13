Northern Italy: A Hidden Paradise of Natural Wonders

Northern Italy is a rich region that offers far more than gondolas and designer goods. A new guide highlights hundreds of hidden gems across northern Italy, where travellers can discover secluded lakes, vast mountain ranges, dazzling waterfalls and ancient sites.

From the shimmering shores of Lake Garda to the breathtaking Dolomite mountains, northern Italy is a hidden paradise of natural wonders largely undiscovered by tourists.

Beyond the crowded canals of Venice and fashionable streets of Milan, this rich region offers far more than gondolas and designer goods. For those who want to escape the tourist traps and explore further afield, a new guide highlights hundreds of hidden gems across northern Italy, where travellers can discover secluded lakes, vast mountain ranges, dazzling waterfalls and ancient sites.

Wild Guide Northern Italy maps the wild side of five core regions: the Alps, the Dolomites, the Great Lakes, Venice and Tuscany. From wild swims in remote coves and lakeside camping in the Great Lakes, to hikes through azure canyons, sacred forests, and lesser-known parts of the Dolomites, the guide, available to buy now, has something for every traveller. Read on to discover how you can maximise your trip to northern Italy with 16 hotspots handpicked by us





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Northern Italy Hidden Gems Secluded Lakes Mountain Ranges Dazzling Waterfalls Ancient Sites Wild Guide Northern Italy Alps Dolomites Great Lakes Venice Tuscany Preda Rossa Val Masino Lombardy Isola Comacina Lake Como Colle Del Nivolet Graian Alps Ledro Land Art Trentino Lago Gelato Sledged Path Vallemaggia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amber Toler: Accounting Major to Climbing Gym Owner, Finding Paradise in a Rural Rock Climbing HavenA former accounting student, Amber Toler now runs Dyno Outfitters in Vernal, Utah, a thriving outdoor adventure company. Her ambitious dream of opening a climbing gym turns into a reality in a county surrounded by desert, rivers, and mountains.

Read more »

Over 100 peacocks invade seaside town in northern ItalyThe birds have reportedly been there for years, a colony living in an abandoned aeronautical complex.

Read more »

Disney Adults: Joy and privilege in a theme park paradiseThe author questions the online outrage and underlying resentment toward those who find joy in visiting Disney theme parks and considers the role of privilege in shaping this discourse.

Read more »

Free Lamborghini with Purchase of Paradise Valley EstateOriginally listed at $21 million, the property has launched a one-week bidding opportunity beginning at $10 million, with all offers due by 5:00 PM on May 13, 2026.

Read more »