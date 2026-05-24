Northern Couples Happier in Marriages Than Southern, Reveals Survey

A nationwide survey of 2,000 married Britons commissioned by digital wealth manager, Moneyfarm, has found that northern couples are apparently the happiest in their marriages. The study indicates that there is a 'war of the marriages' between the North and South as northern couples report being more happily married, compared to their southern counterparts.

Forget the North-South divide over jobs and house prices, now it’s war of the marriages with northern couples apparently the happiest, research has found. Sheffield came out on top with 47pc of couples declaring themselves to be ‘incredibly happy’ with their other half, followed by Stoke-on-Trent, at 38pc, and Leeds at 34pc.

Fourth-placed Oxford was the highest-placed southern location, with 32pc of couples agreeing with the statement, falling to a miserable 16pc in Cambridge. The nationwide survey of 2,000 married Britons was commissioned by digital wealth manager, Moneyfarm, and the company says it paints a ‘shockingly mixed picture of modern marriage’.





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Northern Couples Happier in Marriages Than Southern, Reveals SurveyA nationwide survey of 2,000 married Britons commissioned by digital wealth manager, Moneyfarm, has found that northern couples are apparently the happiest in their marriages. The study indicates that there is a 'war of the marriages' between the North and South as northern couples report being more happily married, compared to their southern counterparts.

Read more »