Chris Moore remains barricaded at The Horseshoe in Sywell following a violent dispute with landlords Eve Jackson and Paul Maher over unpaid debts and sudden lease termination.

A severe standoff has engulfed The Horseshoe pub in Sywell, Northamptonshire, where Chris Moore and his partner have been confined behind bolted doors for nearly a week. The crisis began when landlords Eve Jackson and Paul Maher abruptly closed the establishment and severed access to the premises, triggering a violent confrontation between the two couples who were previously considered close friends.

Chris Moore Barricaded Inside The Horseshoe

Chris Moore, the 39-year-old bar manager, confirmed to the Daily Mail that he and his unnamed partner, who resides in the flat above the pub, have been living in a state of heightened alert since last Wednesday. The situation escalated rapidly after Jackson and Maher, who own the freehold, shut down the business just weeks before the Christmas season. Moore described the environment as terrifying, noting the constant fear that the landlords might return at any moment to escalate their aggression.

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The tension boiled over over the weekend when police were called to the scene regarding allegations of threats, trespassing, and the illegal disconnection of the electricity supply. Shocking footage obtained by journalists shows Paul Maher violently kicking down a makeshift wooden blockade and banging against the pub windows. Maher was heard shouting profanities, demanding entry to what he claimed was his own premises, before being physically restrained and dragged away by his brother.

Origins of the Lease Dispute with Eve Jackson

The conflict stems from a business arrangement that originated at Moore's wedding in October last year. During the event, Moore proposed to Jackson and Maher that he take over the struggling pub to save it from closure. Moore, who had been working as a staff member since February, argued that the venue required significant improvement, citing terrible reviews and high staff turnover. He offered £100,000 for the lease, and the couple agreed, allowing Moore and his partner to move into the four-bedroom flat above the pub in June.

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Moore stated that he successfully trained new staff and hired a new chef, seeing the business grow phenomenally. However, just before the official lease transfer, it became apparent that Jackson's company, Kelf & Co, had accumulated serious financial debts. Moore reported that bailiffs had already appeared at the property due to unpaid bills. He attempted to negotiate with Jackson regarding the electricity supply, explaining that shutting it off would destroy his efforts to restore the pub.

Paul Maher and Eve Jackson Financial Liabilities

Public records reveal significant financial troubles for the landlords. Companies House documents show that Kelf & Co entered liquidation in April with debts totaling £133,204, including £98,711 owed to HM Revenue and Customs. Jackson subsequently removed herself as director of Freddy PJ Pub Ltd, the entity that took over the pub, and appointed Paul Maher in her place. Despite this transfer, an agreement was supposedly reached for Moore to open a new account with the energy supplier to pay future bills.

However, Moore's partner discovered unauthorized transactions from his personal bank account. Nearly £1,000 was deducted for electricity payments despite Moore not being the legal leaseholder at the time. Jackson had allegedly used Moore's company details as the owner while inputting his partner's bank information to pay the bills. Moore noted that Jackson even filled out the gas company forms, signing under his partner's name and misspelling it.

Utility Disconnections and Medical Concerns

The financial mismanagement has led to critical utility issues. Blackthorne Utilities, acting for Maxen Power, confirmed that the property holds more than £30,000 in unpaid electricity bills. Jackson allegedly instructed the power to be switched off because she had not been paying the bill herself. This action has left the Moore couple without pay and has created a dangerous situation for Moore's partner, who requires a freezer to store essential medicines to prevent sepsis. The partner has battled sepsis four times since a horse riding accident in 2023.

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In a recorded confrontation, Jackson was heard taunting Moore's partner about being unable to access the kitchen and the medicine without a key, which she retained. Staff members have rallied around Moore, expressing support for his management efforts. The community in Sywell, a village with fewer than 800 residents, watches as the dispute between these former neighbors turns into a protracted legal and physical standoff with no immediate resolution in sight.