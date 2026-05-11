Northbrook Elementary School's Future in Spring Branch ISD Uncertain After Budget Shortfall Criticism and Plan to Close Northbrook Middle School

The Spring Branch Independent School District's upcoming vote on closing Northbrook Middle School has raised concerns regarding the district's budget shortfall and the impact on a majority of Hispanic and working-class families. The move would affect a community with less support compared to wealthier neighborhoods, further emphasizing the need for equitable resource distribution and school governance.

Northbrook Elementary School 's future will be determined after a workshop by the Spring Branch Independent School District to address the district's $24 million budget shortfall .

This comes after the Texas Education Agency gave Northbrook an 'F' rating and a 300-student enrollment decline for the 2024-2025 school year compared to the previous school year. Spring Branch ISD is planning to vote on closing Northbrook Middle School next week, which would affect a majority of Hispanic and working-class families in the district. Residents have expressed concerns about the impact of the closure on the unequal distribution of resources in the area





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Northbrook Elementary School Spring Branch Independent School District Budget Shortfall Closing Northbrook Middle School Hispanic Families Working-Class Families Equitable Resource Distribution School Governance

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