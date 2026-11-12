Northeast Florida Median Home Prices Rise Slightly While Sales Decline in October

Analysis of the October real estate market in Northeast Florida shows median home prices edged up to 399,056 dollars while closed sales dropped to 1,477. Affordability worsened with an index of 78, and inventory increased to 6,531 homes. County-level data highlights varying trends across Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Putnam, Nassau, and Baker counties.

The real estate landscape in Northeast Florida experienced notable shifts in October as reported by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, revealing a complex interplay between rising median home prices and declining transaction volumes.

Regional Home Prices Rise as Sales Decline

Across the six-county region, the median price for single-family homes ticked upward to 399,056 dollars from 399,000 dollars in the previous month. Despite this marginal increase in valuation, the market showed signs of slowing activity with closed sales dropping to 1,477 from 1,581 in September. Pending sales also saw a decrease, falling to 1,501 from 1,591.

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While the number of new listings rose slightly to 2,208 from 2,199, the total active inventory grew to 6,531 homes compared to 6,287 the prior month. This expansion in supply pushed the months-of-supply metric to 4.4 months, up from four months, indicating a slight easing of inventory constraints.

However, market affordability continues to deteriorate, with the Home Affordability Index falling to 78 from 81. An index reading below 100 signifies that a median-income family does not earn enough to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home under the index's standard assumptions. The median time homes spent on the market remained steady at 36 days, unchanged from September. County-level data reveals distinct trends across the region, with significant variations in affordability and pricing dynamics.

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County Level Market Trends Show Variation

In Duval County, the median price actually fell to 337,000 dollars from 345,000 dollars, while the time on market increased to 31 days. Closed sales dropped substantially to 749 from 830, and active inventory rose to 3,325 homes, creating a 4.4-month supply. The affordability index in Duval slipped to 81 from 82. Clay County, often regarded as the most affordable in the region, saw its median price rise to 364,350 dollars from 355,000 dollars.

Homes spent fewer days on the market there, averaging 36 days down from 48, while closed sales remained unchanged at 219. Inventory increased to 994 homes, resulting in a 4.5-month supply. The affordability index in Clay fell to 84 from 89. In St. Johns County, the median price dipped slightly to 564,449 dollars from 568,750 dollars.

The days on market increased to 49 from 42, and closed sales edged up to 391. Inventory reached 1,470 homes for a 3.8-month supply, while the affordability index fell to 75 from 77.5. Putnam County experienced a median price decline to 276,450 dollars from 291,250 dollars, with days on market jumping to 84 from 31. Closed sales fell to 32, and inventory grew to 238 homes, creating a 7.4-month supply.

The affordability index rose slightly to 75 from 74.5. Further analysis of the remaining counties shows mixed performance in pricing and sales volume. In Nassau County, the median price decreased to 477,500 dollars from 496,500 dollars. Closed sales fell to 72 from 96, although pending sales increased to 90 from 68.

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Affordability Index Drops Across Counties

Active inventory remained nearly constant at 433 homes, but the supply rose to six months from 4.5 months. The affordability index stayed at 68.5. Baker County recorded a significant median price increase to 458,000 dollars from 378,450 dollars. Days on market increased to 62 from 49, and closed sales rose to 14 from 12.

Inventory fell to 71 homes, creating a 5.1-month supply. The affordability index dropped sharply to 64.5 from 80.5. Kim Knapp, President of the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, summarized the current market conditions by stating that prices are holding firm, buyers have options, and sellers are navigating a more competitive environment. This sentiment reflects the broader trend of sellers facing increased competition while buyers encounter challenging affordability metrics despite slight improvements in inventory levels.

Association President Comments on Market Conditions

The data underscores the nuanced nature of the current housing market, where price stability coexists with declining sales volumes and worsening affordability for median-income households. These trends highlight the ongoing adjustments in supply and demand dynamics across the six-county region as the housing market continues to evolve throughout the fall season.