Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry conditions to end the month

A cold front tracks through the area today.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A weak front sitting to the south of the area will begin to drive in the development of some rain showers near and south of US-30.

In the meantime, dry conditions are to be expected for the rest of the area with sunshine even peeking in through the afternoon. That said, upper 70s and lower 80s are to be expected south of the lake, with lower and middle 70s right along the lakeshore. High pressure will work into the area overnight tonight, driving in northerly winds and dry conditions.

Temps should drop into the 50s thanks to the northerly winds, with a few clouds here or there overnight. Most of the clouds will dissipate through the day tomorrow, leading to the development of ample sunshine over the area. The sunshine and northerly winds will be expected to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. This, along with continued sunshine, will drive in slightly warmer temps into the 70s on Friday.

Northerly winds will return to the area on Saturday, dropping temps back into the 60s. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday. This should come mainly in the late morning hours, before clearing out to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Copyright 2026 WOIO. All rights reserved.





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