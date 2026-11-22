High pressure remains in control with warm and sunny weather expected this weekend.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A few clouds will start to filter in tonight and tomorrow as our next cold front approaches from the west. This will bring a more substantial shift to our weather pattern for the week of Thanksgiving, especially in the temperature department.

As for tonight, outside of a few clouds, we will stay quiet and cool. Expect overnight lows into the lower 40s. Sunday brings a return of the warmer weather along with an evening opportunity for rain. Highs Sunday afternoon will likely warm into the mid and upper 60s for many.

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Our next rain chance arrives after sunset with scattered showers developing ahead of the cold front. The front will reset our temperature pattern for next week as well as leave us with a more unsettled pattern for the week of Thanksgiving. Highs Monday will only warm into the mid 40s under a mainly dry sky.

As a more persistent northwest wind sets up, we will gradually see the development of lake effect rain and snow showers late Monday into Tuesday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected right now, but areas that could see some early week lake effect will be our primary and secondary snowbelts.

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Dry air quickly arrives midday Tuesday to start shutting down our lake effect activity, but expect it to be a colder day with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40°. The middle and end of the week will bring a more unsettled pattern to our area. We are still tracking a chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

As data continues to resolve the finer details and exact track of this next system, we will likely still make adjustments to the travel forecast in the days to come. At this time, Thursday looks to be the day that will see a greater impact from the rain here locally as the East Coast continues to deal with a big rain and snow storm.

Once the rain clears out late Thanksgiving night, we will likely deal with lake effect rain to wintry mix showers for holiday shoppers on Friday. The weekend could bring yet another storm system through, but data has not come to a good consensus on exact day and track as of yet.