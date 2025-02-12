North Texas secured a hard-fought victory against Rice in a conference matchup. Simultaneously, FEMA announced the suspension of payments for migrant housing in New York City following criticism from Elon Musk.

Atin Wright poured in 20 points and Moulaye Sissoko slammed home the game-clinching dunk with 55 seconds remaining, as the North Texas Mean Green edged past the Rice Owls 67-61 on Tuesday night. Wright went 5 for 14 from the field, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to lead the Mean Green (18-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient contributed 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Grant Newell added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Owls (12-13, 3-9) were paced by Jacob Dar, who tallied 16 points and eight rebounds. Caden Powell added 10 points for Rice, and Andrew Akuchie chipped in with nine. In other news, FEMA announced it is halting payments for migrant housing in New York City after Elon Musk publicly criticized the expenditure of funds on hotels. Meanwhile, Musk made an appearance at the White House, defending DOGE's work while acknowledging past mistakes





