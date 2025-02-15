North Texas Rideshare Drivers Allegedly Using Bike Racks to Evade Toll Charges

Allegations have surfaced that some rideshare drivers in North Texas are concealing their license plates with bike racks to avoid paying tolls while still receiving reimbursements from companies like Uber and Lyft.

Uncovered allegations suggest that some North Texas rideshare drivers are utilizing bicycle racks to conceal their license plates , potentially circumventing toll charges while still receiving reimbursements from rideshare companies. A driver, identified as Camilo to protect his anonymity, asserts that he has witnessed hundreds of drivers employing this tactic.

He claims that by covering their rear plates and removing their toll tags, these drivers evade detection by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) while simultaneously receiving toll reimbursements from platforms like Uber and Lyft. A team of investigators conducted a probe at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where they observed one driver installing a bike rack that obscured his license plate. Upon questioning, the driver stated he used it to transport his son's bicycle. The NTTA maintains that they have not detected an increase in obscured license plates and possesses alternative methods to identify vehicle owners. Meanwhile, Lyft declared that they have not received reports of this issue in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, and Uber acknowledged being aware of a similar scheme in Orlando, Florida, but stated they had not received complaints from Texas. Texas law mandates that both license plates must remain visible at all times. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were unable to independently verify the extent of the alleged scheme.





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rideshare Toll Charges License Plates Bicycle Racks NTTA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas rideshare drivers accused of hiding license plates to avoid tollsA recent Telemundo 39 Responde investigation uncovered allegations that some rideshare drivers are using bicycle racks to obscure their license plates,…

Read more »

Texas Attorney General Probes North Texas School Districts Over Alleged Transgender Student Athlete Policy ViolationsTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two North Texas school districts over claims they are circumventing state law to allow transgender students to compete in girls' sports. Paxton's office requested documents from the Hutto and Richardson school districts after a group called Accuracy in Media released videos of school administrators discussing potential workarounds to allow transgender students to participate in sports aligned with their gender identity. Paxton vowed to hold accountable those who violate the law, emphasizing that consequences will be pursued for any unlawful activity.

Read more »

Rideshare Drivers Targeted in Armed Robberies and Carjackings on Chicago's West SideChicago police are issuing a warning to rideshare drivers after a series of armed robberies and carjackings on the city's West Side. Suspects are using rideshare apps to lure victims before carrying out the crimes.

Read more »

'Tap & Snatch Crew' stealing phones and livlihoods from rideshare drivers in NYCThe union is expected to announce a $2,000 reward for any information leading to arrests.

Read more »

Reader: I'm Afraid of Any Colorado Road With Too Many Texas and California DriversMonarch Pass ranks as the most feared road in the state for winter driving; it comes in nineteenth in the country.

Read more »

Texas Ranked Ninth Best State for Drivers in 2024 WalletHub StudyA recent WalletHub study analyzing 2024 data ranked Texas as the ninth best state to drive in. The study considered factors like average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. While Texas drivers spent an average of 43 hours stuck in traffic last year, costing $771, the state ranked highly for access to vehicles and maintenance.

Read more »