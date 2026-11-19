Breezy, sunny, and warm today

CLEVELAND, Ohio - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, with a slight change today. A weak system to the north and west of the area will begin inching closer to this area of high pressure, allowing for a tighter pressure gradient .

Expect these gusty southerly winds to allow for the development of temps in the lower and middle 60s for today. Winds will gust to 20 mph this afternoon, thanks to this system The weak cold front associated with this system will work through the area overnight tonight, allowing temps to drop a degree or two.

Also read Seattle weather: Breezy into Wednesday as showers move into the area

This will also keep breeziness over the area, allowing temps to remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s . High pressure building in just to the east of the area will calm winds, and keep sunshine over the area for tomorrow. Temperatures should remain in the 60s over the area as well.

Another system to the west of the area will begin working closer on Saturday, returning southerly winds to the area. Sunshine remaining in place will keep temps in the middle and upper 60s for the entire day on Saturday. The system will continue to work closer and closer to the area further down the line into Sunday, allowing for clouds to increase through the day.

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An isolated shower here or there west of I-71 will be a possibility during the evening, but we should be dry on Sunday. Rain will move in Sunday night into Monday along a cold front. Rain will continue into the morning commute hours of Monday, before exiting the area by the evening. Lake effect showers should continue into the afternoon and evening as well in the snow belt.

Temperatures behind this front will drop significantly - from the mid 60s on Sunday, into the mid 40s on Monday. Upper 30s and lower 40s will continue into Tuesday, with high pressure bringing about some drier conditions. Wednesday will then become the day to watch next week. Some of our latest data is suggesting the development of a system that will be capable of producing all kinds of precipitation over the area.

This would certainly have an impact on Thanksgiving travel if it comes to fruition. As of now, however, a lot remains up in the air, as stay with the team as changes become more apparent.