Northeast Side mother says her home was hit by gunfire while family was sleeping

A Northeast Side family woke to the sound of gunfire early Sunday and later found two bullet holes in their home, including one in their 11-year-old son’s bedroom.

A Northeast Side family woke to the sound of gunfire early Sunday morning and later found two bullet holes in their home, including one in their 11-year-old son’s bedroom.

Kelsie Roberts said she, her husband and their son were woken up by loud bangs around 2 a.m. at their home off Gibbs Sprawl Road and Walzem Road.

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“The gunshots, they just kept going off, like bop bop,” Roberts said, “probably like 10 or 12 of them. ” In the daylight, the family said they saw a bullet went through the back panel of the house, pierced through their bed frame and exited out their front window while they were sleeping.

“It shocked me. I was scared,” Roberts said.

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“I immediately called the police. ” Roberts said a second bullet went through the back of the house, through several closet walls and doors and landed on her son’s floor. She said she didn’t want to think about what would have happened if he was awake or closer to the closet.

“It’s just scary to think that my son’s bed is right here,” Roberts said. Roberts said she believes the shooting was random, and while family urged her to get a hotel room, she said they want to feel secure at home.

“This is our home,” Roberts said. “We have to be able to feel safe here. ” The family filed a police report. KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information, and will update this article once we hear back.

“That could have ended so much worse than it did. My husband sleeps here, my kid sleeps here,” Roberts said.

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“I don’t know what I would have done if I woke up with my husband dead next to me. ” Read also: Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Schertz, police say