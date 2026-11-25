A detailed guide to holiday waste collection adjustments in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. This article outlines how trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup schedules are affected by Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day across Duval, St. Johns, Clay, and other counties, including specific dates for delayed services and facility closures.

Residents across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia can anticipate specific adjustments to their household waste and recycling collection schedules as the region approaches major holiday closures.

Holiday Waste Collection Schedule Changes

While only a handful of holidays universally impact trash services in nearly every county, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day stand out as the primary dates that disrupt normal routines. Most counties in the region also suspend garbage pickup on New Year's Day, although there are notable exceptions, such as Duval County, which maintains its standard collection schedule on that particular holiday.

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The implications of these delays vary significantly depending on local municipal policies and the specific day of the week on which the holiday falls. To assist residents in planning ahead for the disposal of holiday leftovers and debris, a comprehensive county-by-county breakdown has been compiled to clarify how garbage collection is affected by the upcoming holidays. In Duval County, waste collection schedules are adjusted exclusively for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Customers whose regular pickup day is Thursday will have their service moved to Saturday, November 28, during Thanksgiving week. For Christmas, those with Friday collection days will see their service shifted to Saturday, December 26. Solid waste collections for New Year's Day will proceed on a normal schedule in Duval, offering a slight relief to residents compared to other areas.

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Residents are encouraged to visit the Residential Waste Collection Schedule lookup page and enter their address to view their revised schedule. For any collection issues, the city provides a dedicated contact number. Conversely, Atlantic Beach maintains a more rigorous schedule, collecting garbage, recycling, and yard waste every day of the year except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If the holiday falls on a regular collection day, service is moved to Saturday, ensuring minimal disruption beyond those two specific days.

St Johns County Thanksgiving Service Adjustments

St. Johns County will not collect waste on Thursday, November 26, shifting Thursday collections to Friday, November 27, and Friday collections to Saturday, November 28. Additionally, the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, reopening the following day. Residents are advised to use the Recycle Coach app or the county website for detailed scheduling and disposal information.

Further south, the City of St. Augustine will close its offices from Wednesday through Friday, November 25 to 27, resulting in no solid waste service on Thanksgiving and no residential recycling service on the following day. Residents are asked to use free drop-off locations for recyclables during this interim period. St. Augustine Beach will move its Thursday solid waste and recycling collection to Friday, November 27, with no other changes to the weekly schedule.

Clay County follows a similar pattern to St. Johns, canceling collection on Thursday, November 26, and shifting Thursday routes to Friday and Friday routes to Saturday. The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility and Environmental Convenience Centers will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Green Cove Springs announces no garbage or yard waste pickup on both Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week, with all services moving to their next scheduled day.

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North Florida County Service Delays

This pattern repeats for Christmas and New Year's Day 2027, where no pickups occur on December 24, December 25, or January 1. Orange Park will delay all Thursday collections until Friday, November 27, while Nassau County's Meridian Waste will service Thursday pickups on Friday and Friday pickups on Saturday. Fernandina Beach will delay collection by one day for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Flagler County residents with Thursday pick-ups will receive service on Saturday, November 28.

Palm Coast continues to contract with FCC Environmental for comprehensive waste management services, ensuring residents remain informed about any potential changes to their specific collection cycles.