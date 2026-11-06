North Texas Residents Report USPS Mail Theft Investigation Stalled

Oak Cliff and North Texas residents say the USPS has failed to resolve missing mail reports despite claims of recovery. This article details the lack of communication from federal authorities and the ongoing frustration of affected customers awaiting answers.

Residents in Oak Cliff and broader North Texas are expressing deep frustration over the United States Postal Service after failing to receive updates regarding stolen mail. Jesica Amador, an Oak Cliff resident, first contacted FOX 4 in September after discovering her home address on mail packages appearing in social media videos. These videos posted to Instagram showed boxes of what appeared to be intercepted letters and parcels inside a private residence.

The Discovery of Stolen Mail Videos

The incident began when Amador reviewed social media content and identified her specific Oak Cliff address on boxes containing her mail. She reported the discovery to both the Dallas Police Department and the United States Postal Service, yet she received no clear answers or concrete information about the status of the investigation from either agency. Amador emphasized that she was left without direction, stating she simply wanted to know if her mail would be returned and requested direct communication regarding the outcome.

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Extended Silence From Federal Authorities

More than a month after initially reporting her missing items, Amador remains in the dark regarding the progress of the case. She confirmed that she has not received any phone calls or emails from the postal service, describing the lack of response as leaving her completely in the dark. Despite the passage of time since the initial reports, Amador and her family have not received any of the mail items that were reported missing during that period.

Second Resident Files Complaints via App

A second North Texas resident, Aundia Rogers, has come forward with similar complaints about missing mail. Rogers stated that her mail has been absent since September, prompting her to file formal complaints using the official United States Postal Service application. She expressed significant frustration over the lack of follow-up, noting that even after taking the prescribed steps to report the issue, she was left without any subsequent contact or resolution from the service.

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USPS Stated Recovery Efforts Are Ongoing

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirmed to FOX 4 on Friday that the investigation into the missing mail is still ongoing. According to the agency, any mail that has been recovered during the course of the investigation has been processed and delivered to its intended recipients. The Inspector General also encouraged individuals with information or concerns to contact them directly to assist in the case.

Impact on Local Residents and Next Steps

The situation highlights a significant gap between official statements and the lived experience of citizens in North Texas. While federal authorities maintain that recovered items are being returned, residents like Amador and Rogers continue to wait for their specific lost items or detailed explanations. The case underscores the challenges consumers face when seeking accountability from large federal institutions, as both women report that their attempts to resolve the issue have resulted in silence rather than answers.