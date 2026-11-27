“I feel honored to be able to do this,” said Concord High School junior and trumpet player Taitum Myers. “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I'm so very grateful to be part of this.”

The Concord High School marching band from Elkhart is pressing ahead despite bad weather and a change in plans. After months of preparation, the Concord Marching Minutemen are ready to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, rescheduled for Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

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“I feel honored to be able to do this,” said Concord High School junior and trumpet player Taitum Myers. “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m so very grateful to be part of this. ” The 215-member marching band made the 12-hour bus trip from northern Indiana to New York City for the performance. But bad weather pushed the parade from Thursday to Saturday.