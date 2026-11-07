Northeast Ohio weather: Blustery, chilly start to weekend with lake-effect showers

As low pressure sits to the east of the region, lake-effect rain showers continue on the back side of the system.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - As low pressure sits to the east of the region, lake-effect rain showers continue on the back side of the system.

The steadiest and most persistent rain favors areas east of Cleveland, but scattered showers can be expected west as well, especially for areas near and along the lakeshore. Even when it is not raining, high temperatures only reach the upper 40s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. The breeze remains persistent out of the west to northwest between 10 and 20 mph. Lake-effect showers wind down after sunset this evening, and the sky clears overnight.

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This will allow temperatures to drop to the mid and upper 30s early Sunday morning. Frost is likely in the coldest spots. Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, and more seasonable as high temperatures return to the mid and upper 50s.

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However, the wind turns rather blustery again, sustained from the southwest between 15 and 25 mph and occasionally gusting over 30 mph. Monday through Wednesday stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures see-saw a bit, with Monday and Wednesday in the mid 50s but Tuesday in the low 60s.

A stronger, colder system is still looking to arrive by Thursday into Friday of next week, bringing widespread rain and potentially the first flakes of the season as well. The 19 First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the track and intensity of the system for any impacts.