North Texas Woman Returns Home After Wildfire Destroys Childhood Home

Pamela Roberts, a North Texas resident, returned home after the devastating Eaton Fire destroyed her family's home in Altadena, California. The fire claimed nearly 10,000 structures, leaving thousands displaced, including Roberts' 88-year-old mother. Roberts expressed the profound sorrow of losing her childhood home and the weight of her mother's grief. Despite the immense devastation, Roberts found solace in recovering her father's urn from the ashes.

A North Texas woman has returned home after dealing with the devastating wildfire destruction of her family's home in southern California . Rubble and ashes are all that’s left of Pamela Roberts’ childhood home. 'It breaks your heart to see your whole childhood just kind of wiped off the map,' she said. 'It's just hard. It's too much to process.

'Roberts now lives in Flower Mound but returned to her hometown of Altadena, California, after her childhood home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, one of the multiple deadly wildfires from last month.Nearly 10,000 structures were destroyed in the Eaton Fire, leaving thousands of families displaced.That includes Roberts' 8-year-old mother, who still lived in their Altadena home that held decades of memories. 'My heart hurt for her. 88 years, and you see your house burned up, and it's nothing,' said Roberts. 'All the love that we had and the fun that we had growing up, it was just lost.'Before the mother-daughter duo made the trip to North Texas, they went looking through the rubble.Roberts shared pictures with FOX 4 of what their home looks like now.'We were able to find my dad's urn out of the ashes. We were like, ‘There it is!’ That is what we went looking for. So we were able to get that,' she said. 'All we want is for our home to be rebuilt, and we pass it on to the next generation. Period.'Roberts’ parents purchased their Altadena home in 1965. It was the first and only home they ever bought





