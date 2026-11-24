North West leaves Los Angeles recording studio in bold gothic attire, prompting online criticism while her mother Kim Kardashian defends her daughter's creative freedom and educational approach.

North West, the thirteen-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was recently photographed departing a recording studio in Los Angeles on a Saturday night. The aspiring musician drew immediate attention for her distinctive aesthetic, featuring turquoise blue hair, bleached eyebrows, and heavy smoky eye makeup. She completed her ensemble with an oversized black Balenciaga jersey, black and white Rick Owens sneakers, and a blacked-out mouth grill.

The Visual Impact of Norths Bold Fashion Choices

North West, the firstborn child of the forty-six-year-old media mogul and the forty-nine-year-old rapper, has long been a subject of public scrutiny regarding her personal style. This latest appearance highlighted her signature goth-inspired look, which she has cultivated over several years. The teenager recently addressed rumors that her appearance was linked to negative labels, insisting that her fashion preferences are simply a form of self-expression. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, has occasionally suggested that elements like black grills and piercings contribute to public misunderstandings about her daughter.

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Online Backlash and Social Media Responses

During a TikTok livestream with her mother last month, North West explicitly denied claims that she is demonic due to her style. She told viewers to stop making such accusations and emphasized that people should not judge a book by its cover. The teenager has faced consistent criticism on social media for her bold choices, including glossy black manicures and black clothing. She initially revealed what appeared to be dermal piercings on her fingers in November twenty twenty-five, which fans described as high-risk body art.

Kim Kardashian Defends Parenting and Education

Kim Kardashian responded to the ongoing debate by stating she is not a judgmental person and tries not to pay attention to outside criticism. She explained that no one understands the challenges of managing her daughter's public life unless they are in her shoes. Kardashian noted that while some mistakenly believe she acts as Norths bestie and allows her to get away with everything, the teenager actually follows many rules. The only area where she allows significant freedom is in Norths self-expression, which supports her creative development.

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Homeschooling and Music Production Commitments

North West released her debut EP N0rth4evr earlier this year and continues to boost her visibility through high-profile appearances. She is currently homeschooled and participates in a hands-on music course that demands significant daily effort. During an appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian's Khloe In Wonder Land podcast in January, Kim detailed their rigorous routine. North completes eight-hour music studio sessions at home where she produces and writes her own material.

Integrating Creativity into Academic Tasks

The Kardashian family integrates Norths musical interests directly into her educational curriculum to maintain engagement. Kim Kardashian revealed that they use Norths songwriting as a tool for academic learning, specifically adding her writing out lyrics to her spelling tests. This approach allows the teenager to focus on subjects she finds challenging and enjoyable while pursuing her passion for music. After leaving the studio on Saturday night, North was whisked away in a luxury black SUV, continuing her dual focus on education and artistry.