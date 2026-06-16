North West at 13: From Nepo Baby to Music Star and Young Entrepreneur

Celebrating her thirteenth birthday, North West, already worth an estimated fifty million dollars, continues to leverage her famous lineage. She has launched a music career with a debut EP, performed at major festivals, and is venturing into fashion with a new merchandise line, all while being homeschooled to balance her creative pursuits.

Many would expect a thirteen year old to still be figuring things out in life, trying out new things while navigating those tricky teenage years.

Yet North West is no typical teenager, with the nepo baby having taken advantage of the fame she acquired at birth. Having turned thirteen on Monday, the youngster is already said to boast a net worth of at least fifty million dollars - with some reports claiming it could be as high as three hundred seventy five million dollars.

Yet it's hardly surprising that North has earned her such an estimate, given she became a household name before she was even born. Kim's pregnancy with North was one of the main storylines on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while her emergency delivery was filmed as part of the season nine finale.

She made her modelling debut at thirteen months, decked out in Chanel for a spread in CR magazine, while by the time she was five she had her first solo cover shoot for WWD Beauty Inc. North West is no typical teenager, with the nepo baby having taken advantage of the fame she acquired at birth and said to boast a net worth of at least fifty million dollars by her thirteenth birthday. Kim first adopted the 'momager' role for North when she was just eleven and is said to be keen for her children to exploit their nepo baby status.

North also pursued her love of music in the public eye, showing off her vocals at her dad's Paris Fashion Week show by six and performing in The Lion King on stage by ten. She even makes money from larking around, said to be earning thirty thousand dollars off the back of her fun TikTok videos on the account she shares with her mother Kim, which has twenty one million followers.

Despite her busy schedule, North ensured she kept up with her studies, telling Interview magazine in 2024: 'I like art, but my art class is very annoying. My favorite class is probably Latin.

' However, this year, Kim revealed that she had taken North out of the traditional schooling system to home school her, enabling her more time to unleash her creative side. She said on Khloe Kardashian's Khloe In Wonder Land podcast: 'At home she'll do an eight hour music studio session, where she's producing and writing. I'll add her writing out all of her lyrics as a part of her spelling tests.

We do all of the things at home that she really enjoys and are challenging.

' An insider added to Daily Mail: 'North has a strong sense of style and self expression. Her traditional private school setting wasn't built for that level of individuality.

' 'Kim felt that homeschooling would allow her to focus on academics while giving her room to explore fashion, music and entrepreneurship in a more hands on way. ' Indeed this year seems to be the one where North has pushed ahead creatively. In February, it was revealed North had signed a deal with Gamma, the same music company behind her father Ye's album Bully.

Last month, she released her debut EP N0rth4Evr, following on from her first single PIERCING ON MY HAND. In N0rth4evr, the teen addressed the travails of being one of the world's premiere 'nepo babies.

' 'Forever and always, I don't listen, but they talk about me all day,' she sings. 'Everywhere I go feelin' like the wrong way. I can't even act my age, gotta call plays.

' She also collaborated on a track with a fellow 'nepo baby' - Lil Novi, the sixteen year old son of rap legend Lil Wayne and R&B songstress Nivea. Lil Wayne and Kanye worked on a number of songs together in the Noughties, including the 2007 release Barry Bonds and the 2008 single See You in My Nightmares.

Blitzing the promo trail for her new music, North commanded attention as she performed at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 music festival on Friday. It was a performance her father was proud of, with Kanye reposting a clip of his firstborn child singing their 2024 collaboration TALKING, off his album Vultures 1. While Kanye has proved to be the best mentor for North when it comes to music, Kim has taken the reigns when it comes to merchandise.

It was revealed this year that Kim filed three trademark applications for the new line, called 'NOR11', across multiple categories. The brand's name, NOR11, appears to be a combination of the first three letters of North's name along with the age she was when she first came up with the line. One trademark was for clothing and accessories, including dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings. Another was for watches and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings





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