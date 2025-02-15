Northeastern Edges Boston College in Overtime Thriller

In a back-and-forth battle, No. 15 Northeastern emerged victorious over Boston College in overtime, 5-4. Boston College jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Northeastern rallied to tie the game before taking the lead in the third period. Sammy Taber tied the game for Boston College late in regulation, but Northeastern ultimately prevailed in overtime.

Boston College women's hockey team surged ahead early with a 2-0 lead, but ultimately fell short in a thrilling 5-4 overtime defeat against No. 15 Northeastern on Saturday. Gaby Roy capitalized on a power play opportunity less than a minute into the game, followed swiftly by Tricia Piku extending the Eagles' advantage to 2-0 just over a minute later. Northeastern clawed their way back, however, knotting the game with consecutive power-play goals in both the first and second periods.

Boston College regained control with Kate Ham's goal five minutes into the second period, but Northeastern countered with Skylar Irving and Eloise Caron finding the back of the net, taking the lead heading into the final frame. Sammy Taber breathed new life into the Eagles' hopes, tying the game six and a half minutes into the third period, forcing the contest into overtime. The drama reached its climax in the extra period when Northeastern's Shannon sealed the victory with a game-winning goal less than two minutes in, leaving Boston College with the heart-breaking 5-4 loss. Boston College will have a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday when they face Northeastern again at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.





