North West and Lil Novi Face Backlash Over Chaotic New Single 'MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL'

North West, 12, releases second solo single with Lil Novi, 16, drawing criticism for its noisy sound and nepotism concerns, while defenders call it a new generational sound.

North West , the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has released her second solo single, a collaboration with fellow celebrity offspring Lil Novi , the 16-year-old son of Lil Wayne and Nivea.

The track, titled "MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL," was met with overwhelmingly negative reactions from fans who criticized its chaotic sound and frenetic music video, calling it 'hot trash,' 'a bunch of noise,' and 'noise pollution.

' Some commenters pointed to nepotism as the reason for the release, while others defended it as representative of a new generation's music. The lyrics focus on themes of wealth, with both artists bragging about their money and lifestyles. North's debut single, "#N0rth4evr," was released a month earlier and also drew attention, particularly for its 'found footage' horror aesthetic and North's display of faux piercings.

This follows earlier controversy when North, then 11, got a dermal finger piercing, which sparked debate about child safety, though she later added more piercings. The collaboration connects two musical families: Kanye West and Lil Wayne worked together on tracks like "Barry Bonds" and "See You in My Nightmares" in the 2000s. North appears in the video with blue hair, grillz, and spiky gauntlets, while Lil Novi, whose real name is Neal Carter, performs alongside her.

The song's release continues North's early foray into music, building on her viral presence and the cultural conversation around nepotism and young artists in the industry





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