Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia face rain, storms Friday with cooler weekend ahead

Our region should brace for a stormy, humid stretch of weather, starting this afternoon and lasting into early next week.

– Not everyone will feel the same heat today. Cloud cover and early rainfall will keep high temperatures cooler across southeast Georgia, where afternoon highs are expected to reach only the lower to mid 80s.

Northeast Florida will be warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s, our southern counties could be closer to 90 degrees. Overnight lows will remain mild, dropping into the lower to mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible both early this morning and again early Saturday morning, so drivers should use caution during those hours. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the early evening hours.

The main area of concern stretches inland, between roughly Highway 301 and Interstate 75. Strong wind gusts near 40 mph, and localized flooding are possible with the strongest storms. The stormy pattern is not going away anytime soon. Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to push through the region through at least early next week.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast through Monday, with some localized areas potentially picking up 4 inches or more. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Michelle McCormick joined News4Jax in December 2023 and in February 2024, she happily accepted the opportunity to officially join the News4Jax Weather Authority team as the weekend morning meteorologist. She is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

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