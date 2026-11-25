North Wales Safeguarding Board issues unreserved apology for failing to protect Ethan Ives-Griffiths. Review reveals missed opportunities and systemic failures prior to toddler's murder by grandparents.

The North Wales Safeguarding Board has issued an unreserved apology following a devastating child practice review into the murder of two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths. The official report published on Wednesday highlighted that multiple agencies failed to protect the toddler despite numerous warnings and referrals concerning his welfare over several years. This systemic failure allowed Ethan to remain in a dangerous environment until his tragic death in August 2021.

Systemic Failures and Missed Opportunities

Ethan Ives-Griffiths collapsed at his grandparents' home in Flintshire, North Wales, on the evening of August 14, 2021, suffering a catastrophic head injury. He was found to be dangerously dehydrated, severely underweight, and covered in forty visible bruises or marks prior to his death. The review identified that attempts by his father, Will Griffiths, to raise serious concerns were ignored by authorities. Additionally, historical information about the family's complex issues was not adequately integrated into safeguarding decisions.

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The report details that there were thirty-six referrals and concerns raised about Ethan or his immediate family since 2016. These included significant domestic violence, homelessness issues, and parental substance abuse. Despite the volume of alerts, a high proportion of these cases were closed with no further action. Authorities cited non-engagement by the family as the primary reason for closing these cases, missing critical chances to intervene earlier.

Legal Consequences for the Perpetrators

Michael Ives, aged forty-nine, and Kerry Ives, aged forty-seven, were given life sentences last year after being convicted of murdering their grandson. Their convictions at Mold Crown Court confirmed their guilt in the fatal attack on the toddler. Ethan's mother, Shannon Ives, who is twenty-nine years old, was also jailed for twelve years for causing or allowing his death and for child cruelty. These legal outcomes underscore the severity of the abuse inflicted upon the child during his final months.

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Nicola Stubbins, the co-chair of the safeguarding board, acknowledged that the review made for difficult reading. She stated that the board owes it to Ethan to ensure that vital lessons from this case lead to lasting changes in professional practice. The apology reflects the gravity of the situation where multi-agency systems failed to protect a vulnerable child as they should have done. This failure occurred against a backdrop of challenges faced by professionals during the pandemic lockdowns.

Impact of Pandemic and Staffing Issues

Ethan's killing was one of several avoidable child deaths during the Covid lockdowns, as professionals struggled to meet at-risk families face-to-face. The review found that the ability of agencies to monitor Ethan's care was significantly diminished by staffing issues and a high volume of referrals. There was also a lack of adherence to standard procedures and poor access to shared information. The family's determination to deny agencies access to Ethan further complicated efforts to ensure his safety.

The family was well known to health and education services, Flintshire County Council children's services, and North Wales Police. However, critical information was not effectively shared between these bodies. For instance, police noted on June 9, 2021, that Ethan's father was begging a social worker not to take him to his grandparents. This crucial detail was not recorded or shared with the children's service, leaving a gap in the safeguarding record.

Social Worker Inaction and Final Tragedy

According to the report, Ethan's social worker was instructed by a senior practitioner not to take actions that could be considered placing children in the care of the local authority. Instead, the school provided money for a taxi fare to take Shannon Ives and her children to her sister's home. Staff believed Ethan would be safe there, unaware this would be the first step in his demise. The review identified a missed opportunity to move the family to a place of safety due to workforce challenges within the children's service.

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Ethan and his siblings were placed on the child protection register on July 6, 2021, meaning they should have been seen at least every ten days. However, the children were on the register for twelve working days without being seen and had not been seen for a total of forty-two days. A social worker allocated to the family was unable to visit due to being pregnant and restricted by Covid lockdown rules. This delay, combined with previous inaction, contributed to the tragic outcome for the two-year-old boy.