Northern Colorado Woman's Passion for Horses Leads to Trailblazing Conservation Efforts

Vickie Buchanan, a lifelong horse enthusiast, founded the Northern Colorado Back Country Horsemen to preserve and maintain public lands in Colorado. Her tireless efforts have made a significant impact on trails and wilderness areas, inspiring others to connect with nature responsibly.

Vickie Buchanan's love for horses began at a young age. Growing up, she spent her time riding trails and camping in the backcountry, creating cherished memories that revolved around her equine companions. These experiences laid the foundation for her life's work, which she now dedicates to sharing her passion with others. Buchanan's father instilled in her a deep respect for the outdoors, teaching her everything from Leave No Trace principles to camping and hunting.

These skills she now utilizes to educate and empower others to connect with nature responsibly.Noticing a lack of a local chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America (BCHA) in Northern Colorado, Buchanan took initiative in 2003. She established the Northern Colorado Back Country Horsemen (NCBCH), uniting local equestrians with the national movement dedicated to preserving and maintaining Colorado's stunning natural landscapes. The volunteer group collaborates closely with the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and state parks to ensure trails remain open and accessible for all.Buchanan leads volunteer groups, including members like Gerry Cole and Jay McDonald, on expeditions to clear vegetation, construct trails, and undertake other essential maintenance tasks. Their combined efforts have visibly impacted areas like the Pawnee National Grasslands and Red Feathers. Buchanan's dedication and character have earned her widespread admiration, culminating in a nomination for Denver7's Everyday Hero award by Kelley Richey, a fellow NCBCH member who considers Buchanan a mentor. Buchanan remains committed to her mission, focusing on mentoring the next generation to ensure the continuation of their vital work. She recognizes the importance of passing down knowledge and skills to younger generations, ensuring the legacy of responsible trail stewardship endures





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Conservation Horses Trails Volunteering Back Country Horsemen Northern Colorado Nature Preservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Ballet Dancers Explore the Passion and Excess of Casanova in New ProductionColorado Ballet's upcoming production of 'Casanova' offers dancers a unique opportunity to portray real historical figures. The ballet delves into the life of the notorious Venetian playboy, exploring his many relationships and the complexities of his character. Dancers Jonnathan Ramirez and Ariel McCarty discuss the challenges and rewards of bringing this larger-than-life figure to life on stage.

Read more »

Hawthorne's 17 lead Northern Colorado over Sacramento State 68-64Led by Isaiah Hawthorne's 17 points, Northern Colorado defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 68-64. for the Bears' eighth consecutive win. Langston Reynolds scored 14 points for Northern Colorado (14-5, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Holt finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Sacramento State (5-13, 1-4).

Read more »

Northern Colorado plays Idaho, aims for 4th straight road winNorthern Colorado will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bears face Idaho. The teams play Thursday for the first time this season. Idaho is 3-3 against the Big Sky, and Northern Colorado is 6-0 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Mitchell scores 25, including buzzer-beating 3 as Idaho downs Northern Colorado 77-76Led by Kolton Mitchell's 25 points, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer, the Idaho Vandals defeated the Northern Colorado Bears 77-76 on Thursday night. The Vandals are now 9-11 on the season, while the Bears moved to 14-6.

Read more »

Northern Colorado Beats Eastern WashingtonNorthern Colorado defeated Eastern Colorado 67-62 on Saturday night, led by Isaiah Hawthorne's 32 points and seven rebounds. The Bears shot 50% from the field and made 82% of their free throws.

Read more »

Idaho State hosts Reynolds and Northern ColoradoNorthern Colorado visits the Idaho State Bengals after Langston Reynolds scored 23 points in the Bears' 87-69 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Monday's game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Bears won the previous matchup 93-92.

Read more »