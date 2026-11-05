North West Defends Style At Kanye Yeezy Revival Show

North West attends Kanye West's Yeezy Season 01 launch in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old addresses rumors and discusses her unique fashion choices alongside her family.

North West commanded attention at the highly anticipated launch of the Yeezy Season 01 collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 13-year-old daughter of musician Kanye West made a bold appearance at the event, which signifies the official return of the fashion brand after a four-year hiatus. Her striking ensemble immediately drew focus from attendees and media personnel alike.

Yeezy Season 01 Brand Revival Details

Yeezy Season 01 marks a significant milestone for Kanye West as he re-enters the fashion arena. The event in Los Angeles serves as the primary platform for this revival. North West joined her father at the show, standing alongside her siblings Saint, who is ten, Chicago, who is eight, and Psalm, who is seven. Kanye West, now 49 years old, has positioned this season as a fresh start for his clothing line after a lengthy absence from the public eye.

Also read North West schooled Kim Kardashian on how to dress exactly like her for Halloween

North West Fashion Choices At Event

North West dressed in a black raincoat and chunky boots that clearly echoed her father's aesthetic. She added vibrant elements to her look with a long teal wig and matching blue contact lenses. Her eyebrows were bleached, completing a high-contrast style. She also posed with model and influencer Liberty Love. Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, wore a low-cut bodysuit that also attracted significant attention from the crowd.

Previous Comments On Style And Critics

North West recently addressed criticism regarding her appearance during an October TikTok livestream with her mother Kim Kardashian. The 46-year-old mother and eldest daughter spoke openly about online comments calling North's look demonic. North told fans to stop using that term and not to judge her by her clothing choices. Kim Kardashian suggested that black grills and piercings might have caused the misunderstanding.

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North West Defense Of Her Identity

North West explained her perspective on her fashion and identity during the conversation. She mentioned wearing a white outfit for her September performance at The Vic Theater in Chicago as proof she is not involved in dark themes. She stated that she believes in Jesus and wanted to appear as an angel. North emphasized that she is a light and not dark, seeking to clarify her personal beliefs to her audience.

Kim Kardashian Support And North History

Kim Kardashian supported her daughter by sharing stories about her independent style since childhood. Kim recalled that North wanted piercings as a baby and used fake piercings in pre-K. Kim dressed as her daughter for Halloween, replicating the teen's distinctive blue wig and piercings. North added that her style did not originate from family divorce, asserting her individuality.