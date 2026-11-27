Nicola Dodsworth's vehicle crashed into North Yorkshire home on November 20, causing major damage. The salon owner denies responsibility for video leaks while neighbors face displacement.

Hair salon owner Nicola Dodsworth has become the center of a viral controversy after her black Range Rover Evoque crashed into the North Yorkshire home of her neighbors, Sarah and David Holland, on the morning of November 20. The incident, captured in disturbing detail by a doorbell camera, shows the luxury SUV reversing at high speed across the street and embedding itself into the bay window of the property opposite.

Details of the Vehicle Crash

The footage reveals a chaotic sequence of events starting when Dodsworth attempted to enter her 2018 model Range Rover parked outside her residence in the Romanby area of Northallerton. After securing her seatbelt and starting the ignition, she seemingly tried to exit the vehicle while it was already rolling backward. Realizing her mistake, she desperately attempted to climb back behind the wheel to regain control.

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Unable to stop the accelerating vehicle, the black SUV hurtled across the road at significant speed. It smashed into the frontage of the Holland residence with such force that it became wedged deep into the front room. The impact caused a shower of bricks, shattered plastic window fascia, and rubble to scatter across the windshield and surrounding area of the townhouse.

Dodsworth emerged from the mangled wreckage shell-shocked, reportedly suffering only a small cut to her cheek. She was seen clutching her head in disbelief as she surveyed the devastation, exclaiming 'Oh, my God. What have I done?' and 'What the hell?' during the immediate aftermath of the collision. The structural integrity of the neighbor's home was severely compromised by the intrusion of the heavy four-by-four vehicle.

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Positions of All Parties Involved

Nicola Dodsworth has insisted she has no recollection of how she lost control of the vehicle and attributed the accident to a momentary lapse in judgment. She expressed fury that her private doorbell camera footage had been leaked to social media, suggesting her devices may have been hacked. Dodsworth stated she contacted police to find the source of the leak and warned that the individual responsible would face serious trouble.

She admitted she only watched the video because it was circulating widely online and stated she would consider giving an interview for payment, comparing the viral nature of the event to the 'Ibiza Final Boss' dancing incident. Meanwhile, Sarah Holland declined to speak about the ordeal when approached by reporters. David Holland and his wife are believed to have moved out of the property due to the extensive damage, which included a destroyed bay window and scattered debris throughout the front room.

Impact and Official Response

North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene at around 9 am on November 20 by the ambulance service. A police spokesperson stated that the vehicle was initially parked before colliding with the residential property. Officers noted that no serious injuries were reported, although the driver was treated at the scene for face and head injuries. Structural engineers were subsequently called to assess the full extent of the damage to the home.

The incident has left the local community baffled regarding how such a mishap occurred with a luxury vehicle. Dodsworth, who runs a long-established hair and tanning business in Northallerton, returned to work within days of the accident. However, the neighborhood remains affected by the destruction of the Holland residence, which has been estimated to cost approximately £300,000 to repair. The viral nature of the video continues to draw international attention to this unusual motoring incident.