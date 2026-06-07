Northeast Ohio weather: Dry next couple days, heating up this week

High pressure back in control over the region will lead to sunny and dry conditions the next couple days.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - High pressure back in control over the region will lead to sunny and dry conditions the next couple days. Patchy fog this morning, particularly in southern areas that received rain on Saturday, lifts for abundant sunshine by midday.

A north wind keeps high temperatures cooler in the mid and upper 70s along the lakeshore and low to mid 80s farther south this afternoon. Download the 19 First Alert Weather App Scattered showers and storms enter the forecast picture on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon, as high temperatures reach the 80s again. Humidity will be high both days as afternoon temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Widespread thunderstorms are likely on Friday as a cold front crosses.

It will still be hot and humid on Friday, but Saturday trends drier and a bit cooler behind the front as high temperatures stay in the low 80s. Sentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with records19 First Alert Weather Day: Potential for severe storms this afternoon, evening





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