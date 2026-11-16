Northeast Ohio weather: Lake-effect showers continue this weekend
Persistent lake-effect showers can be expected on a northwest flow through the weekend.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Persistent lake-effect showers can be expected on a northwest flow through the weekend. Most precipitation falls as rain today, though a few flakes, graupel, or sleet pellets may mix in.
While the steadiest activity will be in the primary snowbelt east of Cleveland, a couple showers can work back west at times, especially this afternoon. When it is not raining, the sky stays mostly cloudy, Temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph, occasionally gusting up to 30 mph.Also readNortheast Florida Median Home Prices Rise Slightly While Sales Decline in October
Lake-effect showers continue tonight, though as temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s, snow accumulation is unlikely even if a few flakes try to mix in. Sunday again brings the opportunity for lake-effect showers, focused mainly in the primary snowbelt. A shower or two cannot be ruled out for the Browns game, but a washout is not expected. High temperatures remain in the 40s Sunday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.
The lake-effect showers finally shut down Sunday night. The sky clears on Monday, but high temperatures only top out in the upper 40s. A dry and warming stretch is in store for the rest of the week ahead. Temperatures moderate to near 60 degrees during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday.
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