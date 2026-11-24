North West leaves a Los Angeles recording studio with signature turquoise hair and grills. Kim Kardashian defends her daughter's homeschooling and bold fashion choices against online criticism.

North West, the thirteen-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was recently photographed exiting a recording studio in Los Angeles. The rising music artist arrived with her signature turquoise blue hair, bleached eyebrows, and heavy smoky eye makeup. She wore an oversized black Balenciaga jersey paired with black and white Rick Owens sneakers. Her look also included a blacked-out mouth grill, continuing the bold aesthetic that has drawn significant public attention. North is the firstborn child in the family, which also includes ten-year-old Saint, eight-year-old Chicago, and seven-year-old Psalm. The thirteen-year-old has been active in the music industry, releasing her debut EP N0rth4evr earlier this year. Following the studio session, she departed the location in a luxury black SUV. Her public appearances have become a frequent topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.

Addressing Online Criticism and Style Choices

North previously addressed rumors regarding her appearance during a TikTok livestream with her mother last month. She explicitly denied being demonic, stating that people should not judge a book by its cover based on her goth-inspired style. Kim Kardashian suggested that the black grills and piercings were causing misunderstandings with the public. The teen regularly dresses in black clothing and often sports glossy black manicures.

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North initially showed what appeared to be dermal piercings on her fingers in November 2025. Fans criticized the body art as high-risk on social media, prompting North to reply with a heart-shaped hands emoji. In December of last year, she posted a TikTok video responding to critics of her finger piercing. She used a soundbite asking how old critics were and telling them to pull themselves together.

Kim Kardashian Defends Parenting and Education

Kim Kardashian provided details about North's education while appearing on the Khloe In Wonder Land podcast in January. She revealed that her daughter is homeschooled and involved in a hands-on music course. Kim described eight-hour music studio sessions where North produces and writes lyrics at home. She also incorporates writing lyrics into North's spelling tests to keep her education engaging.

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When asked if public scrutiny of her parenting bothers her, Kim stated she is not a judgmental person and tries not to pay attention to outside criticism. She emphasized that no one knows what she deals with unless they are in her shoes. Kim dismissed the misconception that she tries to be her daughter's bestie or lets her get away with a lot. She clarified that North actually has a lot of rules, with the primary exception being the allowance for self-expression.

North's continued involvement in music and her distinct fashion sense keep her in the public eye. The teenager remains focused on her artistic development while navigating the challenges of fame from a young age. Her journey highlights the intersection of modern celebrity culture and evolving youth fashion trends.