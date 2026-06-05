Northbound 405 freeway lanes closed in Los Angeles after police shooting

Northbound lanes of the 405 freeway were closed Friday morning following a police shooting, officials said.

LAPD officers approach a suspect following an officer-involved shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Westchester area of Los Angeles. A police shooting on the 405 freeway has shut down all northbound lanes at Howard Hughes Parkway not far from Los Angeles International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off at Howard Hughes Parkway and on ramps at Sepulveda and La Tijera boulevards are closed along with Howard Hughes Parkway. Lanes were closed just before 5:30 a.m. The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials said. The CHP did not have an estimate on when lanes would be reopened. California election results: Voters are eager to know who won.

Answers could still take a few more daysSummer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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